American

Graze Restaurant

1,197 Reviews

$$

1 South Pinckney Street

Madison, WI 53703

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Pork Bibimbap
Chicken Nuggets

Starters & Shares

Cheese Curds (1/2 order)

$6.00

Vodka batter, served with buttermilk ranch* | (A, V)

Cheese Curds (full order)

$10.00

Vodka batter, served with buttermilk ranch* | (A, V)

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00+

Crispy house-made chicken nuggets, with sweet BBQ and honey mustard sauces | nuggets are dairy free

Fries (1/2 order)

$3.00

Served with garlic ailoi* | (V, DF; M to VN)

Fries (full order)

$6.00

Served with garlic ailoi* | (V, DF; M to VN)

Mac n' Cheese

$14.00

house made noodles, Hook's 10 Year Cheddar, herbed breadcrumbs

Mac n' Cheese with BBQ Pulled Pork

$19.00

house made noodles, Hook's 10 Year Cheddar, herbed breadcrumbs, BBQ pulled pork

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Dijon vinaigrette, SarVecchio parmesan | (V, GF; M to VN, DF)

Roasted Beets

$14.00

pickled fennel, arugula, chèvre, toasted hazlenuts, clover honey (vegetarian, contains nuts; modifiable to dairy free and nut free)

Soft Pretzel

(V) house made mustards, Widmer’s brick cheese spread

Taquitos

$12.00+

three per order Oaxacan cheese, housemade chorizo*, avocado crema, pico de gallo, salsas

Bread Side

$2.00

GF Bread Side

$3.00

Focaccia Tartine

$14.00

Mushrooms

$14.00

Burgers

Smash Burger

$18.00

Two well-done Seven Seeds Farm Beef patties, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, burger sauce*, duck fat bun | M to GF, V, VN

Beet Burger

$16.00

Beet and walnut vegetarian patty (contains egg, gluten), cucumber, red onion, arugula, feta cheese, lemon Greek yogurt, oregano vinaigrette, on a Sarvecchio bun| V, N

Graze Burger

$25.00

Ground short ribs, brisket, bacon, caramelized onion-Cabernet jus, Hook's Swiss compound butter, aioli*, on a Sarvecchio bun | A; M to GF, DF, AF

Green Chili Burger

$18.00

Entrees

Pork Bibimbap

$18.00

Marinated ground pork, crispy rice, sunny-side up egg*, bok choy, market vegetables, spicy gochujang | DF; M to Vn, V, GF

Tofu Bibimbap

$18.00

Tofu, crispy rice, sunny-side up egg*, bok choy, market vegetables, spicy gochujang | DF; M to Vn, GF

Pork Belly

$24.00

Gnocchi

$25.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

4 per order, baked to order | NF

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

4 per order, baked to order, Gluten-Free | NF

Basque Cake

$12.00

rich vanilla cake with a pastry cream filling, served with seasonal fruit compote

Apple Crisp

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Blondie

$9.00

Specials

Friday Fish Fry - Available Fridays Only

$24.00Out of stock

Beer battered fish, horseradish coleslaw, and hand-cut fries with garlic aioli.

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

house made noodles, Hook's 10 year cheddar cheese sauce

Kids Burger

$10.00

One well-done Seven Seeds Farm beef patty with WI-made American cheese, on a duck fat bun

Kids Buttered Noodles

$10.00

house made noodles and melted butter

Magic T-Shirts

Xtra Small Tee

$13.00

American Apparel, Navy blue, 100% cotton Front: oh oh, it's MAGIC Back: from local pastures

Small Tee

$13.00

American Apparel, Navy blue, 100% cotton Front: oh oh, it's MAGIC Back: from local pastures

Medium Tee

$13.00

American Apparel, Navy blue, 100% cotton Front: oh oh, it's MAGIC Back: from local pastures

Large Tee

$13.00

American Apparel, Navy blue, 100% cotton Front: oh oh, it's MAGIC Back: from local pastures

Xtra Large Tee

$13.00

American Apparel, Navy blue, 100% cotton Front: oh oh, it's MAGIC Back: from local pastures

Market Totes

Market Totes

$15.00

17" x 13" burlap tote bag Front: grazemadison.com Back: [blank]

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Lively gastropub plating farm-to-table comfort fare in a modern glass venue with Capitol views.

