A map showing the location of Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - LaSalle Ave 800 LaSalle AveView gallery

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - LaSalle Ave 800 LaSalle Ave

review star

No reviews yet

800 LaSalle Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Coffee Classics

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00+

Fresh brewed coffee available in Light Roast or Dark Roast. Our Light Roast Ethiopian Yergacheffe is single origin and our Dark Roast Velvet Hammer is a blend of beans from Columbia, Guatemala, and Sumatra.

Coffee+Espresso

Coffee+Espresso

$3.00+

Sometimes called a "Depth Charge", "Red Eye", or a "Shot in the Dark". This drink is your choice of Light Roast Ethiopian Yergacheffe or Dark Roast Velvet Hammer with at least one shot of our Cappuccine.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Your choice of light or dark roast coffee served with an equal amount of steamed milk.

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Shots of Cappucine Espresso combined with hot water.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50+

Smooth and full-bodied shots of our medium roast Cappuccine Espresso. Origins are Tanzania Peaberry, Sumatra, Columbia, and Costa Rica.

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso combined with steamed milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

Two shots (3oz) of espresso served with an equal amount of steamed milk (3oz).

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of microfoam.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.00+

Two shots of espresso (3oz) topped with a dollop of microfoam. Served in our 8oz cup.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.00

Two lungo espresso shots combined with steamed milk. More espresso forward than a latte, with microfoam which is between the amount of a latte and a cappuccino. Served in a 12oz cup.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso, steamed milk, and real dark chocolate* or real white chocolate** sauce, topped with whipped cream** and chocolate drizzle. *Dark chocolate sauce is vegan **White Chocolate and Whipped Cream contain Milk

Miel

Miel

$4.50+

Espresso combined with steamed milk, honey, and cinnamon.

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, steamed milk, salted caramel syrup* and a sprinkle of sugar/salt mix. *Salted Caramel syrup is dairy-free

Cold Brew

True Stone Nitro Cold Brew

True Stone Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+

True Stone Nitro Cool Brew on tap. A Medium Roast blend from Tanzania, Colombia, and Peru. Cold brew blends with tiny nitrogen gas bubbles to produce a fine silky mouthfeel. Served without ice. True Stone Coffee Roasters is located in St. Paul, Minnesota.

House-Made Cold Brew

House-Made Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cold Brew made in-house with our single-origin Ethiopian Yergacheffe Light Roast coffee. Grounds are steeped in water overnight and then strained, leaving behind a smooth coffee with less acidity and bitterness, and more caffeine, than the average iced coffee or iced espresso.

Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte - Masala

Chai Tea Latte - Masala

$4.75+

Steamed milk combined with Rishi Masala Chai. Our chai is made with black tea and a blend of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, clove and black pepper and is lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Medium caffeine level.

Golden Milk Chai Latte

Golden Milk Chai Latte

$4.75+

Steamed milk combined with Rishi Turmeric Ginger Chai. Chai ingredients are: turmeric root, ginger, lemon grass, black pepper and lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Caffeine free.

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00+

Steamed milk combined with Rishi Sweet Matcha. Made with authentic Japanese matcha and pure cane sugar with no fillers. Sweet and smooth with an umami richness. Low caffeine level.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.00+

A combination of equal parts Rishi Earl Grey Tea and steamed milk which is lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup. Earl grey- citrus and floral. High caffeine level.

Tea Steamer

Tea Steamer

$3.00+

A combination of equal parts your tea of choice and steamed milk.

Tea and Lemonade

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.00+

BLACK - Caffeine level: high - Smooth and lively, with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges.

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$3.00+

BLACK - Caffeine level: high - Lively and robust, with a brisk flavor and sweet caramel undertones.

Jade Cloud

Jade Cloud

$3.00+

GREEN - Caffeine Level: Medium - A lively everyday green tea grown in the cool misty mountains of Hubei.

Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$3.00+

GREEN - Caffeine Level: medium - Fresh, soothing green tea scented with jasmine.

Peppermint Sage/Lavender Mint

Peppermint Sage/Lavender Mint

$3.00+

HERBAL - Caffeine free - Soothing mint, sage, and lavender in perfect harmony.

Turmeric Ginger

Turmeric Ginger

$3.00+

HERBAL - Caffeine free - Sunshine-hued blend of energetic ginger and turmeric spices accented with sweet citrus.

Classic Black Iced Tea

Classic Black Iced Tea

$3.00+

Unsweetened organic black iced tea.

Blueberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

Blueberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.00+

Organic hibiscus flowers, rooibos, and natural blueberry and strawberry flavors. Refreshingly tart and herbal blend. Caffeine free

Green Citrus Iced Tea

Green Citrus Iced Tea

$3.00+

Refreshing organic green tea with notes of lemongrass, lime, and a hint of ginger. Caffeine level - medium

Black Tea Lemonade

Black Tea Lemonade

$3.25+

Equal parts House-made Lemonade and Black Tea

Blueberry Tea Lemonade

Blueberry Tea Lemonade

$3.25+

Equal parts House-made Lemonade and Blueberry Hibiscus Tea

Green Tea Lemonade

Green Tea Lemonade

$3.25+

Equal parts House-made Lemonade and Green Citrus Tea

Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$2.75+

House-made lemonade. Tart and not overly sweet.

