Gray Fox Uptown
1477 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Coffee Classics
Coffee
Fresh brewed coffee available in Light Roast or Dark Roast. Our Light Roast Ethiopian Yergacheffe is single origin and our Dark Roast Velvet Hammer is a blend of beans from Columbia, Guatemala, and Sumatra.
Coffee+Espresso
Sometimes called a "Depth Charge", "Red Eye", or a "Shot in the Dark". This drink is your choice of Light Roast Ethiopian Yergacheffe or Dark Roast Velvet Hammer with at least one shot of our Cappuccine.
Cafe Au Lait
Your choice of light or dark roast coffee served with an equal amount of steamed milk.
Americano
Shots of Cappucine Espresso combined with hot water.
Espresso
Smooth and full-bodied shots of our medium roast Cappuccine Espresso. Origins are Tanzania Peaberry, Sumatra, Columbia, and Costa Rica.
Latte
Espresso combined with steamed milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.
Cortado
Two shots (3oz) of espresso served with an equal amount of steamed milk (3oz).
Cappuccino
Espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of microfoam.
Macchiato
Two shots of espresso (3oz) topped with a dollop of microfoam. Served in our 8oz cup.
Flat White
Two lungo espresso shots combined with steamed milk. More espresso forward than a latte, with microfoam which is between the amount of a latte and a cappuccino. Served in a 12oz cup.
Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk, and real dark chocolate* or real white chocolate** sauce, topped with whipped cream** and chocolate drizzle. *Dark chocolate sauce is vegan **White Chocolate and Whipped Cream contain Milk
Miel
Espresso combined with steamed milk, honey, and cinnamon.
Salted Caramel Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, salted caramel syrup* and a sprinkle of sugar/salt mix. *Salted Caramel syrup is dairy-free
Cold Brew
True Stone Nitro Cold Brew
House-Made Cold Brew
Cold Brew made in-house with our single-origin Ethiopian Yergacheffe Light Roast coffee. Grounds are steeped in water overnight and then strained, leaving behind a smooth coffee with less acidity and bitterness, and more caffeine, than the average iced coffee or iced espresso.
Specialty Drinks
Fox in the Woods
Espresso and steamed milk, with maple spice syrup and angostura bitters, topped with smoked sea salt.
Clever Bee Latte
Honey and lavender syrup combined with espresso and milk.
Nutty Squirrel
Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.
Butter-beer
Butterscotch syrup, butter extract*, Real Caramel*, your choice of milk, and espresso, topped with caramel whipped cream* and drizzled with caramel sauce*. *Contains dairy
Chai Love Pumpkin
House-made Pumpkin-Chai with real pumpkin puree and Rishi Masala Chai, pumpkin spice, espresso, and your choice of milk. *Dairy free
Autumn Sage
Brown sugar sage syrup, cardamom, cranberry bitters, milk, and espresso.
Tea Latte
Masala Chai Tea Latte
Steamed milk combined with Rishi Masala Chai. Our chai is made with black tea and a blend of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, clove and black pepper and is lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Medium caffeine level.
Golden Milk Chai Latte
Steamed milk combined with Rishi Turmeric Ginger Chai. Chai ingredients are: turmeric root, ginger, lemon grass, black pepper and lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Caffeine free.
Matcha Tea Latte
Steamed milk combined with Rishi Sweet Matcha. Made with authentic Japanese matcha and pure cane sugar with no fillers. Sweet and smooth with an umami richness. Low caffeine level.
London Fog
A combination of equal parts Rishi Earl Grey Tea and steamed milk which is lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup. Earl grey- citrus and floral. High caffeine level.
Tea Steamer
A combination of equal parts your tea of choice and steamed milk.
Thai Tea Latte
Black tea, Cane Sugar, & notes of Gardenia with that signature Thai Tea red color. Served over ice.
Tea and Lemonade
Earl Grey
BLACK - Caffeine level: high - Smooth and lively, with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges.
English Breakfast
BLACK - Caffeine level: high - Lively and robust, with a brisk flavor and sweet caramel undertones.
Jasmine Green
GREEN - Caffeine Level: medium - Fresh, soothing green tea scented with jasmine.
Jade Cloud
GREEN - Caffeine Level: Medium - A lively everyday green tea grown in the cool misty mountains of Hubei.
Turmeric Ginger
HERBAL - Caffeine free - Sunshine-hued blend of energetic ginger and turmeric spices accented with sweet citrus.
Peppermint Sage/Lavender Mint
HERBAL - Caffeine free - Soothing mint, sage, and lavender in perfect harmony.
Classic Black Iced Tea
Unsweetened organic black iced tea.
Blueberry Hibiscus Iced Tea
Organic hibiscus flowers, rooibos, and natural blueberry and strawberry flavors. Refreshingly tart and herbal blend. Caffeine free
Green Citrus Iced Tea
Refreshing organic green tea with notes of lemongrass, lime, and a hint of ginger. Caffeine level - medium
Black Tea Lemonade
Equal parts House-made Lemonade and Black Tea
Blueberry Tea Lemonade
Equal parts House-made Lemonade and Blueberry Hibiscus Tea
Green Tea Lemonade
Equal parts House-made Lemonade and Green Citrus Tea
Fresh Lemonade
House-made lemonade. Tart and not overly sweet.
