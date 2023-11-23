Restaurant info

Gray Jett Café is a sophisticated sanctuary that caters to a diverse palate, offering an array of vegan, vegetarian, and traditional options. The interior boasts an industrial-chic vibe, softened by lush green plants that add a touch of nature. Students and faculty mingle over artisanal coffees and organic bites, while soft jazz music enhances the relaxed, intellectual atmosphere. It's a place where sustainable dining meets cozy collegiate life, inviting all to savor a mindful meal amidst the academic thrum.