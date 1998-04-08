Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Grayton Road Tavern

760 Reviews

$$

4760 Grayton Rd.

Cleveland, OH 44135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Wings
Grilled Chicken Salad
Gyro Sandwich

Breakfast

Breakfast items are available Monday-Thursday 9:00am-10:30am, Friday 6:00am-10:30am, Saturday 8:00am-10:30am, and Sunday 10:00am-1:00pm

Billy's Basic

$10.99

Two eggs, any style, served with home fries, your choice of bacon or link sausage and toast.

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Two over-hard eggs with your choice of bacon or sausage with cheddar cheese, served on white bread.

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, your choice of bacon or sausage with home fries wrapped in a tortilla.

Build Your Own Breakfast

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.99

A three egg omelet with your choice of cheese, served with home fries and toast Add Toppings Olives, mushrooms, onions, spinach, red/green peppers, sausage, bacon, tomato

Cheese Omelet

$10.99

A three egg omelet with your choice of American, cheddar or provolone, or all three cheeses, served with home fries and toast.

Coach Omelet

$10.99

A three egg omelet with a heaping scoop of our homemade chili, cheddar cheese and onion, served with home fries and toast.

Flight Deck Omelet

Flight Deck Omelet

$10.99

A three egg omelet with onion, ham, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese, served with home fries and toast.

French Toast

French Toast

$9.99

Two slices of thick-sliced toast dipped in a rich egg & cream batter, grilled golden, served with syrup & butter topping and lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

GRT Extreme

GRT Extreme

$11.99

Eggs, sausage, tater tots, cheddar cheese and green onions.

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

A three egg omelet with onion, mushrooms, tomato, spinach and cheddar cheese, served with home fries and toast.

Apps

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.99

Breaded shrimp in a bang bang sauce, topped with green onions.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Our house made buffalo chicken dip, topped with crumbled blue cheese and celery and served with tortilla chips and twelve pieces of Naan bread.

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Beer battered blend of mozzarella, Romano, Parmesan, Asiago, and Fontina cheeses served with house made marinara.

Deep Fried Mushrooms

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Breaded mushrooms served with ranch dressing.

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.99

Thinly sliced kosher dill pickles served with chipotle sour cream.

Housemade Chicken Tenders

Housemade Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Your choice of fried or grilled. Served with dipping sauce.

Loaded fries

$9.99

Fries served with cheese, bacon, and scallions.

Loaded Tots

$9.99

Tots served with cheese, bacon, and scallions.

Mile High Nachos

Mile High Nachos

$12.99

Fresh corn tortilla chips, layered with #GRT chili, cheddar cheese, tomato jalapeno, sour cream & green onion.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.99

Our house made onion rings served with house chipotle ranch dip.

Polish Joe's Wings

Polish Joe's Wings

$10.99

Three cheese and potato Pierogis with onion and kielbasa sausage tossed in our buffalo ranch sause.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled tortilla filled with onion, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served with sour cream & salsa.

Spicy Cheese Curds

$8.99

spicy white cheddar cheese curds.

Spicy Poutine

Spicy Poutine

$9.99

Fresh-style pub fries, topped with spicy white cheddar cheese curds, drizzled with demi glace and sliced green onions.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Artichoke hearts, spinach, garlic, jack & cream cheese baked with a hint of cayenne pepper. Topped with scallions and served with six pieces of Naan bread, and tortilla chips.

The “BIG” Pretzel

$10.99

One large soft pretzel served with beer cheese sauce.

Burgers

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$13.99

Topped with applewood bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.99

Dusted with Cajun spices & topped with bleu cheese crumbles, served with lettuce, tomato & onion.

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

Each hearty steakburger* is served on an egg bun with choice of French fries, lattice potato chips or tator tots with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Continental Burger

Continental Burger

$14.99

Topped with fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Jalapajack Burger

Jalapajack Burger

$14.99

Covered with pepper jack cheese, sauteed red & green peppers and jalapeño bottle caps with chipotle sour cream, lettuce, tomato & onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Smothered with caramelized mushrooms & onions with Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato.

The Beyond Burger

The Beyond Burger

$12.99

Veggie patty {no GMOs, soy or gluten} on a bun with lettuce tomato and cheese.

Entrees

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$12.99

Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$12.99

Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Chorizo Taco

$12.99

Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.99

Comes with Napa cabbage, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Battered cod, dry slaw, chipotle sour cream and lime.

Shrimp and Lobster Tacos

Shrimp and Lobster Tacos

$18.99

Shrimp and lobster mixed with roasted veggies, red quinoa, napa cabbage and a chipotle cilantro lime aioli sauce put on top of romaine lettuce shells.

