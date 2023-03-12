Burgers
Chicken
Graystone Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3441 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Sports Corner Bar & Grill - 952-6 W Addison St
3.8 • 958
952-6 W Addison St Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurant