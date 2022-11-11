Wanderoo Lodge And Gravel Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge welcomes you to join us for flatbread pizzas, gourmet sandwiches, delicious salads, and tasty appetizers. We also have a diverse liquor, craft beer, and wine selection for you to quench your thirst after an adventure! Free live music and entertainment on our outdoor deck. Explore. Sleep. Repeat.
Location
216 West Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
Gallery
