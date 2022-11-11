Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wanderoo Lodge And Gravel Bar

216 West Van Buren

Eureka Springs, AR 72632

Order Again

Popular Items

Reuben Sandwich
Personal Plain Jane Nachos
PT on Steroids - Apple Twang

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Jalapeño Pizza

$15.00

Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeños, with Ranch Sauce

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$14.00

Chicken, Pesto, Mozzarella, Garlic Roasted Tomatoes

Chicken Wonton

$14.00

Chicken, Cream Cheese, Carrots, Zucchini, Garlic, Chili Oil, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Combo (Pepperoni & Sausage) Pizza

$12.00

Cordon Bleu Pizza

$14.00

White Sauce, Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Spinach, Mozzarella

Liliuokalani (The Lily) Pizza

$12.00

Red sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Garlic-herb Olive Oil, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto-Mozzarella

Meat Fest Pizza

$16.00

Red Sauce, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Ray Pizza

$14.00

Red Sauce, Onion, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella

Sausage Pizza

$12.00

Veg Party Pizza

$14.00

Red Sauce, Peppers, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive, Artichoke, Spinach, Mozzarella

Nachos

Personal Plain Jane Nachos

$6.00

Cheese & Jalapeños with a side of salsa

Personal Veggie Nachos

$7.00

Cheese, Black Bean, Corn, Peppers, Onion, Jalapeños

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese, Tomatoes​, Carrots, Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Sour Cream, in a Tortilla

The Italian

$16.00

Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pepperoncinis, Tomato, Provolone, Italian Dressing on a Hoagie. Served with Choice of Side.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Cheddar & Swiss on Texas Toast. Served with Choice of Side.

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Jamaican Jerk Spice Seasoned Chicken, Pineapple, Creamy Poppyseed Dressing, Spinach, in a Tortilla

Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on Marble Rye w/ a side of Pickles. Served with Choice of Side. *Available with Turkey

Roast Beef & Cheddar Sandwich

$16.00

Roast Beef, Tomato, Smoked Cheddar, Horseradish Aioli on a Hoagie. Served with Choice of Side.

Vegan Wrap

$15.00

Hummus (w/ black garlic, roasted red pepper & sundried tomatoes), Avocado, Artichoke Hearts, Cucumber, Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis​, in a Tortilla. Served with Choice of Side.

White River Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey, Avocado, Garlic Roasted Tomatoes, Provolone, Honey Gorgonzola on a Hoagie. Served with Choice of Side.

Salads

Garden Salad

$12.00

Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Onion, Tomato, Carrot, Croutons, Mixed Greens

Pesto Avocado Salad

$16.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Artichoke, Sweet Peppers, Spinach, Balsamic Glaze

Southwest Spinach Salad

$15.00

Spinach, Corn, Black Bean, Bell Pepper, Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar

Wanderoo Salad

$16.00

Havarti, Kalamata, Pepperoncinis, Tomato, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Mixed Greens

Sides & Extras

Avocado

$3.00

*Black Bean & Corn Mix

$2.00

*Chips

$2.00

*Extra Dressing

$0.50

*Side of Pickles

$0.50

*Pita Bread (Extra - Per Piece)

$2.00

*Potato Salad

$3.00

*Small Side Salad

$6.00

*Sour Cream (1 packet)

$1.00

Daily Food Special [$12]

$12.00

Apps

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Eureka Snacker

$10.00

Smoked Cheddar, Salami, Baby Carrots w/ side of Ranch

Hummus & Pita

$11.00

Black Garlic, Roasted Red Pepper & Sun Dried Tomatoes

Jalapeño Popper Flatbread

$11.00

Cream Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, Jalapeños, Bacon, Red Onion

Meat & Cheese Plate

$18.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Carved Ham, Assorted Cheeses, Pepperoncini, & Garlic Bread

Mediterranean Sampler

$25.00

Assorted Olives, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Artichoke, Sweet Peppers, Grape Tomatoes, Dates, Balsamic Reduction, Hummus, & Pita Bread

Deserts

PT on Steroids - Apple Twang

$6.00

Like a breakfast strudel on steroids! Baked Apple, Cinnamon & Sugar, Apple Cheesecake, and Balsamic Glaze

PT on Steroids - Rooberry (blueberry)

$6.00

PT on Steroids - S'Mores

$6.00

PT on Steroids - Strawberry Rhubarb

$6.00

Like a breakfast strudel on steroids! Strawberries, Rhubarb Purée, Strawberry Cheesecake, Raspberry Reduction

PT on Steroids - Sweet Heat

$6.00

Like a breakfast strudel on steroids! Candied Jalapeño, Candied Pineapple, Cheesecake, Carmel & Tres Leches Glaze

PT on Steroids - Very Cherry

$6.00

Like a breakfast strudel on steroids! Black Cherries, Black Cherry Cheesecake, Almond Butter, Tres Leches Glaze

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge welcomes you to join us for flatbread pizzas, gourmet sandwiches, delicious salads, and tasty appetizers. We also have a diverse liquor, craft beer, and wine selection for you to quench your thirst after an adventure! Free live music and entertainment on our outdoor deck. Explore. Sleep. Repeat.

216 West Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

