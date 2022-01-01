Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grazia Italian Kitchen Lake Jackson

review star

No reviews yet

104 That Way

Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Starters

Mozzarella Fritta

$12.00

Calamari

$13.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Jumbo Sea Scallops

$28.00

Crab Cake

$28.00
Lasagna Eggrolls

Lasagna Eggrolls

$10.00

Wagyu Meatballs

$13.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Roasted Prosciutto

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Salad / Soup

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Balsamic Chicken Salad

$16.00

Tomato Bisque Soup

$7.00

Chicken Gianni

$8.00

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Caprese Stuffed Avocados

$16.00

Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad

$18.00

Flat Breads

Margherita

$18.00

Chicken Cielo

$20.00

Greek

$19.00

Robusto

$22.00

Triplo

$20.00

Adrian's Art

$24.00

Build Your Own

$16.00

The Dansby

$21.00

Classico

$17.00

Bella Vita

$21.00

Buffalo Chiken

$21.00

Pasta

Spaghetti

$15.00

Ziti Infornare

$17.00

Penne Mediterranean

$21.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Raviolo Primo

$20.00

Mike & Jen

$23.00

Lasagna

$21.00

Chicken Festa

$23.00

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Chef Specialties

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Chicken Pesto

$25.00

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$27.00

Chicken Limone

$27.00

Shrimp Vienna

$28.00

Shrimp Diavolo

$28.00

Tortellacci

$20.00

Short Rib Gnocchi

$27.00

Chicken Fried Wagyu Sirloin

$36.00

From The Land

Smoked Beef Short Ribs

$38.00

Prime Ribeye

$48.00

Texas Filet

$46.00

Cowboy Ribeye Tomahawk

$150.00

Wagyu Filet Mignon

$64.00

From The Sea

Texas Redfish

$32.00

Scallops Piccata

$36.00

Mahi Mahi

$42.00

Grilled Citrus Salmon

$28.00

Jumbo Stuffed Shrimp

$48.00

Sides

Parmesan Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Pancetta Risotto

$8.00

Honey Balsamic Feta Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Triple Cheese Jalapeno Mac

$7.00

Kids

Kids Pizza Slice

$8.00

Kids Fettuccine

$8.00

Kids Spagetti

$8.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Juice

$2.00

Desserts

Crem Brulee

$9.00

Canoli

$7.00

OMG Cheesecake

$11.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Truffle

$9.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Birthday Canoli

Starters

L-Avocado Toast

$12.00

L-Bruschetta

$9.00

L-Calamari

$13.00

L-Crab Cake

$28.00

L-Jumbo Sea Scallops

$28.00

L-Lasagna Eggrolls

$10.00

L-Mozzarella Frita

$12.00

L-Roasted Prosciutto

$14.00

L-Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

L-Wagyu Meatballs

$13.00

Salad / Soup

L-Mixed Green Salad

$5.00+

L-Caesar Salad

$6.00+

L-Balsamic Chicken Salad

$16.00

L-Chicken Avocado Salad

$18.00

L-Tomato Bisque Soup

$7.00

L-Chicken Gianni

$8.00

Pasta

L-Spagetti

$12.00

L-Ziti Infornare

$13.00

L-Pene Mediterranean

$16.00

L-Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

L-Raviolo Primo

$16.00

L-Mike and Jen

$19.00

L-Lasagna

$16.00

Sandwiches

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Italian Club

$13.00

Chicken Arrostito

$13.00

French Dip

$15.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Spicy Sausage and Peppers

$13.00

Specialties

L-Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

L-Chicken Pesto

$18.00

L-Chicken Saltimbocca

$21.00

L-Chicken Limone

$22.00

L-Chicken Marsala

$20.00

L-Shrimp Vienna

$23.00

L-Shrimp Diavolo

$23.00

Flat Breads

Cheese Pie

$8.00

Cheese Pie Two Toppings

$10.00

Cheese Pie Toppings + Salad

$11.00

Reds

The Night Brigade Pinot Noir

$14.00+Out of stock

The Specialyst Zinfandel

$13.00+Out of stock

House Red Bottle

$27.00

Ceretto Barolo Bottle

$65.00Out of stock

San Polo Brunello Bottle

$60.00Out of stock

Duckhorn Merlot - Bottle

$68.00

Folie a Deux Merlot - Bottle

$38.00

Joel Gott 815 - Bottle

$38.00

Migration - Bottle

$75.00

San Polo Rubio Rosso - Bottle

$42.00

Santa Margherita Chianti - Bottle

$48.00

Seaglass Pino - Bottle

$30.00

Ziata Mia Madre Red Blend - Bottle

$98.00

House Red - Bottle

$22.00

Nappa Cellars Cab - Bottle

$38.00

The Show - Bottle

$32.00

Seaglass Chard - Bottle

$32.00

Seaglass Cab - Bottle

$32.00

Red Schooner - Bottle

$60.00

Decoy Pino Nior - Bottle

$45.00

Euloun - Bottle

$38.00

Austin Hope - Bottle

$60.00

Vitiano - Bottle

$30.00

Zinfandel Port - Bottle

$30.00

Whites/Rosés

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc Viogner

$9.00+Out of stock

Sancerre DM Delaporte Bottle

Out of stock

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00+Out of stock

Charles and Charles Rose - Bottle

$26.00

Nappa Cellars Chard - Bottle

$44.00

Santa Margherita Pino - Bottle

$42.00

Seaglass Riesling - Bottle

$32.00

Terra d' Oro Moscato - Bottle

$32.00

Terra d' Oro Pino - Bottle

$32.00

Joel Gott Sav Blanc - Bottle

$36.00

Taken - Bottle

$36.00

Trinity Oaks - Bottle

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Grazia Italian Kitchen was founded on the ideals that fresh is the only way to enjoy food. We serve Italian cuisine for the soul.

Location

104 That Way, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Directions

