Soul Food
Latin American
Dessert & Ice Cream

Graze Provisions + Libations Soul Bowl

review star

No reviews yet

520 N 4th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Good Burger

Good Burger

$9.00

Mondo Burger

$12.00

Plant Based Burger

$12.00

Good Fries

$5.00

Good Cheese Fries

$6.00

Good Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Good Curds

$6.00

Good Shake

$5.00

Good Orange Soda

$1.50

Good Soda

$3.00

Good Cheesecake

$7.00

Good Pie

$6.00

Weekly Specials

Angie's Gumbo

$12.00

Beef Chili

$5.00

Lunch Special

$14.00

Curry Chicken w/ Rice

$9.00

Big Ron Sandwich

$14.00

MLK DAY BOWL

King Bowl w/ CB & Drink

$20.00

Bbq Chicken

$6.00

Bbq Rib

$8.00

Rib/chx Meal

$12.00

Bros BBQ

Meats

$8.00

Sides

$6.00

Desserts

$6.00

Drinks

$3.00

BBQ Box

$20.00

Signature Bowls

Southern Hospitality

$19.00

Southern Bowl

$16.00

Biggie Bowl

$19.00

So Fresh Bowl

$18.00

Caribe Bowl

$16.00

Sota Bowl

$18.00

Plant Based Buffalo

$17.00

PBB

$17.00

Thanksgiving Bowl

$20.00

Plant Based Caribe

$17.00

Southside Bowl

$18.00

BYO Bowls

Return of Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Martin Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Bodak Yellow Rice

$5.00

MasterMind Vegan Mac

$6.00

Black-Eyed Peas

$5.00

Jill Scott Greens

$6.00

D'Angelo Candied Yams

$5.00

RiRi Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Sufferin Succotash

$5.00

Fantasia Fried Chicken

$6.00

Jr Gong Jerk Chicken

$6.00

Missy Mambo Salmon

$8.00

Loso Lemon Salmon

$8.00

Rude Boi Jerk Salmon

$8.00

Klump Braised Beef

$8.00

Prolific Vegan Fried Chicken

$8.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Beef Pattie

$4.00

Loaded Mash

$6.00

B.A.D Wingz

3 PC Wings w/ Fries

$14.00

3 PC Tenders w/ Fries

$14.00

Fries

$4.00

Okra

$6.00

Klassics

F.U.B.U Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Rude Boi Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

A.A Sandwich

$14.00

Big K.R.I.T w/ Fries

$15.00

Brittney BLT Salad

$14.00

Soup, Salad & CB

$10.00

Side Chick Salad

$5.00

Curry Chicken Soup

$6.00

Desserts

Mrs Parker Donut Cobbler

$8.00

Oreo Brownie

$7.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$7.00

Drinks

Queen B Lemonade

$4.00

H-Town Sweet Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

Graze Provisions + Libations image

