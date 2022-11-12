Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Gravity

No reviews yet

4160 West 71st Street

Prairie Village, KS 66208

Popular Items

Icon Burger
Classic Bird (VO)
Quinoa Bowl (V) (GF)

SHAREABLES

Costa Brava Calamari

$16.00

hand breaded calamari - pepperoncini - sweet chili pepper dipping sauce - lemon

Mediterranean Board

$33.00

2 steak skewers - 3 chicken skewers - pine nuts - olives - cucumbers - pepper - garlic rosemary focaccia - sundried tomato focaccia - 3 cheese & thyme focaccia - house tzatziki - spicy chimichurri - hummus

Crispy Brussel Sprouts (GF) (V)

$13.00

bacon bits - siracha honey - parmesan - garlic pepper aioli

Pesto Flatbread

$14.00

Caprese Flatbread

$14.00

Burre Blanc flatbread

$14.00

Goat cheese flatbread

$14.00

BBQ chicken flatbread

$14.00

Med flatbread

$14.00

GREENS

Gravity Salad (V) (GF)

$8.00

mixed greens - olives - cucumbers - feta - greek vinaigrette

Sweet Greens Salad (V) (GF)

$14.00

kalera krunch lettuce - roasted butternut squash - pickled red onion - goat cheese - pepitas - gala apples - honey balsamic dressing Add lamb, chicken, steak, or shrimp - $6

Super Krill Salad

$17.00

grilled shrimp - goat cheese - carrots - red onion - roma tomatoes - avocado - spinach - mixed greens, roasted garlic vinaigrette - focaccia croutons

Salmon Salad (GF)

$20.00

grilled salmon - strawberries - almonds - feta - red onion - candied bacon - squash - mixed greens - sundried tomato vinaigrette

Egyptian Goddess Salad (V) (GF)

$14.00

green chickpeas - feta - roasted bell peppers - black gourmet olives - tri-blend lettuce - pickled radish - roasted garlic vinaigrette - cracked black pepper Add lamb, chicken, steak, or shrimp = $6

HANDHELDS

Icon Burger

$18.00
Classic Bird (VO)

$17.00

grilled breast | gouda | avocado | spinach | red onion | tomato | garlic pepper aioli | choice of side

Portabella Mushroom

$15.00

portobello mushroom | gouda | avocado | red onion | kalera krunch lettuce | tomato | garlic pepper aioli | choice of side

MAINS

Seared Barramundi

$25.00

pan seared 8 oz halibut - jasmine rice - chimichurri - lemon - roasted tomatoes and onions **This item may not travel well**

Seafood Pasta (VO)

$25.00

sauteed shrimp - calamari - bacon - roasted red peppers - arugula - bucatini pasta - beurre blanc sauce

Brick Pressed Chicken

$23.00

garlic, thyme & rosemary seasoned 8 oz chicken breast - muchroom demi-glace - asparagus - parmesan - white truffle spritzed lemon rice

Lamb Chops

$35.00

3 double-boned lamb lollipops crusted in garlic, peppercorn & cilantro - brussels sprouts - lemon chive oil - cheesy au gratin potato

Quinoa Bowl (V) (GF)

$17.00

red and white quinoa - green chickpeas - julienned red peppers - red onion - avocado - spicy red curry sauce

Guilty Pleasure Rotisserie Bowl (GF)

$19.00

jasmine rice - red cabbage - pickled radish - kale - rotisserie chicken - pine nuts - house tzatziki

KIDS

Kid Skewer

$10.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

SIDES

cheesy au gratin potato

$6.00

red and white quinoa

$6.00

Jasmine rice

$6.00

brussels sprouts

$6.00

asparagus

$6.00

frites

$6.00

grilled portabella mushrooms

$6.00

white truffle lemon rice

$6.00

Focaccia Bread (2 piece)

$1.00

DESSERTS

Dolce Seasonal Dessert

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At Gravity, we want you to relax, unwind, and enjoy something delicious. We’re a local place with a focus on making people smile. Enjoy a contemporary and energetic bar atmosphere at Gravity. Our team has prepared an eclectic bar menu, including over 16 local craft drafts, bottle and can beers, hand-crafted cocktails, and a robust wine list for an elevated experience. The menu has freshly prepared modern dishes with a creative flare. Monday thru Friday weekly happy hour with discounted food and drink specials is offered from 3 pm to 6 pm - Gravity also offers Reverse Happy Hour Monday – Thursday from 9pm to close, and Friday starting at 10pm! Saturday and Sunday "Beyond Breakfast" brunch is offered from 10 am to 3 pm. It will feature a family-style service served table side and includes nine courses served in waves to the table. Gravity will offer brunch cocktails, including bottomless mimosas and a French Toast Old Fashioned cocktail.

4160 West 71st Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208