Caffeine Free Drinks
Hot Chocolate
Real white* or dark chocolate sauce steamed with milk and topped with whipped cream*. *White chocolate and whipped cream contain dairy
Steamer
Your choice of syrup flavor steamed with milk.
Cider
Apple cider steamed with maple spice syrup and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle* *Caramel sauce and whipped cream contain dairy.
Milk
Whole milk is standard. Milk alternatives are also available.
Blended Drinks
Build Your Own
Syrup of your choice blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Topped with whipped cream*. Blended drinks do not contain coffee unless you add espresso. *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy
Golden Milk
Turmeric ginger powder blended with milk, vanilla syrup, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Topped with whipped cream*. Does not contain coffee unless you add espresso. *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy
Matcha Blended
Rishi matcha powder blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Topped with whipped cream*. Blended drinks do not contain coffee unless you add espresso. Rishi Matcha Caffeine level - low *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy
Affogato Vanilla Bean
Vanilla syrup blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Espresso is poured over the blended base and topped with whipped cream*. *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy
Butter-beer
Blue Smoothie Cup
Fruit puree of pineapple, guava, and banana blended with blue spirulina and ice.
Green Smoothie Cup
Fruit puree of mango and banana blended with greens powder and ice.
Purple Smoothie Cup
Fruit puree of blueberry and banana blended with pink pitaya powder and ice.
Red Smoothie Cup
Fruit puree of strawberry and banana blended with beetroot powder and ice.
On Tap
Jinx Tea Ruby Punch
Carbonated organic hibiscus herbal tea, pineapple, mango, ginger, cinnamon and lavender. ✓ Caffeine-free ✓ Beneficial for digestion, high in vitamin-C ✓ 11 grams sugar per 8 oz serving
True Stone Nitro Cold Brew
Breakfast
Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich
Bacon, cheddar*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun* *Contain milk products
Caprese Breakfast Sandwich
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun* *Contain milk products
Turkey Sausage Sandwich
Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun* *Contain milk products
Egg Bake
Egg, tomato, spinach, garlic, and soy milk *Dairy-free, vegetarian
Chia Oat Pudding
Chia seeds, Oatmeal, Agave, Almond MIlk, topped with Blueberries. **Dairy-free, vegan
Oatmeal
Bob's Red Mill Fruit and Seed
"A delightful recipe that includes gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats, and creamy, stone-ground Scottish Oatmeal. To that nutritious whole grain base, we added dates, raisins, flaxseeds, chia seeds, cranberries, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and cinnamon, plus pure cane sugar for a touch of sweetness. Packed with fiber, protein and iron, this hearty cup will give you the fuel you need to get through your busy morning."
Bob's Red Mill Maple Brown Sugar
"Gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats and stone ground Scottish Oatmeal with the classic flavors of maple and brown sugar to create a delicious and nostalgic, nourishing treat—like oatmeal cookies in a cup! This whole grain oatmeal cup is milled, mixed, packaged and tested in our dedicated gluten free facility, so it’s a perfect blend for anyone following a gluten free diet."
Smoothie Cups
Blue Smoothie Cup
Donuts
Pastry
Chocolate Chip Cashew Cookie by Love you, Cookie
Cashew chocolate chip cookie served warm. Created by Love you, Cookie. *contains wheat, dairy, eggs, and cashew nuts
Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie by Love You Cookie
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie with a Peanut Butter center. Served warm. Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soy, Peanuts
Lemon Pound Cake
This moist pound cake is made with California lemons and topped with a tangy sweet lemon icing. Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
Chocolate Banana Pound Cake
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake. Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Moist vanilla cake topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel. Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture. We recommend ordering it warmed up! *Contains milk, eggs, soy, and wheat
Croissant
Full-butter flavor and aroma. All natural-no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. *Contains Milk & Wheat
Birthday Cake Cookie
Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Made with both butter and brown butter two kinds of semi-sweet chocolate chunks (50% and 55% cocoa) and both salt and sea salt. CONTAINS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT, SOY
Bottled beverages
Bottled Water
Acqua Panna brand Natural Spring Water. 16oz plastic bottle
Mexican Coca-Cola
12oz glass bottle
Simply orange Juice
11.5 fl oz of 100% Orange Juice, not from concentrate
San Pellegrino
16oz glass bottle of Sparkling Italian Mineral Water
Rishi Sparkling Botanicals - Grapefruit Quince
"Grapefruit Quince elevates everyday replenishment with juicy hibiscus, aromatic yuzu and succulent quince in the perfect harmony of tangy bittersweet effervescence." Ingredients: Carbonated water, Quince, Hibiscus, Orange Peel, Lemongrass, Strawberry, Grapefruit Peel, Yuzu Juice, Grapefruit Extract
1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408