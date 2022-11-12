Restaurant info

At Gravity, we want you to relax, unwind, and enjoy something delicious. We’re a local place with a focus on making people smile. Enjoy a contemporary and energetic bar atmosphere at Gravity. Our team has prepared an eclectic bar menu, including over 16 local craft drafts, bottle and can beers, hand-crafted cocktails, and a robust wine list for an elevated experience. The menu has freshly prepared modern dishes with a creative flare. Monday thru Friday weekly happy hour with discounted food and drink specials is offered from 3 pm to 6 pm - Gravity also offers Reverse Happy Hour Monday – Thursday from 9pm to close, and Friday starting at 10pm! Saturday and Sunday "Beyond Breakfast" brunch is offered from 10 am to 3 pm. It will feature a family-style service served table side and includes nine courses served in waves to the table. Gravity will offer brunch cocktails, including bottomless mimosas and a French Toast Old Fashioned cocktail.

Website