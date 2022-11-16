  • Home
Grazia Italian Kitchen Texas City 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy

No reviews yet

10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expy

Suite 1130

Texas City, TX 77591

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Mozzarella Fritta

$12.00

Calamari

$13.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Jumbo Sea Scallops

$28.00

Crab Cake

$28.00

Lasagna Eggrolls

$10.00

Wagyu Meatballs

$13.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Roasted Prosciutto

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

Wings (4)

$10.00Out of stock

Salad / Soup

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Cucumber Salad

$11.00

Balsamic Chicken Salad

$15.00

Tomato Bisque Soup

$7.00

Chicken Gianni

$8.00

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Caprese Stuffed Avocados

$14.00

Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad

$16.00

Pizza

Margherita

$16.00

Chicken Cielo

$18.00

Greek

$17.00

Robusto

$19.00

Triplo

$18.00

Adrian's Art

$21.00

Build Your Own

$16.00

The Dansby

$19.00

Classico

$16.00

Bella Vita

$18.00

Pasta

Spaghetti

$15.00

Ziti Infornare

$16.00

Penne Mediterranean

$21.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Raviolo Primo

$19.00

Mike & Jen

$23.00

Lasagna

$21.00

Chicken Festa

$22.00

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00Out of stock

Chef Specialties

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Chicken Pesto

$25.00

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$27.00

Chicken Limone

$27.00

Shrimp Vienna

$27.00

Shrimp Diavolo

$26.00

Tortellacci

$20.00

Short Rib Gnocchi

$27.00Out of stock

Chicken Fried Wagyu Sirloin

$34.00

Chicken Romano

$28.00

From The Land

Smoked Beef Short Ribs

$38.00

Prime Ribeye

$56.00

Texas Filet

$52.00

Cowboy Ribeye Tomahawk

$130.00Out of stock

Wagyu Filet Mignon

$64.00Out of stock

Peppercorn Ribeye

$60.00Out of stock

Surf N Turf

$74.00

From The Sea

Texas Redfish

$32.00

Scallops Piccata

$36.00

Mahi Mahi

$42.00Out of stock

Red Snapper Special

$48.00

Grilled Citrus Salmon

$32.00

Lobster x2

$58.00

Sides

Parmesan Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Pancetta Risotto

$8.00

Honey Balsamic Feta Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Twice Baked Gnocchi

$9.00Out of stock

Triple Cheese Jalapeno Mac

$7.00

Kids

Kids Pizza Slice

$8.00

Kids Fettuccine

$8.00

Kids Spagetti

$8.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Juice

$2.00

Easter Bunny Pancake

$7.00

Easter Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Easter eggs and Bacon

$7.00

Desserts

Crem Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Canoli

$7.00

OMG Cheesecake

$11.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Zeppole

Chocolate Truffle

$9.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Birthday Canoli

Cinn. Butter Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Cheecake Bites R. Velvet

