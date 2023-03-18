Restaurant header imageView gallery

WPB Buccan Sandwich Shop

review star

No reviews yet

1901 South Dixie Highway

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Turkey Club
Beef Carpaccio
Chocolate Chip Cookie


Hot Sandwiches

Steak Bomb

Steak Bomb

$17.00

prime NY strip, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, peppers & onions, smoked paprika aioli, baguette

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.25

provolone, blue cheese dressing, romaine, crispy onions, baguette

Cubano

Cubano

$15.50

pit ham, pork, Swiss, cornichons, mustard aioli, baguette

Meatball

Meatball

$15.50

grato meatballs, pesto, marinara, mozzarella

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.25

bacon, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, romaine, cornichons, mayo, creamy horseradish dressing, baguette

Smoked Yellowfin Tuna Salad

Smoked Yellowfin Tuna Salad

$14.75Out of stock

Swiss, romaine, tomato, mayo, mustard shallot, baguette

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$15.75

fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, baguette

Caprese

Caprese

$13.75

fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, baguette

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$15.75

arugula, parmesan, crispy & balsamic onions, mayo, lemon vinaigrette, baguette

Italian

Italian

$14.25

mortadella, salami, ham, LTO, provolone, pickled peppers, mayo, red wine vinaigrette, baguette

Custom Sandwich

Create your own cold or hot sandwich

Custom Sandwich

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$11.00

pine nuts, golden raisins, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$15.00

romaine, tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives, gorgonzola, red wine vinaigrette

Box Lunch

lunch complete with choice of sandwich, non-alcoholic beverage, chips, a cookie, and a pickle
Box Lunch

Box Lunch

$23.95

Sides & More

House Made Chips

House Made Chips

$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

chocolate chip

Baguette

Baguette

$2.00
Pickle

Pickle

$1.00
Avocado

Avocado

$2.00

Chicken Chowder

$7.00

Beverages

Black Tea

Black Tea

$3.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.50
Ginger Lemonade

Ginger Lemonade

$3.50
Sprite 20oz

Sprite 20oz

$3.50
Coke 12oz

Coke 12oz

$2.00
Sprite 12oz

Sprite 12oz

$2.00
Diet Coke 12oz

Diet Coke 12oz

$2.00
Pellegrino Assorted Flavors

Pellegrino Assorted Flavors

$3.50
Sm Fiji Water

Sm Fiji Water

$3.00
Lrg Fiji Water

Lrg Fiji Water

$6.00
Pellegrino Sparkling

Pellegrino Sparkling

$2.75
Buccan T 8oz

Buccan T 8oz

$13.00

citrus vodka, black tea, cranberry, citrus, basil, agave

Classic Margarita 8oz

Classic Margarita 8oz

$14.00

tequila, triple sec, lime, agave

Rum Runner 8oz

Rum Runner 8oz

$15.00

light rum, dark rum, blackberry, banana, pineapple

Budwiser 16oz

Budwiser 16oz

$6.00
Civil Society Fresh IPA 16oz

Civil Society Fresh IPA 16oz

$8.00
Clay's Loaded Cold Brew 8oz

Clay's Loaded Cold Brew 8oz

$6.00

Floridian Cold Brew, dates, almonds, cashews, cinnamon, cayenne pepper

Floridian Coffees

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.50+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50+
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50+
Cortado

Cortado

$5.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Buccan Sandwich Shop West Palm Beach location

Location

1901 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

