Graze to Griddle - WARRENTON

Warrenton VA

(check schedule for location)

Warrenton, VA 20186

Popular Items

Single Graze Burger
Breaded Cheese Curds
Double Graze Burger

Mains

cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Single Graze Burger

$8.95

cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Double Graze Burger

$10.95

cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Triple Graze Burger

$12.95

cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Single BYOB

$8.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Double BYOB

$10.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Triple BYOB

$12.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Single Graze Chicken

$9.95

chicken cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Double Graze Chicken

$11.95

chicken cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Triple Graze Chicken

$13.95

chicken cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Griddled cheese

$5.25

American griddled cheese on a butter-toasted potato bun. amp it up with any toppings you like

Single BYOB Chicken

$9.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chicken burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Double BYOB Chicken

$11.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chicken burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Triple BYOB Chicken

$13.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chicken burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Single BYOB Chorizo

$8.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chorizo burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Single Graze Chorizo

$8.95

chorizo cheeseburger w/lettuce, onion, and 'maple-chipotle' sauce (creamy, sweet and smoky)

Double Graze Chorizo

$10.95

chorizo cheeseburger w/lettuce, onion, and 'maple-chipotle' sauce (creamy, sweet and smoky)

Triple Graze Chorizo

$12.95

Double BYOB Chorizo

$10.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chorizo burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Triple BYOB Chorizo

$12.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chorizo burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Sides

Fries

$2.75

crispy skin-on fries cooked in peanut oil & tossed in our special seasoning

Breaded Cheese Curds

$3.75

Wisconsin white-cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and deep fried in peanut oil

Remoulade Dip

$0.75

our house-made rich, creamy and tangy garlic sauce

Maple Chipotle Dip

$0.75

our house-made creamy, sweet and smoky dipping sauce

Side Of Mayo

$0.75

Side Of Mustard

$0.75

Graze Sauce DIP

$0.75

our house-made creamy sauce w/black pepper and citrus

NO KETCHUP

Beverages

Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Coffee - 12 oz

$2.00Out of stock

Merch

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Breakfast

Sage Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$5.50Out of stock

Breakfast Egg Sandwich

$4.50Out of stock

Coffee - 12 oz

$2.00Out of stock

Tater Tots

$2.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Warrenton VA, (check schedule for location), Warrenton, VA 20186

Directions

Gallery
Graze to Griddle - WARRENTON image

