Gray Jett Cafe 1617 West Wells Street
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Gray Jett Café is a sophisticated sanctuary that caters to a diverse palate, offering an array of vegan, vegetarian, and traditional options. The interior boasts an industrial-chic vibe, softened by lush green plants that add a touch of nature. Students and faculty mingle over artisanal coffees and organic bites, while soft jazz music enhances the relaxed, intellectual atmosphere. It's a place where sustainable dining meets cozy collegiate life, inviting all to savor a mindful meal amidst the academic thrum.
1617 West Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233
