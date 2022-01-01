Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

Zesty Lemon Rosemary

$6.00

"Our Zesty Lemon Rosemary flavor is unlike anything you’ve ever tasted — we describe it like fireworks on the tongue. We start with the brightness of fresh lemon zest and fresh chopped rosemary, a little sesame seed and cumin seed. All of our flavors are kissed with local maple syrup and finished with fleur de sel to lock in the unforgettable flavor." Isadore Nuts are made locally in Golden Valley. Zesty Lemon Rosemary contains: Non-GMO, Organic Cashews, Organic Walnuts, Grade B Maple Syrup [from Wisconsin], Fresh Rosemary, Salt, Fleur de Sel, and Organic Spices [Cumin Seeds, Sesame Seeds, and Lemon Zest].