Unravel Coffee - Aspen

No reviews yet

315 Hyman Ave

Aspen, CO 81611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$4.75

ASHEW - SIDAMA WASHED, ETHIOPIA - Named after our best friend, Ashenafi “Ashew” Argaw, this coffee is the foundation of our work in Ethiopia. This profile features milk chocolate, lime, and stone fruit.

DRIP (SINGLE ORIGIN)

$5.75
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$6.50
NITRO COLD BREW

NITRO COLD BREW

$6.50
CAFE AU LAIT

CAFE AU LAIT

$5.00

2/3 DRIP COFFEE, 1/3 STEAMED MILK.

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$4.25

DOUBLE SHOT OF TWO STITCH ESPRESSO BLEND.

MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO

$4.50

DOUBLE SHOT, 1 OZ STEAMED MILK.

CORTADO

CORTADO

$5.00

DOUBLE SHOT, 2OZ STEAMED MILK.

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$5.75

DOUBLE SHOT, 4OZ STEAMED MILK

FLAT WHITE

FLAT WHITE

$5.75

SINGLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO, 4OZ STEAMED MILK.

LATTE

LATTE

$6.00

AMERICANO

$4.50

DOUBLE SHOT, 8OZ HOT WATER.

MOCHA

MOCHA

$6.50

CAFE MIEL

$6.50

A CLASSIC TAKE ON A LATTE WITH COFFEE BLOSSOM. HONEY, CINNAMON & OAT MILK. PERFECT HOT OR ICED. *A portion of proceeds from this drink goes directly to the People and Pollinators Network*

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

CHAI LATTE

$6.50

Long Black

$5.50

TEAS

MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$6.50
GOLDEN MILK LATTE

GOLDEN MILK LATTE

$6.50

BLEND OF TURMERIC, CAYENNE, GINGER, PEPPER WITH YOUR CHOICE OF STEAMED MILK & NUTMEG.

MALABAR LATTE

MALABAR LATTE

$6.50

MALABAR TEA WITH STEAMED COCONUT MILK.

CHAMOMILE - DECAF

CHAMOMILE - DECAF

$4.50

EPONYMOUS DRIED GOLDEN BLOSSOM, CAFFEINE-FREE WITH NOTES OF HONET, DRIED APPLE & BABYS BREATH.

PEPPERMINT - DECAF

$4.50
BLACK - SUNSTONE

BLACK - SUNSTONE

$4.50

BLACK BREAKFAST TEA UNLIKE ANY OTHER, WITH NOTES OF HONEY, DARK COCOA & APRICOT. HIGH CAFFEINE LEVEL

GREEN - SENCHA

GREEN - SENCHA

$4.50

VIBRANT, FRESH AROMA AND A LUSTROUS GREEN INFUSION, NOTES OF TOASTED NORI, SESAME & HONEYDEW. HIGH CAFFEINE LEVEL

MALABAR

MALABAR

$4.50

HERBAL TONIC FOR RESTORATIVE MIND, BODY + SOUL. CITRUS-PEEL NOTES OF CHINESE GINGER, LEMONGRASS, TURMERIC & MALABAR. LOW CAFFEINE LEVEL

LONDON FOG

$5.50

SUNSTONE BLACK TEA, VANILLA, STEAMED MILK.

STEAMER

$4.00

RETAIL - DRINKS

UR - TURMERIC RELIEVE SHOT

$5.50

UR - POMERGRANATE GINGER JUICE

$12.00

UR - DEEP CLEANING JUICE

$12.00

UR - COLD CRUSHER JUICE

$12.00

GH Water Bottle

$4.00

PERRIER SPARKLING

$4.00

NATALIES ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

VYBES

$8.50

ROWDY MERMAID - CHAMOMMILE

$6.00

ROWDY MERMAID - MATCHA

$6.00

ROWDY MERMAID - ASHWA BLACKBERRY

$6.00

RETAIL - ITEMS

MIIR TRAVLER TUMBLER

MIIR TRAVLER TUMBLER

$28.00
MIIR HOLIDAY CAMP MUG

MIIR HOLIDAY CAMP MUG

$30.00

n a throwback to the campfire mug of past generations, the MiiR Camp Cup takes on beauty, durability and functionality in one fell swoop, making it loveable for all the right reasons (and impossible to own too many). Perfectly paired with the Press-fit Slide Lid. Slide to cover the mouth opening when not in use for an extra dose of insulation and splash-proof peace of mind.

Retail Coffee Bag

$24.00

UNRAVEL GLASS JAR

$12.00

Food

ENERGY BITE

$6.00
CHIA SEED PUDDING

CHIA SEED PUDDING

$12.00Out of stock

COCONUT YOGURT, CHIA, FRESH BERRIES, PISTACHIO, MAPLE.

ACAI YOGURT BOWL

ACAI YOGURT BOWL

$12.00

MIXED BERRIES, BANANA, GRANOLA, BEE POLLEN.

KIDS YOGURT BOWL

$10.00

NOOSE YOGURT, FRESH BERRIES & GRANOLA.

TURMERIC GINGER

TURMERIC GINGER

$12.00

PINEAPPLE, ALMOND MILK, BANANA, HONEY.

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$12.00

CHOCOLATE ALMOND

$12.00

SIMPLE SALAD

$15.00

SHAVE VEGETABLES, TOMOTO, CUCUMBER, NUTRITIONAL YEAST, LEMON AGAVE VINAIGRETTE.

SUNFLOWER CAESAR

$16.00

BABY KALE, RADICCHIO, SUNFLOWER SPROUTS, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, PARMIGGIANO.

SMASHED CUCUMER

$16.00

ARUGULA, AVOCADO, FETA, BASIL, TOMATO, LEMON, OLIVE OIL.

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$14.00

FRESH BASIL, TOMATOES, ARUGULA SUNFLOWER PESTO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, OLIVE OIL.

TURKEY AVOCADO

$16.00

LEMON DRESSED ARUGULA, BACON, HEIRLOOM TOMATO, CUCUMBER & WHITE CHEDDAR.

CHARCUTERIE GRINDER

$18.00

PROSCIUTTO, HAM, SALAMI, BURRATA, PICKED RED ONIONS, ARUGULA, HEIRLOOM TOMATO, HAUS ITALIAN.

HUMMUS WRAP

$15.00

Carrot Cake Ball

$6.00

Ham + Cheese

$9.50

PASTRY

CROISSANT

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$6.00

BLUEBERRY SCONE

$5.50

GF QUICHE

$7.50

QUICHE

$6.00

RAISIN ROLL

$5.00

DANISH

$5.50

SUPER FOOD ENERGY BALL

$6.00

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.50

HAM + CHEESE

$8.50

ALMOND CROISSANT

$6.00
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location

315 Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611

Directions

