Graystone Tavern

3441 N Sheffield Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

CHI'S BURGERS

SNACK BITES

THEM WING’S THO

$14.00+

Southern rub Tossed in your choice of sauce, (Half &Half $1.50) Chi Sauce (Sweet & Spicy), Buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ

Crispy Tenders

$9.00

TENDERS $9 (Tenders are al la carta, add side $3, French Fries, Tots, Onion rings) Tossed in any of our sauces for $2

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

BIG MAMA BURGER

$11.00

2 Patties’, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard, burger sauce

PLAIN JANE BURGER

$10.00

2 patties’, Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard, mayo

PHAT DADDY PATTY MELT

$14.00

2 Patties’, Melted cheddar cheese, burger sauce, caramelized onions, 3 crispy bacons

SPICY HANGOVER SANDWICH

$14.00

2 patties’, 2 crispy bacon, caramelized onions, jalapenos, American cheese, fried egg

CHI’S FRIED CHICKEN SAMMWICH

$10.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in homemade Chi sweet & spicy sauce, lettuce, pickles

EARLY BIRD

$10.00

Fried egg, crispy fried chicken, 2 bacons, tomato, jalapeno

SIDES

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Cheese Tots

$6.00

SAUCES

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

CHI'S SWEET & SPICY SAUCE

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

HONEY BBQ

$0.75

Event Tickets

Events Tickets

St Paddys Day (3/11) Kegs & Eggs Package $40

$40.00

March Madness Thursday (3/16) Package $40

$40.00

March Madness Friday (3/17) Package $40

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3441 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

