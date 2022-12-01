Graziano's 14805 Forest Road
174 Reviews
$$
14805 Forest Road
Forest, VA 24551
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Weekly Specials
Weekly Pizza Special
General Tso's crispy chicken with broccoli, onion, red pepper, and Tso's sauce drizzle to finish.
Weekly Dinner Special
Served with a side salad and dinner roll. Sautéed shrimp, fresh basil, roasted Roma tomato, garlic, and lemon over linguine noodles with Parmesan-Reggiano cheese.
Crab Stuffed Flounder
Split Plate
Well Done
To Go Plates/Utensils
Sub Side of Fries
Sub Side of Onion Rings
Lunch Special
Appetizers
Dinners
Pasta
Served with salad and dinner roll.
Chicken Parmigiana
Served with salad and dinner roll.
Chicken Piccata
Eggplant Parmigiana
Served with salad and dinner roll.
Four Cheese Ravioli
Lasagna
Served with salad and dinner roll.
Manicotti
Penne Alfredo
Served with salad and dinner roll.
Split Plate
Alfredo Sauce
Extra Tomato Sauce Cup (8oz)
Extra Meat Sauce
Extra Dinner Roll
Small Side of Fries
Sub Side of Onion Rings
Pizza
Slice
Pizza
Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, and broccoli.
Special Pizza
Mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, and onion.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and meatballs.
White Pizza
Alfredo sauce, fresh tomatoes, and spinach or broccoli.
Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza
10" Cauliflower Cheese Pizza
24" Pizza
Calzone
Large calzone with toppings of your choice.
Well Done
Baked Lite
Thin Crust
Sub Alfredo Sauce
Cold Subs
Ham & Cheese
Served with chips. Standard toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spices, mayo, and red wine vinegar/olive oil blend.
Turkey Provolone
Served with chips. Standard toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spices, mayo, and red wine vinegar/olive oil blend.
Turkey & Ham Provolone
Served with chips. Standard toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spices, mayo, and red wine vinegar/olive oil blend.
Veggie Provolone
Served with chips. Standard toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spices, mayo, and red wine vinegar/olive oil blend.
Special
Served with chips. Special Sub comes with 4 meats - ham, capicola, pepperoni and salami. Standard toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spices, mayo, and red wine vinegar/olive oil blend.
HOT !!!
Split Plate
To-Go Chips
Toppings On Side
Small Side of Fries
Small Side of Onion Rings
Hot Subs
Meatball Parmigiana
Served with chips.
Sausage Parmigiana
Served with chips.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Served with chips.
Chicken Parmigiana
Served with chips.
Philly Cheese Steak
Served with chips. Toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and mayo.
CHICKEN Cheese Steak
Served with chips. Toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and mayo.
Split Plate
To-Go Chips
Toppings On Side
Extra Sauce
Small Side of Fries
Small Side of Onion Rings
Specialties
Graziano Burger
Served with chips. Half pound knife and fork burger topped with sauteéd onions, mushrooms, smashed french fries, bacon, melted provolone and cheddar cheese, and special sauce.
Graziano Grilled Chicken
Served with chips. Topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, provolone cheese, and pesto sauce.
