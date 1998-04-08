Grayton Road Tavern
760 Reviews
$$
4760 Grayton Rd.
Cleveland, OH 44135
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
Billy's Basic
Two eggs, any style, served with home fries, your choice of bacon or link sausage and toast.
Breakfast Sandwich
Two over-hard eggs with your choice of bacon or sausage with cheddar cheese, served on white bread.
Breakfast Wrap
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, your choice of bacon or sausage with home fries wrapped in a tortilla.
Build Your Own Breakfast
Build Your Own Omelet
A three egg omelet with your choice of cheese, served with home fries and toast Add Toppings Olives, mushrooms, onions, spinach, red/green peppers, sausage, bacon, tomato
Cheese Omelet
A three egg omelet with your choice of American, cheddar or provolone, or all three cheeses, served with home fries and toast.
Coach Omelet
A three egg omelet with a heaping scoop of our homemade chili, cheddar cheese and onion, served with home fries and toast.
Flight Deck Omelet
A three egg omelet with onion, ham, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese, served with home fries and toast.
French Toast
Two slices of thick-sliced toast dipped in a rich egg & cream batter, grilled golden, served with syrup & butter topping and lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
GRT Extreme
Eggs, sausage, tater tots, cheddar cheese and green onions.
Veggie Omelet
A three egg omelet with onion, mushrooms, tomato, spinach and cheddar cheese, served with home fries and toast.
Apps
Bang Bang Shrimp
Breaded shrimp in a bang bang sauce, topped with green onions.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Our house made buffalo chicken dip, topped with crumbled blue cheese and celery and served with tortilla chips and twelve pieces of Naan bread.
Cheese Sticks
Beer battered blend of mozzarella, Romano, Parmesan, Asiago, and Fontina cheeses served with house made marinara.
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Breaded mushrooms served with ranch dressing.
Deep Fried Pickles
Thinly sliced kosher dill pickles served with chipotle sour cream.
Housemade Chicken Tenders
Your choice of fried or grilled. Served with dipping sauce.
Loaded fries
Fries served with cheese, bacon, and scallions.
Loaded Tots
Tots served with cheese, bacon, and scallions.
Mile High Nachos
Fresh corn tortilla chips, layered with #GRT chili, cheddar cheese, tomato jalapeno, sour cream & green onion.
Onion Rings
Our house made onion rings served with house chipotle ranch dip.
Polish Joe's Wings
Three cheese and potato Pierogis with onion and kielbasa sausage tossed in our buffalo ranch sause.
Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla filled with onion, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served with sour cream & salsa.
Spicy Cheese Curds
spicy white cheddar cheese curds.
Spicy Poutine
Fresh-style pub fries, topped with spicy white cheddar cheese curds, drizzled with demi glace and sliced green onions.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Artichoke hearts, spinach, garlic, jack & cream cheese baked with a hint of cayenne pepper. Topped with scallions and served with six pieces of Naan bread, and tortilla chips.
The “BIG” Pretzel
One large soft pretzel served with beer cheese sauce.
Burgers
Bacon Burger
Topped with applewood bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Black & Bleu Burger
Dusted with Cajun spices & topped with bleu cheese crumbles, served with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Build Your Own Burger
Each hearty steakburger* is served on an egg bun with choice of French fries, lattice potato chips or tator tots with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Continental Burger
Topped with fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Jalapajack Burger
Covered with pepper jack cheese, sauteed red & green peppers and jalapeño bottle caps with chipotle sour cream, lettuce, tomato & onion.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Smothered with caramelized mushrooms & onions with Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato.
The Beyond Burger
Veggie patty {no GMOs, soy or gluten} on a bun with lettuce tomato and cheese.
Entrees
Beef Taco
Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Chicken Taco
Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Chorizo Taco
Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Pulled Pork Tacos
Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Fish Tacos
Battered cod, dry slaw, chipotle sour cream and lime.
Shrimp and Lobster Tacos
Shrimp and lobster mixed with roasted veggies, red quinoa, napa cabbage and a chipotle cilantro lime aioli sauce put on top of romaine lettuce shells.
Build Your Own Pasta
Your choice of Cavatelli, Pappardelle, or Gluten free tortellini pasta. Served with your choice of Bolognese, Alfredo, Buffalo, Garlic Olio, or Mac-n-cheese Sause. Addition toppings available.
Drunken Ribeye Steak
10oz. Certified Angus Beef Ribeye steak. Grilled to perfection and served with vegetables and roasted red potatoes.
Pan Roasted Salmon
Pan Roasted Salmon filet grilled to perfection, served with Quinoa mix and vegetable.
Pork Ribeye
8 oz. juicy pork ribeye served with vegetable and baked potato.