$3.00

Cheesecake Bite

$3.00

Vodka

Svedka - Well

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut

$7.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$11.00

Absolut ELYX

$11.00

Smithworks

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Svedka Citron

$7.50

Ketel One

$11.00

Svedka Vanilla

$7.50

Svedka Cucumber

$7.50

Titos

$10.00

Absolut Vanilla

$10.00

Gentle Ben

$10.00

Well Vodka

$6.50

Top Shelf Vodka

$10.50

Well Vodka DBL

Absolut DBL

Belvedere DBL

Chopin DBL

Ciroc DBL

Firefly DBL

Grey Goose DBL

Grey Goose Citron DBL

Jeremiah Weed DBL

Ketel One DBL

Gin

Sere Sucker - Well

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Gentle Ben

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Sere Sucker Lemon

$10.00

Sere Sucker Lime

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin DBL

Beefeater DBL

Bombay Sapphire DBL

Gordons DBL

Hendricks DBL

Tanqueray DBL

Rum

Appleton

$10.00

Bacardi - Well

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Kingston

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Sugar Island Coconut

$7.50

Tiki Dark

$9.00

Tiki Pineapple

$9.00

Tiki White

$9.00

Well Rum DBL

Admiral Nelson DBL

Bacardi DBL

Bacardi Limon DBL

Captain Morgan DBL

Gosling's DBL

Meyers DBL

Meyers Silver DBL

Mount Gay DBL

Tequila

Altos Anejo

$12.00

Altos Plata

$7.50

Altos Rep

$8.00

Avion 44

$20.00

Casamigos Anejo

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Epsolon Anejo

$10.00

Espolon Reposado Well

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Reserva Familia

$28.00

Tres Anejo

$8.00

Tres Blanco

$7.00

Well Tequila DBL

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

Casa Noble DBL

Corazon Reposado DBL

Cuervo Silver DBL

Don Julio Anejo DBL

Patron Anejo DBL

Patron Café DBL

Patron Gran Platinum DBL

Patron Reposado DBL

Patron Silver DBL

Patron Xo Café DBL

Whiskey & Bourbon

Evan Williams - Well

$8.00

Amador

$9.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Blantons

$19.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Old Forester 1920

$14.00

Weller 12

$16.00

WhistlePig 10yr

$15.00

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Well Whiskey DBL

Angels Envy DBL

Basil Hayden DBL

Bulliet Rye DBL

Diabolique DBL

Jack Daniels DBL

Jim Beam DBL

Knob Creek DBL

Makers 46 DBL

Makers Mark DBL

Wild Turkey DBL

Woodford Reserve DBL

Scotch

Balvine

$10.00Out of stock

Chivas Regal

$9.00Out of stock

Dewars

$10.00

Fare and Cane

$10.00Out of stock

Glenfiddich

$9.00Out of stock

Glenfiddich 18yr

$38.00Out of stock

Glenlevit 12

$11.00

Glenlivet 15

$15.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 18

$28.00

Jameson 18

$20.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Plat.

$38.00Out of stock

MacAllen 12

$11.00Out of stock

MacAllen 15

$16.00Out of stock

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Well Scotch

Out of stock

Lagavulin

$23.00

Well Scotch DBL

Chivas Regal DBL

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

Dewars DBL

Dewars 12Yr DBL

J & B DBL

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

Liqueurs

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Green Chartreuse

Cointreau

$7.50

Sambuca

$8.50

Frangelico

$8.50

Mozart White Chocolate

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Out of stock

Kahlua

$7.00

Limoncello

$8.50

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Martell

$12.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

Aperol DBL

Campari DBL

Green Chartreuse DBL

Cointreau DBL

Drambuie DBL

Frangelico DBL

Godiva Chocolate DBL

Grand Marnier DBL

Irish Mist DBL

Jagermeister DBL

Kahlua DBL

Limoncello DBL

Licor 43 DBL

Mathilde Cassis DBL

Molly's Irish Cream DBL

Signature Cocktails

Giovanna

$11.00

Ultimate

$11.00

Pear-Fection

$12.00

French 75 Twist

$11.00

GNT

$11.00

Red Wine Sangria

$12.00

White Peach Sangria

$12.00

Summer Cherry Limeade

$10.00

Glorias Grasshopper

$12.00

Ciao Bella

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Biggs Old Fashioned

$12.00

No Way Rose

$11.00

Grazias Italian Margarita

$12.00

Grazia Rose

$11.00

Virgin Cocktail

$7.00

LIT

$13.00

Classic Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Italian Margarita

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Martini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

L.I.T

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Special / Seasonal

Irish Giovanna

$10.00

Italian Marg.

