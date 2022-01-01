Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gray Fox Uptown

review star

No reviews yet

1477 W Lake St

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich
Fox in the Woods
Chai Love Pumpkin

Coffee Classics

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50+

Fresh brewed coffee available in Light Roast or Dark Roast. Our Light Roast Ethiopian Yergacheffe is single origin and our Dark Roast Velvet Hammer is a blend of beans from Columbia, Guatemala, and Sumatra.

Coffee+Espresso

Coffee+Espresso

$2.50+

Sometimes called a "Depth Charge", "Red Eye", or a "Shot in the Dark". This drink is your choice of Light Roast Ethiopian Yergacheffe or Dark Roast Velvet Hammer with at least one shot of our Cappuccine.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Your choice of light or dark roast coffee served with an equal amount of steamed milk.

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

Shots of Cappucine Espresso combined with hot water.

Espresso

Espresso

$1.25+

Smooth and full-bodied shots of our medium roast Cappuccine Espresso. Origins are Tanzania Peaberry, Sumatra, Columbia, and Costa Rica.

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso combined with steamed milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.

Cortado

Cortado

$2.75

Two shots (3oz) of espresso served with an equal amount of steamed milk (3oz).

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of microfoam.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$1.50+

Two shots of espresso (3oz) topped with a dollop of microfoam. Served in our 8oz cup.

Flat White

Flat White

$3.50

Two lungo espresso shots combined with steamed milk. More espresso forward than a latte, with microfoam which is between the amount of a latte and a cappuccino. Served in a 12oz cup.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso, steamed milk, and real dark chocolate* or real white chocolate** sauce, topped with whipped cream** and chocolate drizzle. *Dark chocolate sauce is vegan **White Chocolate and Whipped Cream contain Milk

Miel

Miel

$4.00+

Espresso combined with steamed milk, honey, and cinnamon.

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, salted caramel syrup* and a sprinkle of sugar/salt mix. *Salted Caramel syrup is dairy-free

Cold Brew

True Stone Nitro Cold Brew

True Stone Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+Out of stock

True Stone Nitro Cool Brew on tap. A Medium Roast blend from Tanzania, Colombia, and Peru. Cold brew blends with tiny nitrogen gas bubbles to produce a fine silky mouthfeel. Served without ice. True Stone Coffee Roasters is located in St. Paul, Minnesota.

House-Made Cold Brew

House-Made Cold Brew

$3.25+

Cold Brew made in-house with our single-origin Ethiopian Yergacheffe Light Roast coffee. Grounds are steeped in water overnight and then strained, leaving behind a smooth coffee with less acidity and bitterness, and more caffeine, than the average iced coffee or iced espresso.

Specialty Drinks

Fox in the Woods

Fox in the Woods

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk, with maple spice syrup and angostura bitters, topped with smoked sea salt.

Clever Bee Latte

Clever Bee Latte

$4.25+

Honey and lavender syrup combined with espresso and milk.

Nutty Squirrel

Nutty Squirrel

$4.50+

Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.

Butter-beer

Butter-beer

$4.50+

Butterscotch syrup, butter extract*, Real Caramel*, your choice of milk, and espresso, topped with caramel whipped cream* and drizzled with caramel sauce*. *Contains dairy

Chai Love Pumpkin

Chai Love Pumpkin

$5.00+

House-made Pumpkin-Chai with real pumpkin puree and Rishi Masala Chai, pumpkin spice, espresso, and your choice of milk. *Dairy free

Autumn Sage

Autumn Sage

$4.25+

Brown sugar sage syrup, cardamom, cranberry bitters, milk, and espresso.

Tea Latte

Masala Chai Tea Latte

Masala Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Steamed milk combined with Rishi Masala Chai. Our chai is made with black tea and a blend of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, clove and black pepper and is lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Medium caffeine level.

Golden Milk Chai Latte

Golden Milk Chai Latte

$4.25+

Steamed milk combined with Rishi Turmeric Ginger Chai. Chai ingredients are: turmeric root, ginger, lemon grass, black pepper and lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Caffeine free.

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25+

Steamed milk combined with Rishi Sweet Matcha. Made with authentic Japanese matcha and pure cane sugar with no fillers. Sweet and smooth with an umami richness. Low caffeine level.

London Fog

London Fog

$3.25+

A combination of equal parts Rishi Earl Grey Tea and steamed milk which is lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup. Earl grey- citrus and floral. High caffeine level.

Tea Steamer

Tea Steamer

$3.00+

A combination of equal parts your tea of choice and steamed milk.

