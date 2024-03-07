SM Grazey for Keto

$120.00

Our Keto Board allows grazers to stay within their dietary needs. This board gives you more of the protein elements and less of the carb and sugar components found in our other boards. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Dip, Pickle Cup. MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Italian Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sweet Coppa, Peppered Salami. CHEESE: Brie, Goat Cheese garnished with Everything Bagel Seasoning, Sliced Cheese, and Mozzarella Pearls. FRUIT & VEGGIE: Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Pepper, Tomatoes, Persian Cucumbers, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries. GARNISH: Parmesan Crisps.