$11.00

Green Beer Love Street

$6.00

Green Beer Stella

$6.00

Red Wine

House Red - Glass

$6.00

Folie a Deux Merlot - Glass

$10.00

Joel Gott 815 Cab - Glass

$10.00

San Polo Rubio Rosso - Glass

$11.00

Santa Margherita Chianti - Glass

$13.00

Seaglass Pino Noir - Glass

$8.00

Nappa Cellars Cab - Glass

$12.00

Seaglass Cab - Glass

$8.00

Seaglass Chard - Glass

$8.00

The Show - Glass

$8.00

Decoy Pino Noir - Glass

$12.00

Euloun Pino Noir - Glass

$10.00Out of stock

Austin Hope- Glass

$16.00

Vitiano - Glass

$8.00

Zinfandel Port - Glass

$8.00

Duckhorn Merlot - Bottle

$68.00

Folie a Deux Merlot - Bottle

$38.00

Joel Gott 815 - Bottle

$38.00

Migration - Bottle

$75.00

San Polo Rubio Rosso - Bottle

$42.00

Santa Margherita Chianti - Bottle

$48.00

Seaglass Pino - Bottle

$30.00

Ziata Mia Madre Red Blend - Bottle

$98.00

House Red - Bottle

$22.00

Nappa Cellars Cab - Bottle

$38.00

The Show - Bottle

$32.00

Seaglass Chard - Bottle

$32.00

Seaglass Cab - Bottle

$32.00

Red Schooner - Bottle

$60.00

Decoy Pino Nior - Bottle

$45.00

Euloun - Bottle

$38.00Out of stock

Austin Hope - Bottle

$60.00

Vitiano - Bottle

$30.00

Zinfandel Port - Bottle

$30.00

White Wine

House White

$6.00

Charles and Charles Rose - Glass

$7.00

Nappa Cellars Chard - Glass

$12.00

Santa Margherita Alto Pino - Glass

$13.00

Seaglass Riesling

$8.00

Terra d' Oro - Pino - Glass

$8.00

Terra d' Oro Moscato - Glass

$8.00

Joel Gott Sav - Blanc

$10.00

Taken

$10.00

Trinity Oaks - Glass

$8.00

Charles and Charles Rose - Bottle

$26.00

Nappa Cellars Chard - Bottle

$44.00

Santa Margherita Pino - Bottle

$42.00

Seaglass Riesling - Bottle

$32.00

Terra d' Oro Moscato - Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Terra d' Oro Pino - Bottle

$32.00

Joel Gott Sav Blanc - Bottle

$36.00

Taken - Bottle

$36.00

Trinity Oaks - Bottle

$30.00

Champagne

Avissi Prosecco - Glass

$9.00

Avissi Sparkling Rose - Glass

$9.00

Paul Chevalier Brut

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Carafe

$38.00

Brut

$35.00

Avissi Prosecco

$35.00

Avissi Rose

$35.00

Draft Beer

Crawford Bach

$6.00

Hopodillo

$6.00

Love Street

$6.00

Tiki Wheat

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Modello

$6.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budwiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Peroni

$6.00Out of stock

Shiner

$4.00

Stella

$6.00

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Hi C

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

DP

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Kids Specialty

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Starters

Italian Chicken Skewers (20)

$68.00

Caprese Skewers (20)

$66.00

Marinated Beef Tenderloin Skewers

$170.00

Roasted Prosciutto (20)

$86.00

Blue Crab Hushpuppies (20)

$86.00

Mini Crab Cakes (20)

$82.00

Lasagna Eggrolls (20)

$74.00

Build Your Own Brushetta Bar (Feeds 20)

$82.00

Avocado Toast (20)

$74.00

Wagyu Meatballs (30)

$84.00

Soup/Salad

Tomato Bisque Soup 1 qt (4-6)

$28.00

Chicken Gianni 1 qt (4-6)

$28.00

Short Rib Beer Cheese Soup 1 qt (4-6)

$34.00

Caesar Salad

$38.00+

Mixed Green Salad

$38.00+

Caprese Stuffed Avocados (10)

$62.00

Cucumber Salad

$56.00+

Balsamic Chicken Salad

$58.00+

Salmon Salad

$74.00+

Grilled Wagyu Steak SaladChicken Avocado Caprese Salad

$88.00+

Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad

$58.00+

Pasta

Spagetti

$84.00+

Cheese Ravioli

$84.00+

Ziti Infornare

$90.00+

Penne Mediterranean

$112.00+

Chicken Festa

$112.00+

Fettuccine Alfredo

$96.00+

Raviolo Primo

$108.00+

Mike & Jen

$112.00+

Lasagna

$116.00+

Chef Specialties

Chicken Parmigiana

$120.00+

Shrimp Diavolo

$170.00+

Desserts

Cheesecake Bites (10)

$20.00

Bread Pudding (20)

$120.00

Canoli

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expy, Suite 1130, Texas City, TX 77591

