Unravel Coffee - Aspen

MIIR HOLIDAY CAMP MUG

$30.00

n a throwback to the campfire mug of past generations, the MiiR Camp Cup takes on beauty, durability and functionality in one fell swoop, making it loveable for all the right reasons (and impossible to own too many). Perfectly paired with the Press-fit Slide Lid. Slide to cover the mouth opening when not in use for an extra dose of insulation and splash-proof peace of mind.