Grazia Italian Kitchen Texas City 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy
10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expy
Suite 1130
Texas City, TX 77591
Starters
Salad / Soup
Pizza
Pasta
Chef Specialties
From The Land
From The Sea
Sides
Kids
Desserts
Vodka
Svedka - Well
$7.00
Absolut Citron
$10.00
Absolut
$7.00
Belvedere
$11.00
Chopin
$11.00
Absolut ELYX
$11.00
Smithworks
$8.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Svedka Citron
$7.50
Ketel One
$11.00
Svedka Vanilla
$7.50
Svedka Cucumber
$7.50
Titos
$10.00
Absolut Vanilla
$10.00
Gentle Ben
$10.00
Well Vodka
$6.50
Top Shelf Vodka
$10.50
Well Vodka DBL
Absolut DBL
Belvedere DBL
Chopin DBL
Ciroc DBL
Firefly DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Grey Goose Citron DBL
Jeremiah Weed DBL
Ketel One DBL
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Altos Anejo
$12.00
Altos Plata
$7.50
Altos Rep
$8.00
Avion 44
$20.00
Casamigos Anejo
$10.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$12.00
Don Julio
$12.00
Don Julio 1942
$35.00
Epsolon Anejo
$10.00
Espolon Reposado Well
$9.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Reserva Familia
$28.00
Tres Anejo
$8.00
Tres Blanco
$7.00
Well Tequila DBL
Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL
Casa Noble DBL
Corazon Reposado DBL
Cuervo Silver DBL
Don Julio Anejo DBL
Patron Anejo DBL
Patron Café DBL
Patron Gran Platinum DBL
Patron Reposado DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Patron Xo Café DBL
Whiskey & Bourbon
Evan Williams - Well
$8.00
Amador
$9.00
Angels Envy
$13.00
Basil Hayden
$10.00
Blantons
$19.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Bulliet
$10.00
Bulliet Rye
$10.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Knob Creek
$10.00
Makers 46
$11.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Old Forester 1920
$14.00
Weller 12
$16.00
WhistlePig 10yr
$15.00
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
$11.00
Crown Vanilla
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
Fireball
$9.00
Elijah Craig
$10.00
Well Whiskey DBL
Angels Envy DBL
Basil Hayden DBL
Bulliet Rye DBL
Diabolique DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Knob Creek DBL
Makers 46 DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Wild Turkey DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Scotch
Balvine
$10.00Out of stock
Chivas Regal
$9.00Out of stock
Dewars
$10.00
Fare and Cane
$10.00Out of stock
Glenfiddich
$9.00Out of stock
Glenfiddich 18yr
$38.00Out of stock
Glenlevit 12
$11.00
Glenlivet 15
$15.00Out of stock
Glenlivet 18
$28.00
Jameson 18
$20.00Out of stock
Johnnie Walker Black
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Plat.
$38.00Out of stock
MacAllen 12
$11.00Out of stock
MacAllen 15
$16.00Out of stock
Monkey Shoulder
$10.00
Well Scotch
Out of stock
Lagavulin
$23.00
Well Scotch DBL
Chivas Regal DBL
Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL
Dewars DBL
Dewars 12Yr DBL
J & B DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
Liqueurs
Amaretto Di Saronno
$7.00
Aperol
$8.00
Campari
$8.00
Green Chartreuse
Cointreau
$7.50
Sambuca
$8.50
Frangelico
$8.50
Mozart White Chocolate
$7.50
Grand Marnier
$7.00
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Out of stock
Kahlua
$7.00
Limoncello
$8.50
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Martell
$12.00
Hennessy
$10.00
