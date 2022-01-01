Restaurant header imageView gallery

Graze

1,027 Reviews

$$

111 Woodland Avenue

Suite 101

Lexington, KY 40502

Beverages

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Beer

21st Amendment Blood Orange Ipa

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

West 6th PennyRile Pale Ale

$6.00

West 6th Ipa

$6.00

Cocktails

The Woodlands

$14.00

Kentucky Wildflower

$12.00

The Winchester

$12.00

The O.G.

$14.00

Blackberry Bramble

$14.00

Cucumber Splash

$12.00

G.L.I

$14.00

LemonBerry Martini

$12.00

The Prickly Pear

$14.00

Ammaretto Sour

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

French 75

$9.00

Gimlet

$10.00

KY Mule

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Martini

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mocktails

$6.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Vesper

$11.00

Wedding Bellini

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Chai Of Drink Special

$14.00

Chai OF

$14.00

Chai OF

$14.00

Fennel Drink Special

$12.00

Wine

Decoy Merlot

$11.00+

Freakshow Red Blend

$11.00+

Jam Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Kith & Kin Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+

Leatherwood Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+Out of stock

Melini Chianti

$12.00+

Mer Soleil Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Mondavi Private Select Malbec

$11.00+

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Cuvee Sauvage Pinot Noir Bottle

$70.00

Raymond Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$80.00

Slam Dunk Blend Glass

$10.00

Slam Dunk Blen Bottle

$25.00

Prisoner Glass

$18.00

Prisoner Bottle

$70.00

Slam Dunk Bottle

$30.00

Castello Del Poggio Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

La Crema Chardonnay

$12.00+

Macon-Villages Chardonnay

$14.00+

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Primo Amore Moscato

$9.00+

St. Christopher Riesling

$12.00+

Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle

$70.00

Roth Estate Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$70.00

Bellissima Prosecco Brut

$14.00+

The Pale Rose

$12.00+

Laurent Perrier Champagne Bottle

$80.00

Dom Perignon Bottle

$350.00

Liquor

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Basil Hayden's

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Maker's Mark 46

$11.00

Michter's Small Batch

$14.00

Old Forester 86

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

1792 Full Proof

$17.00

Angel's Envy Private Selection

$15.00

Little Book 10 Years

$40.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

E.H. Taylor

$20.00

Mitcher's Barrel Strength

$28.00

Weller Special Reserve

$12.00Out of stock

Woodford Double Oak

$20.00

Knob Creek

$20.00

Knob Creek 15 Year

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$9.00

Macallan 12 Year

$20.00

Castle & Key Restoration Rye

$14.00

James Pepper 1776 Rye

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$13.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Cantera Negra BLANCO

$12.00

Cantera Negra REPOSADO

$13.00

Casamigos ANEJO

$17.00

Casamigos BLANCO

$12.00

Casamigos REPOSADO

$15.00

Don Julio BLANCO

$12.00

Don Julio REPOSADO

$14.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ocean

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Castle & Key Gin

$11.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Liqueurs

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Remy Martin Brandy

$12.00

Wine Wednesday

Wednesday Wine White

$20.00

Wednesday Wine Red

$20.00

Starters

Ahi Tuna Plate

$14.00

Bordi

$20.00

Flatbread

$16.00

Carolina Fries

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Soup & Salad

Beet & Citrus

$14.00+

Roasted Califlower Caesar

$14.00+

Rocket Fig

$15.00+

Caesar Salad

$12.00+

House Salad

$12.00+

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Entrées

Bolognese

$20.00

Classic Burger

$15.00

Curry

$18.00

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Fried Chicken

$22.00

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Harvest Bowl

$16.00

Pork Tenderloin

$22.00

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Pumpkin Cake

$8.00

Sides

Crostini

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Of Fruit

$4.00

Side of Mash

$4.00

Side of Veggies

$4.00

Kids

Kids Cheesebuger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Salads

Beet & Citrus

$14.00+

Caesar Salad

$12.00+

Charred Asparagus Caesar

$14.00+

Greek Salad

$14.00+

Grilled Peach

$14.00+

Heirloom Tomato

$15.00+

House Salad

$12.00+

Romaine Wedge

$15.00+

Strawberries & Champagne

$12.00+

Soup

Shrimp Bisque

$10.00+

Soup Du Jour

$10.00+

Starters

Ahi Tuna Plate

$14.00

Bordi

$20.00

Calamari

$16.00

Carolina Fries

$16.00+

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Entrees

B.E.L.T.

$14.00

Classic Burger

$14.00

Doner Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Steak Frites

$24.00

Salads

Beet & Citrus Salad

$14.00+

Charred Asparagus Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$8.00+

Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad Side

$6.00

Strawberry Salad Entree

$12.00

Brunch

Beignets

$8.00

Carolina Fries

Classic Burger

$14.00

French Toast

$12.00

Hot Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Shakshuka

$12.00

Skillet Hash

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Avo Toast

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$30.00

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Belgian Waffle

$6.00

Side Eggs

$3.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Skillet Potatoes

$3.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Drinks

Mimosa

$8.00

Spiked Mimosa

$9.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Cold Brew Martini

$9.00

Graze Bloody Mary

$8.00

Old Fashioned Express

$12.00

The French Flower

$10.00

Beach Please

$12.00

Beach Please

$12.00

Over The Moon

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 Woodland Avenue, Suite 101, Lexington, KY 40502

Directions