The BIG Pretzel Plate
One large soft pretzel, served with pulled pork, coleslaw and mac'n'cheese.
Pizza & Flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Topped with boneless chicken wings, mozzarella cheese, Buffalo sauce, celery, red peppers and bleu cheese dressing.
Build Your Own Pizza
Sauce and Cheese. Gluten-free pizza crust available upon request.
Veggie Flatbread
Topped with spinach leaves, feta, mozzarella, provolone cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes and roasted red pepper pesto sauce.
White Cloud Flatbread
Topped with garlic sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan & provolone cheese.
Salad
Caesar Salad
Artisan romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salad mix, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg slices.
House Salad
Salad mix, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and onions, topped with croutons.
Jewel Tomato Panzanella Salad
Heirloom Petite Tomatoes with fresh garlic, herbs, and fresh mozzarella served over greens with warm naan bread.
Mad Greek Salad
A savory blend of crisp cucumber, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives & pickled red onions over greens accompanied by classic hummus, and warm naan bread and finished with Greek Feta Dressing
Santa Fe Salad
Salad mix, grilled chicken, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese and green onions, topped with tortilla chips. Served with chipotle ranch.
Steak Tavern Salad
Salad mix, crumbled blue cheese, mushrooms & sliced red onions, topped with a juicy 6oz steak.
Sandwiches
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on sourdough bread.
BLT
Classic Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on toasted sourdough bread.
Buffalo Bleu Wrap
Fried chicken tenders stuffed in a tomato basil wrap with diced tomatoes, lettuce, onions, bleu cheese & creamy buffalo ranch sauce.
Caesar Wrap
Tomato basil wrap with Artisan romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.
California Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon on sourdough bread, with provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic sauce.
Chicago Italian Beef “Sangwich”
You will think you're standing in the windy city. Stuffed with Italian herb seasoned beef, authentic Jardiniére & au jus.
Gyro Sandwich
Traditional Gyro wrapped in pita bread, served with Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.
Italian Chicken Grinder
Italian baguette with breaded chicken tenders, pepperoni, salami, Giardiniera peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, Napa cabbage and Italian dressing.
Mediterranean Chicken Pita Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in pita bread, served with Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.
Mercedes Grille
Shaved prime rib, provolone cheese, mushrooms and onions with horseradish sauce on sourdough bread.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Philly Sandwich w/Chicken
Chicken topped with mushrooms, onions and peppers with melted provolone.
Philly Sandwich w/Steak
Delicious steak topped with mushrooms, onions and peppers with melted provolone.
Reuben Sandwich
Slow-cooked corned beef served in true New York style on grilled rye with hot sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on the side.
Sides
Sliders
Three Beef Sliders
Fill up on three of our delicious steakburger beef sliders, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Three Chicken Sliders
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Three Pulled Pork Sliders
Topped with coleslaw and onion tanglers.
Three Grilled Salmon Sliders
Prepared with dill sauce and Julianne spinach leaves.
Soup
Wings
Desserts
Dips
Kids Menu
Pet Friendly Menu
Beggin & Eggs
Burger/Rice/Egg Bowl
Chicken/Sweet Pea/Rice Bowl
Dog Bowls
GBB Crotch Sniffin Ale 12oz can
Unsalted peanuts, unsalted almonds, whole grain oats, cinnamon, filtered H2O.
GBB IPA Lot in the Yard 12oz can
Bone in pork butt, turmeric, basil, mint, fennel, ginger, celery, filtered H2O.
GBB Mailman Malt Licker 12oz can
Chicken, turmeric, ginger, oranges, carrots, basil, cilantro, fennel, filtered H2O.
GBB Session Squirrel 12oz can
Carrots, apples, green beans, celery, oranges, sweet potatoes, ginger, turmeric, mint, filtered H2O.
GBB Tail Chasin' Blonde 12oz can
Homemade chicken broth, turmeric, ginger, basil, carrots, fennel, water
PWS CharDOGnay Bottle
CharDOGnay is a liquid chicken broth lightly brewed with organic chamomile leaf and mixed with a proprietary blend to attain a taste that is irresistible to dogs.
PWS MalBARK Bottle
Malbark is a liquid chicken broth lightly brewed with organic peppermint leaf and mixed with a proprietary blend to attain a taste that is irresistible to dogs.
PWS ZinfinTAIL Bottle
ZinfanTail is a liquid lightly minted with natural peppermint leaf that is brewed and mixed with a proprietary blend to attain a taste that is irresistible to dogs.