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Aperol DBL
Campari DBL
Green Chartreuse DBL
Cointreau DBL
Drambuie DBL
Frangelico DBL
Godiva Chocolate DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Irish Mist DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Limoncello DBL
Licor 43 DBL
Mathilde Cassis DBL
Molly's Irish Cream DBL
Signature Cocktails
Giovanna
$11.00
Ultimate
$11.00
Pear-Fection
$12.00
French 75 Twist
$11.00
GNT
$11.00
Red Wine Sangria
$12.00
White Peach Sangria
$12.00
Summer Cherry Limeade
$10.00
Glorias Grasshopper
$12.00
Ciao Bella
$12.00
Chocolate Martini
$14.00
Lemon Drop
$11.00
Biggs Old Fashioned
$12.00
No Way Rose
$11.00
Grazias Italian Margarita
$12.00
Grazia Rose
$11.00
Virgin Cocktail
$7.00
LIT
$13.00
Classic Cocktails
Special / Seasonal
Red Wine
House Red - Glass
$6.00
Folie a Deux Merlot - Glass
$10.00
Joel Gott 815 Cab - Glass
$10.00
San Polo Rubio Rosso - Glass
$11.00
Santa Margherita Chianti - Glass
$13.00
Seaglass Pino Noir - Glass
$8.00
Nappa Cellars Cab - Glass
$12.00
Seaglass Cab - Glass
$8.00
Seaglass Chard - Glass
$8.00
The Show - Glass
$8.00
Decoy Pino Noir - Glass
$12.00
Euloun Pino Noir - Glass
$10.00Out of stock
Austin Hope- Glass
$16.00
Vitiano - Glass
$8.00
Zinfandel Port - Glass
$8.00
Duckhorn Merlot - Bottle
$68.00
Folie a Deux Merlot - Bottle
$38.00
Joel Gott 815 - Bottle
$38.00
Migration - Bottle
$75.00
San Polo Rubio Rosso - Bottle
$42.00
Santa Margherita Chianti - Bottle
$48.00
Seaglass Pino - Bottle
$30.00
Ziata Mia Madre Red Blend - Bottle
$98.00
House Red - Bottle
$22.00
Nappa Cellars Cab - Bottle
$38.00
The Show - Bottle
$32.00
Seaglass Chard - Bottle
$32.00
Seaglass Cab - Bottle
$32.00
Red Schooner - Bottle
$60.00
Decoy Pino Nior - Bottle
$45.00
Euloun - Bottle
$38.00Out of stock
Austin Hope - Bottle
$60.00
Vitiano - Bottle
$30.00
Zinfandel Port - Bottle
$30.00
White Wine
House White
$6.00
Charles and Charles Rose - Glass
$7.00
Nappa Cellars Chard - Glass
$12.00
Santa Margherita Alto Pino - Glass
$13.00
Seaglass Riesling
$8.00
Terra d' Oro - Pino - Glass
$8.00
Terra d' Oro Moscato - Glass
$8.00
Joel Gott Sav - Blanc
$10.00
Taken
$10.00
Trinity Oaks - Glass
$8.00
Charles and Charles Rose - Bottle
$26.00
Nappa Cellars Chard - Bottle
$44.00
Santa Margherita Pino - Bottle
$42.00
Seaglass Riesling - Bottle
$32.00
Terra d' Oro Moscato - Bottle
$32.00Out of stock
Terra d' Oro Pino - Bottle
$32.00
Joel Gott Sav Blanc - Bottle
$36.00
Taken - Bottle
$36.00
Trinity Oaks - Bottle
$30.00
Champagne
Bottled/Canned Beer
N/A Drinks
Starters
Italian Chicken Skewers (20)
$68.00
Caprese Skewers (20)
$66.00
Marinated Beef Tenderloin Skewers
$170.00
Roasted Prosciutto (20)
$86.00
Blue Crab Hushpuppies (20)
$86.00
Mini Crab Cakes (20)
$82.00
Lasagna Eggrolls (20)
$74.00
Build Your Own Brushetta Bar (Feeds 20)
$82.00
Avocado Toast (20)
$74.00
Wagyu Meatballs (30)
$84.00
Soup/Salad
Tomato Bisque Soup 1 qt (4-6)
$28.00
Chicken Gianni 1 qt (4-6)
$28.00
Short Rib Beer Cheese Soup 1 qt (4-6)
$34.00
Caesar Salad
$38.00+
Mixed Green Salad
$38.00+
Caprese Stuffed Avocados (10)
$62.00
Cucumber Salad
$56.00+
Balsamic Chicken Salad
$58.00+
Salmon Salad
$74.00+
Grilled Wagyu Steak SaladChicken Avocado Caprese Salad
$88.00+
Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad
$58.00+
Pasta
Chef Specialties
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expy, Suite 1130, Texas City, TX 77591