Thai Tea Latte

Thai Tea Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Black tea, Cane Sugar, & notes of Gardenia with that signature Thai Tea red color. Served over ice.

Tea and Lemonade

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$2.00+

BLACK - Caffeine level: high - Smooth and lively, with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges.

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$2.00+

BLACK - Caffeine level: high - Lively and robust, with a brisk flavor and sweet caramel undertones.

Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$2.00+

GREEN - Caffeine Level: medium - Fresh, soothing green tea scented with jasmine.

Jade Cloud

Jade Cloud

$2.00+

GREEN - Caffeine Level: Medium - A lively everyday green tea grown in the cool misty mountains of Hubei.

Turmeric Ginger

Turmeric Ginger

$2.00+

HERBAL - Caffeine free - Sunshine-hued blend of energetic ginger and turmeric spices accented with sweet citrus.

Peppermint Sage/Lavender Mint

Peppermint Sage/Lavender Mint

$2.00+

HERBAL - Caffeine free - Soothing mint, sage, and lavender in perfect harmony.

Classic Black Iced Tea

Classic Black Iced Tea

$2.25+

Unsweetened organic black iced tea.

Blueberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

Blueberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.25+

Organic hibiscus flowers, rooibos, and natural blueberry and strawberry flavors. Refreshingly tart and herbal blend. Caffeine free

Green Citrus Iced Tea

Green Citrus Iced Tea

$2.25+

Refreshing organic green tea with notes of lemongrass, lime, and a hint of ginger. Caffeine level - medium

Black Tea Lemonade

Black Tea Lemonade

$2.75+

Equal parts House-made Lemonade and Black Tea

Blueberry Tea Lemonade

Blueberry Tea Lemonade

$2.75+

Equal parts House-made Lemonade and Blueberry Hibiscus Tea

Green Tea Lemonade

Green Tea Lemonade

$2.75+

Equal parts House-made Lemonade and Green Citrus Tea

Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$2.75+

House-made lemonade. Tart and not overly sweet.

Caffeine Free Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Real white* or dark chocolate sauce steamed with milk and topped with whipped cream*. *White chocolate and whipped cream contain dairy

Steamer

Steamer

$1.75+

Your choice of syrup flavor steamed with milk.

Cider

Cider

$3.25+Out of stock

Apple cider steamed with maple spice syrup and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle* *Caramel sauce and whipped cream contain dairy.

Milk

$1.75+

Whole milk is standard. Milk alternatives are also available.

Blended Drinks

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$4.00+

Syrup of your choice blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Topped with whipped cream*. Blended drinks do not contain coffee unless you add espresso. *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$5.00+

Turmeric ginger powder blended with milk, vanilla syrup, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Topped with whipped cream*. Does not contain coffee unless you add espresso. *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy

Matcha Blended

Matcha Blended

$5.00+

Rishi matcha powder blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Topped with whipped cream*. Blended drinks do not contain coffee unless you add espresso. Rishi Matcha Caffeine level - low *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy

Affogato Vanilla Bean

Affogato Vanilla Bean

$5.00+

Vanilla syrup blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Espresso is poured over the blended base and topped with whipped cream*. *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy

Butter-beer

Butter-beer

$4.50+

Butterscotch syrup, butter extract*, Real Caramel*, your choice of milk, and espresso, topped with caramel whipped cream* and drizzled with caramel sauce*. *Contains dairy

Blue Smoothie Cup

Blue Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of pineapple, guava, and banana blended with blue spirulina and ice.

Green Smoothie Cup

Green Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of mango and banana blended with greens powder and ice.

Purple Smoothie Cup

Purple Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of blueberry and banana blended with pink pitaya powder and ice.

Red Smoothie Cup

Red Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of strawberry and banana blended with beetroot powder and ice.

On Tap

Jinx Tea Ruby Punch

Jinx Tea Ruby Punch

$5.00+Out of stock

Carbonated organic hibiscus herbal tea, pineapple, mango, ginger, cinnamon and lavender. ✓ Caffeine-free ✓ Beneficial for digestion, high in vitamin-C ✓ 11 grams sugar per 8 oz serving

True Stone Nitro Cold Brew

True Stone Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+Out of stock

True Stone Nitro Cool Brew on tap. A Medium Roast blend from Tanzania, Colombia, and Peru. Cold brew blends with tiny nitrogen gas bubbles to produce a fine silky mouthfeel. Served without ice. True Stone Coffee Roasters is located in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Breakfast

Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich

Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich

$7.00

Bacon, cheddar*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun* *Contain milk products