Build Your Own Pasta

$13.99

Your choice of Cavatelli, Pappardelle, or Gluten free tortellini pasta. Served with your choice of Bolognese, Alfredo, Buffalo, Garlic Olio, or Mac-n-cheese Sause. Addition toppings available.

Drunken Ribeye Steak

Drunken Ribeye Steak

$19.99

10oz. Certified Angus Beef Ribeye steak. Grilled to perfection and served with vegetables and roasted red potatoes.

Pan Roasted Salmon

Pan Roasted Salmon

$16.99

Pan Roasted Salmon filet grilled to perfection, served with Quinoa mix and vegetable.

Pork Ribeye

Pork Ribeye

$12.99

8 oz. juicy pork ribeye served with vegetable and baked potato.

The BIG Pretzel Plate

The BIG Pretzel Plate

$16.99

One large soft pretzel, served with pulled pork, coleslaw and mac'n'cheese.

Pizza & Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Topped with boneless chicken wings, mozzarella cheese, Buffalo sauce, celery, red peppers and bleu cheese dressing.

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

Sauce and Cheese. Gluten-free pizza crust available upon request.

Veggie Flatbread

$12.99

Topped with spinach leaves, feta, mozzarella, provolone cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes and roasted red pepper pesto sauce.

White Cloud Flatbread

White Cloud Flatbread

$10.99

Topped with garlic sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan & provolone cheese.

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Artisan romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$14.99
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Salad mix, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg slices.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.99

Salad mix, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and onions, topped with croutons.

Jewel Tomato Panzanella Salad

$12.99

Heirloom Petite Tomatoes with fresh garlic, herbs, and fresh mozzarella served over greens with warm naan bread.

Mad Greek Salad

$11.99

A savory blend of crisp cucumber, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives & pickled red onions over greens accompanied by classic hummus, and warm naan bread and finished with Greek Feta Dressing

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$13.99

Salad mix, grilled chicken, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese and green onions, topped with tortilla chips. Served with chipotle ranch.

Steak Tavern Salad

Steak Tavern Salad

$15.99

Salad mix, crumbled blue cheese, mushrooms & sliced red onions, topped with a juicy 6oz steak.

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Blackened chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on sourdough bread.

BLT

BLT

$12.99

Classic Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on toasted sourdough bread.

Buffalo Bleu Wrap

Buffalo Bleu Wrap

$12.99

Fried chicken tenders stuffed in a tomato basil wrap with diced tomatoes, lettuce, onions, bleu cheese & creamy buffalo ranch sauce.

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Tomato basil wrap with Artisan romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.

California Club Sandwich

California Club Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon on sourdough bread, with provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic sauce.

Chicago Italian Beef “Sangwich”

Chicago Italian Beef “Sangwich”

$13.99

You will think you're standing in the windy city. Stuffed with Italian herb seasoned beef, authentic Jardiniére & au jus.

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$10.99

Traditional Gyro wrapped in pita bread, served with Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.

Italian Chicken Grinder

Italian Chicken Grinder

$15.99

Italian baguette with breaded chicken tenders, pepperoni, salami, Giardiniera peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, Napa cabbage and Italian dressing.

Mediterranean Chicken Pita Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast wrapped in pita bread, served with Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.

Mercedes Grille

Mercedes Grille

$15.99

Shaved prime rib, provolone cheese, mushrooms and onions with horseradish sauce on sourdough bread.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Philly Sandwich w/Chicken

$12.99

Chicken topped with mushrooms, onions and peppers with melted provolone.

Philly Sandwich w/Steak

Philly Sandwich w/Steak

$13.99

Delicious steak topped with mushrooms, onions and peppers with melted provolone.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$14.99

Slow-cooked corned beef served in true New York style on grilled rye with hot sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on the side.

Sides

Roasted Red Potatoes

$4.00

Caesar Side Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Lattice Chips

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings Side

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Steak Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Sliders

Three Beef Sliders

Three Beef Sliders

$10.99

Fill up on three of our delicious steakburger beef sliders, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Three Chicken Sliders

Three Chicken Sliders

$10.99

Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Three Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.99

Topped with coleslaw and onion tanglers.

Three Grilled Salmon Sliders

$14.99

Prepared with dill sauce and Julianne spinach leaves.

Soup

Chili

Chili

$7.99

Garnished with cheddar cheese & scallions.

French Onion

French Onion

$7.99

Homemade onion soup with French baguette topped with onion tangles & bubbling provolone cheese.