Steak & Eggs
Toast & Peanut Butter
Vanilla Ice Cream with Biscuit
Daily Specials
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
ROCKS GLASS 1.25 OZ AMARETTO 3 OZ SOUR CHERRY GARNISH
Babymaker
.5 Smirnoff Vodka .5 Well Gin .5 Well Rum .5 Triple Sec .5 Peach Schnapps 1oz pineapple 1oz cranberry 1oz OJ
Baybreeze
1.25 oz vodka pineapple / cranberry juice lime garnish
Berry Bullet
Berry Bullet- 1.5oz shot of Bulleit Bourbon or Rye .5oz BlackBerry Brandy .5oz Razzmatazz Raspberry liqueur .5oz Lime Juice .5oz Simple Syrup Shake, and poured over ice in a tall Collins glass. Topped with Sprite if needed
Black Russian
1.25 oz Vodka 1 oz Kahlua
Bloody Mary
1.25 oz Vodka 4 oz zing zang bloody mary mix Add dashes of Worcestershire Sauce, Tabasco, salt and pepper into highball glass, then pour all ingredients into highball with ice cubes.
Blueberry Lemonade
1.25 oz blueberry vodka Lemonade Lemon garnish
Brandy Alexander
Buttery Nipple
1.25 oz Butterscotch Schnapps .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream
Caribbean Cooler
1.5oz Malibu or Barcadi Coconut Rum Splash of pineapple juice Fill with Lemonade Shake & served in to a Tall Collins glass and garnished with a cherry & lime wedge
Cosmopolitan
1.25 oz Vodka .5 oz Triple Sec 3 oz Cranberry juice lime garnish
Daiquiri
Fuzzy Navel
1.25 oz Peach schnapps Orange Juice Orange slice garnish
Gibson
2 oz Gin .5 oz dry vermouth Cocktail onion garnish
Gimlet
1.25 oz Vodka 1 oz lime juice 1 oz simple syrup Lime wedge garnish
Heavy Punch
Henny-Rita
Henny-Rita 1.5oz Hennessy .5oz Triple Sec Splash of Orange Juice Fill with Sour, pour over ice in a pint glass and garnished with a lime
John Daly
1.25 oz Vodka 3 oz Lemonade 3 oz Iced Tea lemon wedge garnish
Jolly Rancher
.5 oz Cherry Vodka .5 oz raspberry vodka .5 oz Apple pucker 3 oz Cranberry juice .25 oz lime juice
Lemon Drop
1.25 oz Citrus vodka splash of sour mix lemon/sugar garnish
Madras
1.25 oz Vodka Cranberry juice lime wedge garnish
Mai Tai
1.25 oz Light Rum .75 oz Dark Rum .5 oz triple sec .5 oz simple syrup .5 oz lime juice Cherry/Lime garnish
Manhattan
1.25 oz Bourbon Dash of Bitters .25 oz Sweet Vermouth Cherry Garnish
Margarita
1.25 oz Tequila .5 oz triple sec Sour mix Lime Garnish
Mimosa
2.5 oz Champagne 2.5 oz Orange juice
Mint Julep
Muddle 1 Sugar packet-splash of water & fresh mint leaves in glass 2 oz Bourbon over ice Mint Leaf garnish
Mojito
1 1/2 oz White rum, 6 leaves of Mint, Soda Water, 1 oz Fresh lime juice, 2 teaspoons Sugar
Mudslide
1.25 oz Vodka 1 oz Kahlua 1 oz Bailey's
Oatmeal Cookie
1.25 oz Butterscotch schnapps .75 oz Bailey's
Old Fashioned
1 1/2 oz Bourbon or Rye whiskey 2 dashes bitters, 1 Sugar pack, Few dashes plain water Muddled Fruit Orange twist
Pina Colada
3 oz (3 parts) Pineapple juice, 1 oz (one part) White rum, 1 oz (one part) Coconut cream
Planter's Punch
1 1/2 ounces dark rum 1/4 ounce grenadine 2 ounces pineapple juice 2 ounces club soda Orange/Cherry Garnish
Red Relaxer
1oz Smirnoff Vodka 1oz Malibu/Captain Coconut Rum 1oz Peach Schnapps 2oz cranberry juice 2oz pineapple juice
Rob Roy
1/4 oz Sweet Vermouth, 1 1/2 oz Scotch Whisky, Dash Angostura Bitters Cherry Garnish
Rusty Nail
3/4 oz Drambuie, 1 1/2 oz Scotch Whisky lemon garnish
Screwdriver
1.25 oz Vodka 3 oz OJ
Sea Breeze
4 oz Cranberry juice, 1 1/3 oz Vodka, 1 oz Grapefruit juice
Sex on the Beach
1 1/4 oz Vodka, 1 1/4 oz Cranberry juice, 1/4 oz Peach schnapps, 1 1/4 oz Orange juice
Sidecar
2 oz Cognac 3/4 oz Lemon juice 3/4 oz Triple sec
Tequila Sunrise
3 oz Orange juice 1 1/4 oz Tequila 1/2 oz Grenadine Orange/Cherry Garnish
Tom Collins
1.25 oz Gin 1 oz simple syrup 3 oz sour mix Lemon/Cherry garnish
Virgin Daq
Virgin Pina Colada
Washington Apple
1.25 oz whiskey .5 oz apple pucker Splash Cranberry Juice
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
1.25 oz Vodka .75 oz Kahlua 1 oz Cream
Woo Woo
(1 oz) Vodka, 1 part (1/2 oz) Peach Schnapps, 4 parts (2 oz) Cranberry juice
Royalty
In honor of Queen Elizabeth II, we feature a spin off of her signature drink and we call it “Royalty". Enjoy!👸🏽👑 1.5oz well gin 1.5 sweet vermouth Fill with pint glass with ice Half soda Half sprite Splash of grenadine.
