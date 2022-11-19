Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Gravy

343 Reviews

$$

231 Post Road

Wells, ME 04090

Order Again

Popular Items

Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Mac Jones Burger
Sweet N' Spicy

Meat/Starch/Etc

D's Buttermilk Bicuit

$4.25

Crispy Smashed Potato

$3.75

Belgian Fries

$3.95

Pork Schnitzel

$10.95

Turkey Meatloaf

$10.75

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$10.95

Tennessee Hot Fried Chicken

$10.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.95

Gravy Only

$4.25

Gravy Flight

$9.50

Beyond Burger

$7.95

Classic Combos

The Samuel

$17.00

Old South

$10.25

The Gravy Boat

$13.85

The Lone Ranger

$19.00

The Dough Boy

$8.00

Southern Discomfort

$21.00

Burlington Poutine

$18.00

The Savannah

$17.25

TV Dinner

$18.75

Three Little Pigs

$16.50Out of stock

JohnnyCake Breakfast

$14.95Out of stock

Burgers / Hot Dogs

Cheeseburger

$4.95

Chili Cheeseburger

$10.95Out of stock

Gravy Burger

$13.95

Hamburger

$3.95

Hot Dog

$3.50

Mac Jones Burger

$12.95

Small Fried Chicken

$5.95

Sandwiches/Sides/Salad

B.B.L.T.

$12.95

Breakfast Bomb

$11.95

Buttermilk Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.95

Dank Duck

$14.95

Dilly Beans Side

$3.50

Fried Pickle Side

$4.75

Gravy Burger

$13.95

Iceberg Salad

$6.25

Loafing Around

$12.50

Pickled Beets Side

$3.50

Red Cabbage Slaw

$3.50

Sour Cream Cukes

$3.50

Sweet N' Spicy

$12.75

Desserts

Ice Box Cake

$4.50

Rice Pudding

$4.50

Pudding Choumer

$4.50

Daily Crisp

$4.50Out of stock

Ice Cream

$4.50

Butterscotch Pudding

$4.50

Tapioca Pudding

$4.50

Chocolate Pudding

$4.50

Biscuit Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00Out of stock

Fuji Apple Biscuit

$4.95Out of stock

Sundae

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.50

Soda/Water

Aha Pomegranate

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Bottled Water

$3.25

Cherry Coke

$3.25

coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Cream Soda

$3.25Out of stock

decaf coffee

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25Out of stock

Dr Pepper & Cream

$3.25Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Grape Fanta

$3.25

House Lemonaid

$3.25

House Limeaide

$3.25

Iced Tea Sweet

$3.25

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$3.25

Kids Juice Box

$1.75

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Orange Seltzer

$3.25

Orangina

$3.25Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.25

Soda

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

tea

$3.25

Watermelon Mojito Limeade

$3.30

Moxy

$3.25

Shakes/Floats

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Coke Float

$4.00

Cherry Coke Float

$4.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.50

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.50

Mocha Milkshake

$4.50

Coffee Milkshake

$4.50

Guinness Float

$8.00

Egg Cream

$3.75

Orange Creamsicle

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Kid's Menu

Hot Dog

$3.50

Kid's Hamburger

$3.50

Kid's Cheeseburger

$4.25

Kraft Mac N Cheese

$4.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Family Style Meals

Family Style Buttermilk Chicken Dinner

$18.50Out of stock

Deluxe Family Style Buttermilk Chicken Dinner

$24.95Out of stock

Deluxe Family Style Tennessee Chicken Dinner

$24.95Out of stock

Family Style Meatloaf Dinner

$17.50Out of stock

Deluxe Family Style Meatloaf Dinner

$21.25Out of stock

Family Style Tennessee Hot Chicken Dinner

$18.50Out of stock

Easter Family Dinner Pkg

$85.00

Beer and Biscuit Basket

Beer and Biscuit Basket

$20.00

Holiday Meals

Gravy Pint

$12.95

Gravy Quart

$22.95

Christmas Dinner Package

$149.00Out of stock

Easter Dinner Package 2022

$115.00

Easter Dinner Individual

$23.50

Gravy T Shirt

Gravy T Shirt

$18.00

Dave's Spices

Devil Powder

$5.00

Lemon Pepper

$8.00

BBQ

$8.00

Gravy Hoodie

Gravy Hoodie

$29.95

Masks

"Masked for your Pleasure

$6.00

Fat Dog Kitchen Pop Up

Riggie Diavalo

$10.50Out of stock

Liverwurst Sandwich

$10.50

Duck Rillette

$10.50

Jambalaya

$10.50Out of stock

Chorizo & Potato Hash

$10.50Out of stock

Maple Sausage Mac n Cheese

$10.50Out of stock

HotMess Poutine Bar

All You Can Eat Poutine

$21.95

Combos

Breakfast Poutine

$15.95

Buttermilk Chicken and Donuts

$16.95

County Ham

$14.95

Griddled Biscuit

$9.50

Southern Breakfast

$13.95

Tenn Hot Chicken and aDonuts

$16.95

All You Can Eat

All You Can Eat $$

$21.95

All You Can Eat No Charge

All You Can Eat Deluxe $$

$24.95

All You Can Eat Deluxe No Charge

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Gravy is a fast casual American restaurant featuring traditional home cooking. Choose from a selection of gravies, things to put your gravy on, and other cool stuff to customize it and make it your own.

Website

Location

231 Post Road, Wells, ME 04090

Directions

Gallery
Gravy image
Gravy image
Gravy image

Map