Lobster Bisque

$7.99

Rich and Delicious!

Soup of the Week

$6.99

Ask your server about our delicious seasonal soup specials!

Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Breaded boneless wings tossed with your choice of #GRT special sauce.

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$14.99

One pound of jumbo wings tossed with your choice of #GRT special sauces.

Desserts

Ready to cap off your dinner and drinks with a Sweet Treat?

Basque Cheesecake

$8.99
Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$6.99

When this Chocolate Brownie is the answer, who cares what the question was?

Molten Cookie Sundae

$8.99

Ice Cream

$3.00

Dips

Dips

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Sliders

$5.99
Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Sides: French Fries, Tator Tots, Chips, Veggies, Fruit Cup.

Kids Pizza

$5.99
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.99

Kids PB&J

$5.99

Pet Friendly Menu

Beggin & Eggs

$5.00

Burger/Rice/Egg Bowl

$7.00

Chicken/Sweet Pea/Rice Bowl

$7.00

Dog Bowls

$3.00
GBB Crotch Sniffin Ale 12oz can

GBB Crotch Sniffin Ale 12oz can

$8.00Out of stock

Unsalted peanuts, unsalted almonds, whole grain oats, cinnamon, filtered H2O.

GBB IPA Lot in the Yard 12oz can

GBB IPA Lot in the Yard 12oz can

$8.00

Bone in pork butt, turmeric, basil, mint, fennel, ginger, celery, filtered H2O.

GBB Mailman Malt Licker 12oz can

GBB Mailman Malt Licker 12oz can

$8.00

Chicken, turmeric, ginger, oranges, carrots, basil, cilantro, fennel, filtered H2O.

GBB Session Squirrel 12oz can

GBB Session Squirrel 12oz can

$8.00

Carrots, apples, green beans, celery, oranges, sweet potatoes, ginger, turmeric, mint, filtered H2O.

GBB Tail Chasin' Blonde 12oz can

$8.00

Homemade chicken broth, turmeric, ginger, basil, carrots, fennel, water

PWS CharDOGnay Bottle

PWS CharDOGnay Bottle

$17.95Out of stock

CharDOGnay is a liquid chicken broth lightly brewed with organic chamomile leaf and mixed with a proprietary blend to attain a taste that is irresistible to dogs.

PWS MalBARK Bottle

PWS MalBARK Bottle

$15.95Out of stock

Malbark is a liquid chicken broth lightly brewed with organic peppermint leaf and mixed with a proprietary blend to attain a taste that is irresistible to dogs.

PWS ZinfinTAIL Bottle

PWS ZinfinTAIL Bottle

$17.95

ZinfanTail is a liquid lightly minted with natural peppermint leaf that is brewed and mixed with a proprietary blend to attain a taste that is irresistible to dogs.

Steak & Eggs

$8.00

Toast & Peanut Butter

$2.50

Vanilla Ice Cream with Biscuit

$3.00Out of stock

Daily Specials

Lunch Special

$14.99

Dinner Special

$13.99

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$3.75

ROCKS GLASS 1.25 OZ AMARETTO 3 OZ SOUR CHERRY GARNISH

Babymaker

$7.50

.5 Smirnoff Vodka .5 Well Gin .5 Well Rum .5 Triple Sec .5 Peach Schnapps 1oz pineapple 1oz cranberry 1oz OJ

Baybreeze

$3.75

1.25 oz vodka pineapple / cranberry juice lime garnish

Berry Bullet

$7.00

Berry Bullet- 1.5oz shot of Bulleit Bourbon or Rye .5oz BlackBerry Brandy .5oz Razzmatazz Raspberry liqueur .5oz Lime Juice .5oz Simple Syrup Shake, and poured over ice in a tall Collins glass. Topped with Sprite if needed

Black Russian

$4.75

1.25 oz Vodka 1 oz Kahlua

Bloody Mary

$5.00

1.25 oz Vodka 4 oz zing zang bloody mary mix Add dashes of Worcestershire Sauce, Tabasco, salt and pepper into highball glass, then pour all ingredients into highball with ice cubes.

