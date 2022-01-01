Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gravity Heights

review star

No reviews yet

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd

San Diego, CA 92121

Order Again

Popular Items

GH American Burger
GH Apple Salad
GH Gravity Burger

Munchies, Soup & Salads

GH Squash Soup

$9.50

GH Wood Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.50

GH Shishito & Hummus

$14.00

GH Butternut Squash Croquettes

$12.75

GH Tuna Tostada

$16.75
GH Tikka Masala Pie

GH Tikka Masala Pie

$14.75

puff pastry, chicken, carrots, onions, potato, yogurt sauce, cilantro

GH Wings

GH Wings

$16.95

choice of: naked | house hot | kung pao | bbq | golden mustard

GH Dirty Fries

GH Dirty Fries

$15.50

bbq pulled pork, pickled sweet & spicy peppers, cheese sauce, bbq sauce

GH Crab Fries

GH Crab Fries

$17.50

maine crab meat, pickled sweet & spicy peppers, cheese sauce, sriracha, furikake

GH Mac & Cheese

GH Mac & Cheese

$14.00

gruyere, parmesan, nueske's ham, garlic bread crumbs, chives

GH Caesar Salad

GH Caesar Salad

$13.50

romaine, anchovy dressing, garlic crouton, parmesan (GF)

GH Apple Salad

GH Apple Salad

$14.50

mixed greens, fennel, walnuts, white cheddar, apple celery vinaigrette

GH Chicken Cobb

$18.00

lettuce, heirloom tomato, egg, bacon, avocado, point reyes blue cheese, chives, red wine vinaigrette

Pizza

GH Margherita Pizza

GH Margherita Pizza

$16.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, evoo

GH White Pizza

GH White Pizza

$18.50

whipped burrata, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, fontina, truffle honey, thyme, prosciutto

GH Mushroom Pizza

GH Mushroom Pizza

$17.50

garlic cream, shredded mozzarella, garlic confit, oregano, chili, red onion

GH Meat Pizza

GH Meat Pizza

$17.95

tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, garlic, chili

GH Inferno Pizza

$17.50

tomato sauce, fontina, pepperoni, pickled peppers, spicy peppers, honey drizzle

GH Pepperoni Pizza

GH Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Fuhgetabboutit. You like pizza? Then you'll love this pizza... Capeesh?

GH Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

GH Falafel Burger

GH Falafel Burger

$15.75

whipped feta cheese, tomato, pickled red onion, gem lettuce, hummus (VG)

GH Fish Tacos

$17.50

mango glazed rockfish, chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo

GH Tuna Melt

$16.75

albacore tuna salad, american cheese, caramelized onions, pickled spicy peppers, remoulade

GH Fried Chicken Sando

GH Fried Chicken Sando

$16.50

pickled jalapenos, shredded lettuce, ranch dressing

GH American Burger

$16.50

double beef patties, american cheese, dill pickles, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, dijonnaise

GH Gravity Burger

GH Gravity Burger

$17.50

american cheese, lettuce, pasilla chili, pickles, bacon, dirty sauce

Entrees

Buddha Bowl

$17.50

marinated veggies, roasted kale, smoked tofu, kimchi, gochujang vinaigrette, cashews

GH Wood Roasted Piri Piri 1/2 Chicken

$21.75

creamer potatoes, cilantro chimichurri, garlic yogurt

GH Meatball Rigatoni

$22.50

tomato braised wagyu beef and pork sausage, gremolata, parmesan

GH Cider Braised Pork Shank

$24.75

GH Crab Crusted Cod

$28.00

crispy yukon potatoes, salsa verde, herbed aioli, lemon

Sides

Roasted Veggies

Roasted Veggies

$5.00

single side with salt, pepper, and butter.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

serves two

Butter Noodles

Butter Noodles

$5.00

single side

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Toast (Wheat Sourdough)

$1.50

Side pita

$3.00

Dog Food (all made w/o seasoning)

Doggie Chicken Breast

$5.00

Doggie Burger Patty

$5.00

Doggie Bacon Strips

$5.00

Crowlers & Four Packs

Classic Jon Crowler

$12.00

Rice Cold Lager Crowler

$12.00

Gridiron Golden Crowler

$12.00

Take Two Pilsner Crowler

$12.00

5.2% ABV rich, pale lager with a crisp, rounded finish

Sandbar Blonde Crowler

$12.00

5.2% abv an easy-drinking and balanced american ale

Harvest Moon Crowler

$12.00

Placebo Effect Crowler

$12.00

Double Phantasy Crowler

$12.00

Nectar Bomb Crowler

$12.00

Secret Galaxy Pale Crowler

$12.00

5.5% ABV A slightly hazy and very hoppy pale ale featuring Galaxy and Vic hops from Australia

Party Down Crowler

$12.00

Score some Nelson Crowler

$12.00

Resurrection Crowler

$12.00

June Gloom Hazy Crowler

$12.00

7.0% abv tropical hop flavor and aroma characterize this juicy style ipa

Daybreak IPA Crowler

$12.00

7.0% abv light and dry ipa loaded with citrus hop aroma and flavor

Red Tide Ryesing DIPA Crowler

$12.00

8.3% abv full-bodied malt base accentuated by 20% rye for earthy and spicy notes

Undertow Hazy IIPA Crowler

$12.00

Schmooze Juice Roggenbier Crowler

$12.00

Kids Food

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$9.00

comes with choice of fries or veggies

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

comes with choice of fries or veggies

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$9.00

comes with choice of fries or veggies

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Kids Sundae

$2.00

Kids Fish

$9.00

Shirts

Zig Zag

Sunset Tee

Sunset Tee

June Gloom Tee (Pistachio)

Black Acid Wash Tee

Black Acid Wash Tee

Retro Tee

Fall Rust Tee

Fall Rust Tee

Grey Tank Top

Grey Tank Top

Grey Long Sleeve

Grey Long Sleeve

Baseball Tee

Baseball Tee

Teal Long Sleeve

Teal Long Sleeve

Sunset Crop Hoodie

Retro Crop Hoodie

Black & Pistachio Zip Up Hoodie

Pistachio Pullover Hoodie

Grey Hoodie

Grey Hoodie

Hats & Other

Classic Hat

Classic Hat

$24.00
Corduroy Hat

Corduroy Hat

$24.00
Dad Hat

Dad Hat

$22.00
Lifestyle Hat

Lifestyle Hat

$24.00Out of stock
Sunset Hat

Sunset Hat

$24.00Out of stock
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$30.00
GH Beanie

GH Beanie

$24.00

Black and grey knit beanie

Kids Retail

Kids Shirt

$10.00

Kid Hat

$10.00

Growlers

Growler No Fill

$56.00

Glasses & Mugs

Coffee Mugs

Coffee Mugs

Beer Glasses Taster

Beer Glasses Taster

Beer Glass Pint

Beer Glass Pint

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy!

Website

Location

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego, CA 92121

Directions

Gallery
Whisknladle Hospitality image
Whisknladle Hospitality image