Long Island Iced Teas
Long Island Iced Tea
.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz triple sec Sour mix Splash of coke Garnish with Lemon
Top Shelf Long Island
.5oz Ketel One Vodka .5oz Bombay Sapphire gin .5oz Bacardi rum .5oz triple sec Sour mix Splash of coke Garnish with Lemon
Texas Tea
.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz well tequila .5oz triple sec Sour mix Splash of coke Garnish with Lemon
Top Shelf Texas Tea
Top Shelf Texas Tea .5oz Ketel One Vodka .5oz Bombay Sapphire Gin .5oz Bacardi Rum .5oz 1800 Silver Tequila .5oz Triple Sec sour mix Top with Coke Garnish with Lemon
Blue MFer
.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz Blue Curacao Sour mix Splash of Sprite Garnish with Lemon
Boston Tea Party
.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz Amaretto Sour mix Splash of coke Garnish with Lemon
Long Beach Tea
.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz triple sec Sour mix Splash of cranberry
Long Island Blackberry Tea
.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz Chambord Sour mix Splash of Sprite Garnish With Lime
Long Island Peach Tea
.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz peach Schnapps Sour mix Splash of Sprite
Tokyo Tea
.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz melon liquor Sour mix Splash of sprite
Martinis
Paramount Gin Martini
Bombay Sapphire Martini
Tanqueray Martini
Absolut Blue Tini
Absolut Citron Tini
Absolut Lime Tini
Belvedere Tini
Chocolate Martini
Ciroc Apple Tini
Ciroc Peach Tini
Ciroc Red Berry Tini
Grey Goose Tini
Ketel One Oranje Tini
Ketel One Tini
New Am Mango Tini
New Am Pineapple Tini
New Am Red Berry Tini
Skyy Tini
Smirnoff (well) Tini
Smirnoff Blueberry Tini
Smirnoff Caramel Tini
Smirnoff Orange Tini
Smirnoff Peach Tini
Smirnoff Pineapple Tini
Smirnoff Raspberry Tini
Smirnoff Strawberry Tini
Smirnoff Vanilla Tini
Smirnoff Watermelon Tini
Three Olives Cherry Tini
Three Olives Grape Tini
Three Olives Pomegranate Tini
Tito's Tini
Voudoux Tini
N/A Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Root Beer
Fusion
Ginger Ale
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Club Soda
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Coffee
Decaf
Tomato Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Milk
Hot Tea
Water
N/A Arnold Palmer 1/2 tea-1/2 lemonade
Shots
2 For 5 Smirnoff Bombs
1.25 oz of Smirnoff (Flavor Choice) .75oz Red Bull
3 olive bomb
1.25oz Three Olives Vodka of Choice 1oz Red bull
Amsterdam Lemon drop
Cin toast Crunch
Frosted Animal Cracker
1oz Smirnoff Vanilla .5 oz Rumchata float grenadine
Grape Freeze
Green Tea
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
1.25oz Jager .75oz Red Bull
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition
Johnny Vegas
Kamakoze
Lemon Drops
Lemon Drops 245
Liquid Marijuana
Little Beer
Peanut Butter Iced Coffee
1oz Screwball peanut Butter whiskey 1/2oz Bailey’s Shaken and strained
Pineapple Upside
Pink Starburst
Snake Bite
Tea Bomb
Vegas Bomb
.75 Crown Royal .5 Malibu .5 Peach Schnapps Cranberry Red Bull
Washington Apple
White Gummy Bear
White Tea
.5 Smirnoff Vodka .5 Peach Schnapps 3 Splashes of Sour
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
What a GReaT Place!
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland, OH 44135