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.75

1.25 oz blueberry vodka Lemonade Lemon garnish

Brandy Alexander

$4.75

Buttery Nipple

$4.50

1.25 oz Butterscotch Schnapps .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream

Caribbean Cooler

Caribbean Cooler

$7.00

1.5oz Malibu or Barcadi Coconut Rum Splash of pineapple juice Fill with Lemonade Shake & served in to a Tall Collins glass and garnished with a cherry & lime wedge

Cosmopolitan

$5.00

1.25 oz Vodka .5 oz Triple Sec 3 oz Cranberry juice lime garnish

Daiquiri

$6.00Out of stock

Fuzzy Navel

$3.75

1.25 oz Peach schnapps Orange Juice Orange slice garnish

Gibson

$3.75

2 oz Gin .5 oz dry vermouth Cocktail onion garnish

Gimlet

$3.75

1.25 oz Vodka 1 oz lime juice 1 oz simple syrup Lime wedge garnish

Heavy Punch

$7.00

Henny-Rita

$7.00

Henny-Rita 1.5oz Hennessy .5oz Triple Sec Splash of Orange Juice Fill with Sour, pour over ice in a pint glass and garnished with a lime

John Daly

$3.75

1.25 oz Vodka 3 oz Lemonade 3 oz Iced Tea lemon wedge garnish

Jolly Rancher

$4.50

.5 oz Cherry Vodka .5 oz raspberry vodka .5 oz Apple pucker 3 oz Cranberry juice .25 oz lime juice

Lemon Drop

$5.00

1.25 oz Citrus vodka splash of sour mix lemon/sugar garnish

Madras

$3.75

1.25 oz Vodka Cranberry juice lime wedge garnish

Mai Tai

$6.50

1.25 oz Light Rum .75 oz Dark Rum .5 oz triple sec .5 oz simple syrup .5 oz lime juice Cherry/Lime garnish

Manhattan

$4.25

1.25 oz Bourbon Dash of Bitters .25 oz Sweet Vermouth Cherry Garnish

Margarita

$5.25

1.25 oz Tequila .5 oz triple sec Sour mix Lime Garnish

Mimosa

$6.00

2.5 oz Champagne 2.5 oz Orange juice

Mint Julep

$4.00

Muddle 1 Sugar packet-splash of water & fresh mint leaves in glass 2 oz Bourbon over ice Mint Leaf garnish

Mojito

$7.00

1 1/2 oz White rum, 6 leaves of Mint, Soda Water, 1 oz Fresh lime juice, 2 teaspoons Sugar

Mudslide

$5.50

1.25 oz Vodka 1 oz Kahlua 1 oz Bailey's

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.50

1.25 oz Butterscotch schnapps .75 oz Bailey's

Old Fashioned

$5.50

1 1/2 oz Bourbon or Rye whiskey 2 dashes bitters, 1 Sugar pack, Few dashes plain water Muddled Fruit Orange twist

Pina Colada

$9.00

3 oz (3 parts) Pineapple juice, 1 oz (one part) White rum, 1 oz (one part) Coconut cream

Planter's Punch

$4.50

1 1/2 ounces dark rum 1/4 ounce grenadine 2 ounces pineapple juice ​ 2 ounces club soda Orange/Cherry Garnish

Red Relaxer

$6.25

1oz Smirnoff Vodka 1oz Malibu/Captain Coconut Rum 1oz Peach Schnapps 2oz cranberry juice 2oz pineapple juice

Rob Roy

$5.50

1/4 oz Sweet Vermouth, 1 1/2 oz Scotch Whisky, Dash Angostura Bitters Cherry Garnish

Rusty Nail

$5.00

3/4 oz Drambuie, 1 1/2 oz Scotch Whisky lemon garnish

Screwdriver

$3.75

1.25 oz Vodka 3 oz OJ

Sea Breeze

$3.75

4 oz Cranberry juice, 1 1/3 oz Vodka, 1 oz Grapefruit juice

Sex on the Beach

$4.25

1 1/4 oz Vodka, 1 1/4 oz Cranberry juice, 1/4 oz Peach schnapps, 1 1/4 oz Orange juice

Sidecar

$4.00

2 oz Cognac 3/4 oz Lemon juice 3/4 oz Triple sec

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

3 oz Orange juice 1 1/4 oz Tequila 1/2 oz Grenadine Orange/Cherry Garnish

Tom Collins

$5.00

1.25 oz Gin 1 oz simple syrup 3 oz sour mix Lemon/Cherry garnish

Virgin Daq

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

1.25 oz whiskey .5 oz apple pucker Splash Cranberry Juice

Whiskey Sour

$3.75

White Russian

$4.25

1.25 oz Vodka .75 oz Kahlua 1 oz Cream

Woo Woo

$4.00

(1 oz) Vodka, 1 part (1/2 oz) Peach Schnapps, 4 parts (2 oz) Cranberry juice

Royalty

Royalty

$5.50

In honor of Queen Elizabeth II, we feature a spin off of her signature drink and we call it “Royalty". Enjoy!👸🏽👑 1.5oz well gin 1.5 sweet vermouth Fill with pint glass with ice Half soda Half sprite Splash of grenadine.

