Gravity Heights
9920 Pacific Heights Blvd
San Diego, CA 92121
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
Dinner Munchies & Soup
Potato Pierogi
dill sour cream, caramelized onions, brown butter, chives$15.00
GH Tuna Tostada
seared albacore, avocado, sesame seeds, green onion, chili crunch, peanut, cilantro, lime, aji verde sauce$18.00
GH Wings
choice of: naked | house hot | golden mustard | sweet thai chili$19.00
GH Mezze Platter$16.00
GH Dirty Fries
bbq pulled pork, pickled sweet & spicy peppers, cheese sauce$18.00
Gravity Pretzel
amber ale, maldon salt, cheese sauce, mustard$14.00
GH Carrot Ginger Soup$10.00
Salads
Dinner Entrees
WNL Burger
american cheese, lettuce, buttered onions, dill pickles, bacon, fancy sauce, fried egg, brioche bun$23.00
GH Demi Moore Burger
gruyere cheese, caramelized onion, roasted garlic cream, demi “steak” sauce$22.00
Wood Roasted Cauliflower
saffron cashew cream, golden raisin chermoula, pickled peppers, pistachio, mint, and cilantro$21.00
Pork Bolognese
braised sweet pork sausage, orecchiette pasta, parmesan$25.00
Crab Crusted Halibut
crispy potatoes, garden greens, herbed aioli, meyer lemon$31.00
Birria Enchiladas
beer braised beef, corn tortillas, crema, red onion, cilantro, avocado$27.00
Pizzas
Margherita Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, evoo$20.00
Diablo Pizza$22.00
Mushroom Pizza
burrata, fontina, chili flake, garlic confit, truffle sherry vin$21.00
Meat Pizza
tomato sauce, fontina-mozzarella, salami, italian sausage, bacon, chili$23.00
White Pizza
whipped burrata, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, fontina, truffle honey, thyme, prosciutto$23.00
Hot Agave Pizza
tomato sauce, basil, garlic, cashew ricotta, hot agave$19.00
Pepperoni Pizza
peps and cheese$20.00
Cheese Pizza$17.00
Sides (Copy)
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Side Salad$3.00
Side Chicken$6.50
Side Beef Patty$6.50
Roasted Veggies
single side with salt, pepper, and butter.$5.00
French Fries
serves two$7.00
Side Avocado$2.50
side goat cheese$2.50
side whipped eggplant feta$1.50
ramekin cheese sauce$1.50
Soup cup cheese sauce$3.00
Soup cup pizza sauce$3.00
Side Tostadas$1.50
Dessert
Desserts
Family Style Menu
Feeds 3-4 adults
Family Style Wings$36.00
Family Style Caesar Salad
romaine, anchovy dressing, garlic crouton, parmesan$26.00
Family Style Strawberry Salad
mixed greens, granny smith apples, shaved fennel, white cheddar, apple celery vinaigrette, toasted walnuts$29.00
Family Style Pork Bolognese
braised sweet pork sausage, orecchiette pasta, parmesan$45.00
Togo Beer
Crowlers & Four Packs
Baja Sol Crowler
4.8% ABV your favorite go-to Mexican lager but with a little more nuanced flavor$15.00
Rice Cold Lager Crowler$15.00
Sandbar Blonde Crowler
5.2% abv an easy-drinking and balanced american ale$15.00
Hef'n Good Wheat Beer Crowler$15.00
Hazy Reverb Crowler$15.00
Foggy Notion Crowler$15.00
Crystal Visions Crowler
6.0% ABV passion fruit and melon dominate the flavor profile on this smooth drinking cold ipa$15.00
June Gloom Hazy Crowler
7.0% abv tropical hop flavor and aroma characterize this juicy style ipa$15.00
Daybreak IPA Crowler
7.0% abv light and dry ipa loaded with citrus hop aroma and flavor$15.00
Undertow Hazy IIPA Crowler
8.2% ABV nelson & strata hops make way for a tropical, smooth sipping dipa$15.00
Brewers Best Crowler$15.00
Dark Side Crowler$15.00
Retail
Shirts
Hats & Other
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Seasonally inspired brewpub fare to be enjoyed at home or in our airy beer garden
9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego, CA 92121