Slope Room & Unravel Coffee | Gravity Haus Vail

352 E. Meadow Dr

Vail, CO 81657

Order Again

Coffee Drinks

Drip

$3.25

danbi uddo, guji - ethiopia: jasmine, lemon, and stone fruit

Drip Refill

$0.50

Cafe au Lait

$4.00

brewed coffee, steamed milk

Cold Brew

$4.00

two stitch blend

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

two stitch blend

Nitro Milkshake

$5.50

nitro two stitch blend, vanilla, oat milk

Pour Over Damo Keki

$7.00

Pour Over Ana Mari

$7.00

Free Drip- Coupon

Out of stock

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.25

double shot

Long Black

$3.25

double shot, 2 oz. hot water

Americano

$3.25

double shot, 8 oz. hot water

Macchiato

$4.00

double shot, 1 oz. steamed milk

Cortado

$4.25

double shot, 2 oz. steamed milk

Flat White

$4.25

single shot, 4 oz. steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

double shot, 4 oz. steamed milk

Latte

$5.50

double shot, 9 oz. steamed milk

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

double shot, vanilla syrup, 9 oz. steamed milk

Mocha

$6.50

double shot, 4 oz. steamed milk

Caramel Latte

$6.00

double shot, vanilla syrup, 9 oz. steamed milk

Specialty/Seasonal

Steamer

$4.50

milk steamed with chocolate, vanilla, or honey

Malabar Latte

$5.00

ginger, tumeric, malabar black peppercorn, lemongrass, licorice

Matcha Latte

$6.00

kodemari japanese stone-ground matcha from spirit tea, 9 oz. steamed milk

Chai Latte

$5.00

made in-haus, balanced spice and sweet

Cafe Miel

$6.00

Made with coffee blossom honey, oat milk, and cinnamon.

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.25

Made with coffee blossom honey, oat milk, and cinnamon.

Tea

Black- Sunstone

$5.00

Green- Sencha

$5.00

Herbal- Malabar

$5.00

Herbal- Rosella

$5.00

Herbal- Mint

$5.00

Herbal- Chamomile

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Slope Room, located inside Gravity Haus Vail, is an Alpine Bistro with a twist on the new American steakhouse menu serving après 3 pm - 6 pm and dinner 5 pm - close. Unravel Coffee, a seed-to-cup sustainable cafe shares this space offering elevated coffee drinks with quality breakfast, lunch, and pastries from 7 am - 6 pm daily.

Website

Location

352 E. Meadow Dr, Vail, CO 81657

Directions