Long Island Iced Teas

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz triple sec Sour mix Splash of coke Garnish with Lemon

Top Shelf Long Island

$9.50

.5oz Ketel One Vodka .5oz Bombay Sapphire gin .5oz Bacardi rum .5oz triple sec Sour mix Splash of coke Garnish with Lemon

Texas Tea

$7.00

.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz well tequila .5oz triple sec Sour mix Splash of coke Garnish with Lemon

Top Shelf Texas Tea

$10.50

Top Shelf Texas Tea .5oz Ketel One Vodka .5oz Bombay Sapphire Gin .5oz Bacardi Rum .5oz 1800 Silver Tequila .5oz Triple Sec sour mix Top with Coke Garnish with Lemon

Blue MFer

$6.25

.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz Blue Curacao Sour mix Splash of Sprite Garnish with Lemon

Boston Tea Party

$7.00

.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz Amaretto Sour mix Splash of coke Garnish with Lemon

Long Beach Tea

$6.50

.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz triple sec Sour mix Splash of cranberry

Long Island Blackberry Tea

$7.00

.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz Chambord Sour mix Splash of Sprite Garnish With Lime

Long Island Peach Tea

$7.00

.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz peach Schnapps Sour mix Splash of Sprite

Tokyo Tea

$7.00

.5oz Smirnoff Vodka .5oz well gin .5oz well rum .5oz melon liquor Sour mix Splash of sprite

Martinis

Paramount Gin Martini

$5.25

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$7.95

Tanqueray Martini

$6.95

Absolut Blue Tini

$7.00

Absolut Citron Tini

$7.00

Absolut Lime Tini

$7.00

Belvedere Tini

$7.75

Chocolate Martini

$8.50

Ciroc Apple Tini

$7.50

Ciroc Peach Tini

$7.50

Ciroc Red Berry Tini

$7.50

Grey Goose Tini

$8.75

Ketel One Oranje Tini

$8.75

Ketel One Tini

$8.75

New Am Mango Tini

$6.25

New Am Pineapple Tini

$6.25

New Am Red Berry Tini

$6.25

Skyy Tini

$6.25

Smirnoff (well) Tini

$5.75

Smirnoff Blueberry Tini

$5.75

Smirnoff Caramel Tini

$5.75

Smirnoff Orange Tini

$5.75

Smirnoff Peach Tini

$5.75

Smirnoff Pineapple Tini

$5.75

Smirnoff Raspberry Tini

$5.75

Smirnoff Strawberry Tini

$5.75

Smirnoff Vanilla Tini

$5.75

Smirnoff Watermelon Tini

$5.75

Three Olives Cherry Tini

$6.75

Three Olives Grape Tini

$6.75

Three Olives Pomegranate Tini

$6.75

Tito's Tini

$7.50

Voudoux Tini

$6.25

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Fusion

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Water

N/A Arnold Palmer 1/2 tea-1/2 lemonade

$2.99

Shots

2 For 5 Smirnoff Bombs

$5.00

1.25 oz of Smirnoff (Flavor Choice) .75oz Red Bull

3 olive bomb

$5.00

1.25oz Three Olives Vodka of Choice 1oz Red bull

Amsterdam Lemon drop

$2.00

Cin toast Crunch

$4.50

Frosted Animal Cracker

$4.50

1oz Smirnoff Vanilla .5 oz Rumchata float grenadine

Grape Freeze

$4.25

Green Tea

$4.25

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$5.25

1.25oz Jager .75oz Red Bull

Jameson Black Barrel

$2.00

Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition

$2.00

Johnny Vegas

$4.25

Kamakoze

$3.75

Lemon Drops

$4.25

Lemon Drops 245

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$4.25

Little Beer

$4.50

Peanut Butter Iced Coffee

$4.50

1oz Screwball peanut Butter whiskey 1/2oz Bailey’s Shaken and strained

Pineapple Upside

$4.25

Pink Starburst

$4.50

Snake Bite

$4.25

Tea Bomb

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.25

.75 Crown Royal .5 Malibu .5 Peach Schnapps Cranberry Red Bull

Washington Apple

$5.00

White Gummy Bear

$4.25

White Tea

$4.25

.5 Smirnoff Vodka .5 Peach Schnapps 3 Splashes of Sour

Glasswear

Buy The Pint

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
What a GReaT Place!

Website

Location

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland, OH 44135

Directions

