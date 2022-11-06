Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Southern
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Graze Smoke House 5towns

226 Reviews

$$

529 Central Ave

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Popular Items

House Burger
Burnt Ends (1/4lb)
Cauliflower Poppers

Kickn Starters

Brisket Chili

$14.00

Cauliflower Poppers

$14.00

Chili Mac N Cheese

$13.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$12.00

Guac N Chips

$12.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

Pretzel Bites

$11.00

Slider Trio

$14.00

Chicken Flautas

$13.00

Street Tacos

$13.00

Loaded Nachos

Pulled Beef Nachos

$20.00

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$18.00

Brisket Chili Nachos

$17.00

Vegetarian Nachos

$16.00

Knishes

Potato-Onion Knish

$6.00

Pastrami Knish

$8.00

Hush Puppy

$9.00

Wood Smoked Wings

12 PC Wings

12 PC Wings

$13.00

24 PC Wings

$22.00

48 PC Wings

$40.00

Hot Soup

Soup Of The Day (Brisket Gumbo)

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

Greener Pastures

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Santa Fe Salad

$22.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$22.00

Ultimate Chefs Salad

$26.00

Asian BBQ Crunch

$22.00

Fried Potatoes

Chili Fries

$15.00

Freedom Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$16.00

Sriracha Fries

$9.00

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Dogs

Chili Dog

$9.00

Bull Dog

$9.00

Pit Bull

$9.00

Hound Dog

$9.00

Beef Dog

$5.00

Signature Sandwiches

Chicken Wrap

$18.00

TBLT

$20.00

Tennessee

$19.00

Carolina

$19.00

Cheesesteak

$23.00

Bull Rider

$22.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwhich

$19.00

Reuben Sandwich

$21.00

Its A Shidduch

$23.00

Trailer Park

$22.00

Graze Deli Sandwiches

Pastrami Sandwich

$19.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$19.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$19.00

Turkey Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled Beef Sandwich

$19.00

Veal Breast Sandwich

$19.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

Burgers

House Burger

$16.00

Grazer

$21.00

American Classic

$20.00

Buenos Diaz

$21.00

Truffle Mushroom

$18.00

Mac-N-Cheese Burger

$18.00

M.O.A.B

$25.00

Delancey Street

$24.00

Sloppy Jose

$19.00

Big Bird

$18.00

Meat Pizzas

Pulled Beef Pizza

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Pastrami Pizza

$20.00

Loaded Pizza

$20.00

Godfather Pizza

$20.00

Jr Menu

2 Hot Dogs N' Fries

$10.00

Burger Sliders N' Fries

$11.00

Chicken Nuggets N' Fries

$12.00

Platters & More

BBQ Duo

$25.00
Trifecta

$32.00

1/2 Chicken

$20.00

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

$21.00

Grazin Rice Bowl

$23.00

Ribs

Dino Short Rib

$52.00

Smoked Veal Ribs

$38.00

Boneless Short Rib

$48.00

Beef (1/4lb)

16 Hour Brisket (1/4lb)

$11.00

Pulled Beef (1/4lb)

$11.00

Burnt Ends (1/4lb)

$14.00

Beef Bacon (1/4lb)

$12.00

Pastrami (1/4lb)

$11.00

Corned Beef (1/4lb)

$11.00

Roast Beef (1/4lb)

$11.00

Pulled Veal (1/4 LB)

$11.00

Bird

Smoked Turkey 1/4 lb

$8.00

Smokehouse Chicken 1/2

$14.00

Pulled Chicken 1/4lb

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Breast

$9.00

Sausage

Chorizo Sausage

$6.00

Garlic Sausage

$6.00

Italian Sausage

$6.00

Cold Sides

Southern Slaw

$4.00+

Pickle Chips

$4.00+

Side Salad

$4.00

Cornbread Muffins

$4.00+

Salsa Roja

$4.00+

Pickled Onions

$4.00+

Hot Sides

Mac N Cheese

$5.00+

BBQ Rice Pilaf

$5.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00+

Smoked Beans

$5.00+

Green Beans

$5.00+

Sweet Potato

$5.00+

Beef Kishka

$5.00+

Smoked & Charred Onion

$5.00+

Corn On The Cob

$4.00

Down Home Breakfast

Home Style Waffles

$6.00

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$20.00

Smoked Meat Omlete

$17.00

Thursday Night

Chulent

$10.00

Oneg Shabbos Platter

$24.00

Smoked duck liver pate

$15.00

Soda Cans

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Fresca

$2.00Out of stock

Seltzer

$2.00

Snapple

Peach Snapple

$3.00

Diet Peach Snapple

$3.00

Raspberry Snapple

$3.00

Diet Raspberry Snapple

$3.00

Water

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Whole Muscle Jerky

Chipotle & Honey (1/4lb)

Chicago Steak House (1/4lb)

Dr. Pepper (1/4lb)

Teriyaki (1/4 lb)

Three Pepper Crusted (1/4lb)

Korean BBQ (1/4lb)

Cherry Cola (1/4lb)

Bourbon BBQ (1/4lb)

Shock Top Jerky (1/4lb)

Sweet & Sour (1/4lb)

Spicy Dill Pickle (1/4 lb)

Sriracha Chili Lime (1/4lb)

Sausage Sticks N' Strips

Jalapeño Stick (1/4lb)

Sweet Italian (1/4lb)

$14.00

Smoked Pastrami Strip (1/4lb)

$14.00
Craft Beer & Bacon (1/4lb)

Veal Pepperoni Stick (1/4lb)

$14.00

Pate & Spreads

Bacon Jam

$11.00

Artisan Dried Salami

Spicy Chorizo (1/4lb)

$15.00

Santa Fe Salami (1/4lb)

$15.00

Old Fashioned (1/4lb)

$15.00

Mini Pepperoni (1/4lb)

$15.00

Salami Classico (1/4lb)

$15.00

Salami Toscana (1/4lb)

$15.00

Salami Calabrese (1/4lb)

$15.00

Spiced Dry Salami (1/4 Lb)

$15.00Out of stock

Charcuterie

Candied Beef Bacon (1/4lb)

8 Day Dry Aged Brisket (1/4lb)

Dijon Pastrami Bacon (1/4lb)

$16.00

Party Platters

Classic Jerky Platter

$75.00

Bold Jerky Platter

$125.00

Smoked Meat Platter

$150.00

Smoked Meat & Charcuterie Combo Board

$185.00

Salami Sampler Board

$125.00

Charcuterie Boards

Small Charcuterie Board

$100.00

Medium Charcuterie Board

$150.00

Premium Charcuterie Board

$225.00

Biltong

Spicy Biltong

$15.00

Classic Biltong

$15.00

Keto 1 Lb. bags

1 Lb. Keto Sweet Italian Sticks

$60.00Out of stock

1 Lb. Keto Jalapeno Sticks

$60.00Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
At GRAZE, we smoke the finest bbq and create the tastiest meat snacks around. From our 16 hour brisket, to our handcrafted jerky and cured meats. Only exceptional ingredients make their way into our kitchen and recipes. Every bit at Graze speaks for itself. Come on down, it's grazin time!

Location

529 Central Ave, Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Directions