Caffeine Free Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Real white* or dark chocolate sauce steamed with milk and topped with whipped cream*. *White chocolate and whipped cream contain dairy

Steamer

Steamer

$1.75+

Your choice of syrup flavor steamed with milk.

Milk

$1.75+

Whole milk is standard. Milk alternatives are also available.

Blended Drinks

Blended Golden Milk

Blended Golden Milk

$5.75+

Turmeric ginger powder blended with milk, vanilla syrup, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Topped with whipped cream*. Does not contain coffee unless you add espresso. *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy

Matcha Blended

Matcha Blended

$5.75+

Rishi matcha powder blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Topped with whipped cream*. Blended drinks do not contain coffee unless you add espresso. Rishi Matcha Caffeine level - low *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy

Affogato Vanilla Bean

Affogato Vanilla Bean

$5.75+

Vanilla syrup blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Espresso is poured over the blended base and topped with whipped cream*. *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy

Blue Smoothie Cup

Blue Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of pineapple, guava, and banana blended with blue spirulina and ice.

Green Smoothie Cup

Green Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of mango and banana blended with greens powder and ice.

Purple Smoothie Cup

Purple Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of blueberry and banana blended with pink pitaya and ice.

Red Smoothie Cup

Red Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of strawberry and banana blended with beetroot powder and ice.

Specialty Drinks

Fox in the Woods

Fox in the Woods

$4.75+

Espresso and steamed milk, with maple spice syrup and angostura bitters, topped with smoked sea salt.

Clever Bee Latte

Clever Bee Latte

$4.75+

Honey and lavender syrup combined with espresso and milk.

Nutty Squirrel

Nutty Squirrel

$4.75+

Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.

Sunday Morning

Sunday Morning

$5.00+

Maple spice syrup, butter extract*, malted milk powder*, espresso, and your choice of milk. *Contains dairy

Butter-Beer

Butter-Beer

$4.50+Out of stock

Butterscotch syrup, butter extract, your choice of milk, topped with Caramel Whipped Cream* and Caramel Drizzle*. *Contains Dairy

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe

$4.50+

White chocolate*, real strawberry puree, espresso, and your choice of milk. *Contains Dairy

Peanut Butter Cup Latte

Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$5.00+

Peanut Butter Powder*, Salted Caramel Syrup, Dark Chocolate, Milk, & espresso. *contains nuts

Pot O Gold

$5.00+

Feeling lucky? Rishi Matcha* combined with vanilla, peppermint, and milk. Garnished with gold leaf!

Breakfast

Breakfast

Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich

Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich

$7.00

Bacon, cheddar*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun* *Contain milk products

Caprese Breakfast Sandwich

Caprese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun* *Contain milk products

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun* *Contain milk products

Egg Bake

Egg Bake

$5.00

Egg, tomato, spinach, garlic, and soy milk *Dairy-free, vegetarian Option to add Feta - contains dairy, vegetarian

Chia Oat Pudding

Chia Oat Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Chia seeds, Oatmeal, Agave, Almond MIlk, topped with Blueberries. **Dairy-free, vegan

Bagels

Bagel

Bagel

$1.75

Contains: Wheat Does not contain: Egg, Soy, or Milk

Smoothie Cups

Blue Smoothie Cup

Blue Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of pineapple, guava, and banana blended with blue spirulina and ice.

Green Smoothie Cup

Green Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of mango and banana blended with greens powder and ice.

Purple Smoothie Cup

Purple Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of blueberry and banana blended with pink pitaya powder and ice.

Red Smoothie Cup

Red Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of strawberry and banana blended with beetroot powder and ice.

Bakery Case and Cooler

Cardigan Donuts

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$2.65

From Cardigan: Dense and crunchy, our old fashioned donuts are made with Greek yogurt. Perfect accompaniment for your favorite coffee. Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$3.65

Yeast raised dough mixed with apple pie filling and covered in cinnamon and sugar. Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat

Vanilla Cake

Vanilla Cake

$2.65

A simple and sweet donut. Rich vanilla cake batter brought to perfection. Topped with icing and sprinkles. Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat

Bottled beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Acqua Panna brand Natural Spring Water. 16oz plastic bottle

Perrier

Perrier

$3.50

16oz glass bottle of Sparkling Italian Mineral Water

Pink Coconut Water

$2.25

Izze Sparkling Juice

$1.50

Gray Fox Coffee Beans - Ethiopian Yergacheffe - Light roast

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe 12oz

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fhima's - Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
40 S 7th St #124 Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - Minneapolis -
orange starNo Reviews
801 Nicollet Mall Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
The Local Irish Pub - Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
931 Nicollet Mall Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Hell's Cafeteria
orange starNo Reviews
86 S 9th St. Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
80 South 9th Street Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Murray's - Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
26 South 6th Street Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston