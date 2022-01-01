Restaurant header imageView gallery

Graze Gourmet

98 Reviews

$$

345 S Dubuque St

Iowa City, IA 52240

Extravaganza for 4
4 Chicken Lips
12 Chicken Lips

Chicken Lip Extravaganza & Italian Package

Extravaganza for 4

Extravaganza for 4

$39.99

12 World Famous Chicken Lips Large Mac & Cheese Large Green Beans

Extravaganza for 2

Extravaganza for 2

$21.99

6 World Famous Chicken Lips Small Mac & Cheese Small Green Beans

The Italian Package

$39.99

Baked Lasagna, Caesar Salad, Cheesy Bread. Your family is gonna Love It!

Pizza

Meatball Pizza - Our Favorite!

Meatball Pizza - Our Favorite!

$19.00

This is our favorite pizza... made with homemade (beef, pork & veal) Meatballs - Bellwether farms ricotta cheese, roast red peppers and fresh basil.

The Pepperoni '100'

$19.00

This pizza is Loaded (and we mean loaded) with 100 slices of Iowa made Liguria all natural pepperoni from Humboldt Iowa.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

This pizza is made with slices of Iowa made Liguria all natural pepperoni from Humboldt Iowa.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Artichoke hearts, roast cremini mushrooms, gordal olives, cuquillo olives, roast red peppers, onion and fresh basil.

Italian Sausage Pizza

$17.00

Our Italian Sausage is made with Acorn fed Mangalitsa Pork from our friends at Acorn Bluffs Farms in Columbus Junction, Iowa.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Our Cheese Pizza is made with San Marzano Italian tomatoes and Bacio Premium Mozzarella from San Joachim Valley, California - The real secret is our Dough! You will TASTE the difference.

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

Large 16" NY Style Pizza with premium Mozzarella and freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano. Add any toppings you like! Hint: Less is More...

Italian

Baked Italian Lasagna

$25.00

Our house made Italian Sausage and pepperoni, with Bellwether farms ricotta, Baccio premium mozzarella, marinara and fresh basil, layered between lasagna sheets... Fabulous!

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

Our version of garlic bread buried in mozzarella cheese, served with a side of the dipping sauce of your choice.

Lips

12 Chicken Lips

12 Chicken Lips

$25.00

Chicken Lips are boneless chicken breast strips breaded with flour and buttermilk, then fried and tossed in our Spicy Lip Sauce, (think Buffalo sauce).

4 Chicken Lips

4 Chicken Lips

$9.00

Chicken Lips are boneless chicken breast strips breaded with flour and buttermilk, then fried and tossed in our Spicy Lip Sauce, (think Buffalo sauce).Lips Rule

1 Chicken Lip

1 Chicken Lip

$3.00

Chicken Lips are boneless chicken breast strips breaded with flour and buttermilk, then fried and tossed in our Spicy Lip Sauce, (think Buffalo sauce).

Side Dishes

Green Beans - Jumbo

Green Beans - Jumbo

$20.00

Fresh green beans, flash fried and tossed in our asian ginger sauce... Fantastic! Feeds 8-10 People

Green Beans - Large

Green Beans - Large

$10.00

Fresh green beans, flash fried and tossed in our asian ginger sauce... Fantastic! Feeds 4-5 People

Green Beans - Small

Green Beans - Small

$6.00

Fresh green beans, flash fried and tossed in our asian ginger sauce... Fantastic! Feeds 1-2 People

Mac & Chz - Jumbo

Mac & Chz - Jumbo

$20.00

Our classic recipe is made with American, Jack, Cheddar, Parmesan cheeses and cream. Feeds 8-10 People

Mac & Chz - Large

Mac & Chz - Large

$10.00

Our classic recipe is made with American, Jack, Cheddar, Parmesan cheeses and cream. Feeds 4-5 People

Mac & Chz - Small

Mac & Chz - Small

$6.00

Our classic recipe is made with American, Jack, Cheddar, Parmesan cheeses and cream. Feeds 1-2 People

Salad

Green Salad - Jumbo

Green Salad - Jumbo

$20.00

This simple salad is made with a blend of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions and your choice of salad dressing. Feeds 3-6

Green Salad - Large

Green Salad - Large

$10.00

This simple salad is made with a blend of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions and your choice of salad dressing. Feeds 2-4

Green Salad - Small

Green Salad - Small

$6.00

This simple salad is made with a blend of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions and your choice of salad dressing. Feeds 1-2

Caesar Salad - Jumbo

Caesar Salad - Jumbo

$20.00

Classic Caesar, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our delicious caesar dressing with fresh croutons and Reggiano Parmigiano. Feeds 3-6

Caesar Salad - Large

Caesar Salad - Large

$10.00

Classic Caesar, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our delicious caesar dressing with fresh croutons and Reggiano Parmigiano. Feeds 2-4

Caesar Salad - Small

Caesar Salad - Small

$6.00

Classic Caesar, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our delicious caesar dressing with fresh croutons and Reggiano Parmigiano. Feeds 1-2

Dessert

Hippy Cookies (4)

Hippy Cookies (4)

$4.00Out of stock

Cookies made with chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, pecans, coconut and pretzel twists... the perfect combination of chewy, crunchy and sweet and salty.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$2.00

Rich, creamy, and delicious. This is America's favorite dessert.

Sauces & Dressings

4oz Blue Cheese
$2.00

4oz Blue Cheese

$2.00
8oz Blue Cheese
$4.00

8oz Blue Cheese

$4.00
16oz Blue Cheese
$6.00

16oz Blue Cheese

$6.00
4oz Ranch

4oz Ranch

$2.00
8oz Ranch

8oz Ranch

$4.00
16oz Ranch

16oz Ranch

$6.00
4 oz Balsamic Dressing
$2.00

4 oz Balsamic Dressing

$2.00
8 oz Balsamic Dressing
$4.00

8 oz Balsamic Dressing

$4.00
16 oz Balsamic Dressing
$6.00

16 oz Balsamic Dressing

$6.00
4 oz Lip Sauce
$2.00

4 oz Lip Sauce

$2.00
8 oz Lip Sauce
$4.00

8 oz Lip Sauce

$4.00
16 oz Lip Sauce
$6.00

16 oz Lip Sauce

$6.00
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday Closed
Thursday Closed
Friday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
CATERING & TAKE OUT World Famous Chicken Lips New York Style Pizza Family Meal Packages Quick Serve / Grab & Go

345 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, IA 52240