Caprese Breakfast Sandwich

Caprese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun* *Contain milk products

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun* *Contain milk products

Egg Bake

Egg Bake

$5.00Out of stock

Egg, tomato, spinach, garlic, and soy milk *Dairy-free, vegetarian

Chia Oat Pudding

Chia Oat Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Chia seeds, Oatmeal, Agave, Almond MIlk, topped with Blueberries. **Dairy-free, vegan

Bagels

Bagel

Bagel

$1.75

Contains: Wheat Does not contain: Egg, Soy, or Milk

Oatmeal

Bob's Red Mill Fruit and Seed

Bob's Red Mill Fruit and Seed

$5.00

"A delightful recipe that includes gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats, and creamy, stone-ground Scottish Oatmeal. To that nutritious whole grain base, we added dates, raisins, flaxseeds, chia seeds, cranberries, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and cinnamon, plus pure cane sugar for a touch of sweetness. Packed with fiber, protein and iron, this hearty cup will give you the fuel you need to get through your busy morning."

Bob's Red Mill Maple Brown Sugar

Bob's Red Mill Maple Brown Sugar

$5.00

"Gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats and stone ground Scottish Oatmeal with the classic flavors of maple and brown sugar to create a delicious and nostalgic, nourishing treat—like oatmeal cookies in a cup! This whole grain oatmeal cup is milled, mixed, packaged and tested in our dedicated gluten free facility, so it’s a perfect blend for anyone following a gluten free diet."

Smoothie Cups

Blue Smoothie Cup

Blue Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of pineapple, guava, and banana blended with blue spirulina and ice.

Green Smoothie Cup

Green Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of mango and banana blended with greens powder and ice.

Purple Smoothie Cup

Purple Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of blueberry and banana blended with pink pitaya powder and ice.

Red Smoothie Cup

Red Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of strawberry and banana blended with beetroot powder and ice.

Donuts

Raised Glazed

Raised Glazed

$2.50Out of stock
Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$3.00Out of stock
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$1.95Out of stock
Maple Cake

Maple Cake

$1.95Out of stock

Pastry

Chocolate Chip Cashew Cookie by Love you, Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cashew Cookie by Love you, Cookie

$5.00

Cashew chocolate chip cookie served warm. Created by Love you, Cookie. *contains wheat, dairy, eggs, and cashew nuts

Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie by Love You Cookie

Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie by Love You Cookie

$6.00Out of stock

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie with a Peanut Butter center. Served warm. Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soy, Peanuts

Lemon Pound Cake

Lemon Pound Cake

$2.50

This moist pound cake is made with California lemons and topped with a tangy sweet lemon icing. Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy

Chocolate Banana Pound Cake

Chocolate Banana Pound Cake

$2.50

Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake. Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.00

Moist vanilla cake topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel. Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture. We recommend ordering it warmed up! *Contains milk, eggs, soy, and wheat

Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Full-butter flavor and aroma. All natural-no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. *Contains Milk & Wheat

Birthday Cake Cookie

$5.00
Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Made with both butter and brown butter two kinds of semi-sweet chocolate chunks (50% and 55% cocoa) and both salt and sea salt. CONTAINS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT, SOY

Bottled beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Acqua Panna brand Natural Spring Water. 16oz plastic bottle

Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00Out of stock

12oz glass bottle

Simply orange Juice

Simply orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

11.5 fl oz of 100% Orange Juice, not from concentrate

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.75

16oz glass bottle of Sparkling Italian Mineral Water

Rishi Sparkling Botanicals - Grapefruit Quince

Rishi Sparkling Botanicals - Grapefruit Quince

$4.50Out of stock

"Grapefruit Quince elevates everyday replenishment with juicy hibiscus, aromatic yuzu and succulent quince in the perfect harmony of tangy bittersweet effervescence." Ingredients: Carbonated water, Quince, Hibiscus, Orange Peel, Lemongrass, Strawberry, Grapefruit Peel, Yuzu Juice, Grapefruit Extract

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

Gallery
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street image
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street image
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Amazing Thailand
orange starNo Reviews
3024 Hennepin Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Pourhouse - Uptown - 2923 Girard Ave. S.
orange starNo Reviews
2923 Girard Ave. S. Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Red Cow - Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
2626 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Isles Bun and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1424 W. 28th St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Uptown Lobby
orange starNo Reviews
3022 Hennepin Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
moto-i
orange star4.5 • 1,932
2940 Lyndale Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Morrissey's Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 677
913 W Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Los Andes Latin Bistro
orange star4.7 • 337
607 W Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me Taverna
orange star4.9 • 308
626 West Lake Street Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston