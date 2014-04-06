Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Grayling Restaurant

1,248 Reviews

$

211 E Michigan Ave

PO Box194

Grayling, MI 49738

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$1.99

Decaf

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Cocoa

$1.99

Organic Tea (Earl Grey)

$1.99

Organic Tea (Jasmine)

$1.99

Organic Tea (Chai)

$1.99

Organic Tea (Chamomile)

$1.99

Organic Tea (English Breakfast)

$1.99

Organic Tea (Green Tea Matcha)

$1.99

Thermos

$2.59

Cold Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Gatorade

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

Juice

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Specialty Tea

$2.79

Specialty Lemonade

$2.79

Iced Coffee

$2.79

Water

Bottle Water

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1937, Grayling Restaurant has been serving the highest quality, homestyle food with a smile.

Website

Location

211 E Michigan Ave, PO Box194, Grayling, MI 49738

Directions

Gallery
Grayling Restaurant image
Grayling Restaurant image

Search similar restaurants

Map