Regular Burger
Small Side of Fries
Kid's Menu
Sides
French Fries
French Fries with Brown Gravy
Cheese Fries
Cheese Fries with Bacon
Side of Meatballs
Side of Sausage
Garlic Bread
Extra Tomato Sauce (4 oz)
Extra Tomato Sauce (8 oz)
Extra Meat Sauce (8 oz)
Extra Alfredo Sauce (8 oz)
Extra Ranch Dressing
Dinner Roll
16oz Meat Sauce
16oz Alfredo Sauce
16oz Dressing
Ricotta Tub Tom Sauce
Ricotta Tub Meat Sauce
Desserts
Catering
Calamari 1/2 Tray
Calamari Full Tray
Wings 1/2 Tray (31)
Wings Full Tray (62)
Garlic Knotts 1/2 Tray
Garlic Knotts Full Tray
Chicken Tenders 1/2 Tray
Chicken Tenders Full Tray
Spin Dip 1/2 Tray
Spin Dip Full Tray
Steamed Broccoli 1/2 Tray
Steamed Broccoli Full Tray
Veg Medley 1/2 Tray
Veg Medley Full Tray
Sausage Parm 1/2 Tray
Sausage Parm Full Tray
Meatballs in Marinara 1/2 Tray
Meatballs in Marinara Full Tray
Meatball Parm 1/2 Tray
Meatball Parm Full Tray
Sausage w/ Peppers n Onion 1/2 Tray
Sausage w/ Peppers n Onion Full Tray
Ultimate Chocolate Cake
Italian Lemon Cream
Simply Vanilla Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Cannoli (12)
House Salad 1/2 Tray
House Salad Full Tray
Chef Salad 1/2 Tray
Chef Salad Full Tray
Antipasto 1/2 Tray
Antipasto Full Tray
Grilled Chicken Salad 1/2 Tray
Grilled Chicken Salad Full Tray
Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray
Caesar Salad Full Tray
Special 1/2 Tray (5 Subs)
Special Full Tray (10 Subs)
Club 1/2 Tray
Club Full Tray
Chicken BLT Wrap 1/2 Tray
Chicken BLT Wrap Full Tray
Ham & Cheese 1/2 Tray (5 Subs)
Ham & Cheese Full Tray (10 Subs)
Turkey Provolone 1/2 Tray (5 Subs)
Turkey Provolone Full Tray (10 Subs)
Veggie Provolone 1/2 Tray (5 Subs)
Veggie Provolone Full Tray (10 Subs)
Turkey, Ham 7 Provolone 1/2 Tray (5 Subs)
Turkey, Ham & Provolone Full Tray (10 Subs)
Chicken Marsala 1/2 Tray
Chicken Marsala Full Tray
Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Tray
Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray
Chicken Alfredo 1/2 Tray
Chicken Alfredo Full Tray
Chicken Cacciatore 1/2 Tray
Chicken Cacciatore Full Tray
Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce 1/2 Tray
Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce Full Tray
Pasta w/ Meat Sauce 1/2 Tray
Pasta w/ Meat Sauce Full Tray
1/2 Baked Ziti Tray
Full Baked Ziti Tray
Meat Lasagna 1/2 Tray
Meat Lasagna Full Tray
Manicotti 1/2 Tray
Manicotti Full Tray
Spinach Stuffed Shells 1/2 Tray
Spinach Stuffed Shells Full Tray
Four Cheese Ravioli 1/2 Tray
Four Cheese Ravioli Full Tray
Pasta w/ Clam Sauce (White or Red) 1/2 Tray
Pasta w/ Clam Sauce (White or Red) Full Tray
Pasta w/ Mushrooms 1/2 Tray
Pasta w/ Mushrooms Full Tray
Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil 1/2 Tray
Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil Full Tray
Pasta w/ Fresh Tomato & Basil 1/2 Tray
Pasta w/ Fresh Tomato & Basil Full Tray
Rigatoni in Vodka Sauce 1/2 Tray
Rigatoni in Vodka Sauce Full Tray
Fettuccini Alfredo 1/2 Tray
Fettuccini Alfr
Butter Noodles 1/2 Tray
Butter Noodles Full Tray
Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2 Tray
Eggplant Parmigiana Full Tray
Calamari Marinara w/ Pasta 1/2 Tray
Calamari Marinara w/ Pasta Full Tray
Shrimp Marinara w/ Pasta 1/2 Tray
Shrimp Marinara w/ Pasta Full Tray
Shrimp Scampi w/ Pasta 1/2 Tray
Shrimp Scampi w/ Pasta Full Tray
Bulk Order Open Tab
Slice & Salad
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
14805 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551
Photos coming soon!