Graziano's 14805 Forest Road

174 Reviews

$$

14805 Forest Road

Forest, VA 24551

Order Again

Weekly Specials

Weekly Pizza Special

$16.50+

General Tso's crispy chicken with broccoli, onion, red pepper, and Tso's sauce drizzle to finish.

Weekly Dinner Special

$16.99

Served with a side salad and dinner roll. Sautéed shrimp, fresh basil, roasted Roma tomato, garlic, and lemon over linguine noodles with Parmesan-Reggiano cheese.

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$17.99

Split Plate

Well Done

To Go Plates/Utensils

Sub Side of Fries

$3.50

Sub Side of Onion Rings

$3.50

Lunch Special

Slice of Cheese Pizza & Drink

$5.49

Appetizers

Arancini

$7.95

Bread Sticks

$6.95

Chicken Wings (8)

$9.50

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Mussels

$9.95

Meatballs (3)

$4.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

Side of Spaghetti

$4.95

Dinners

Served with salad & bread

Pasta

$9.95

Served with salad and dinner roll.

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

Served with salad and dinner roll.

Chicken Piccata

$15.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.95

Served with salad and dinner roll.

Four Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Lasagna

$12.95

Served with salad and dinner roll.

Manicotti

$13.95

Penne Alfredo

$13.95

Served with salad and dinner roll.

Split Plate

Alfredo Sauce

$4.95

Extra Tomato Sauce Cup (8oz)

$2.00

Extra Meat Sauce

$4.95

Extra Dinner Roll

$0.50

Small Side of Fries

$3.50

Sub Side of Onion Rings

$3.50

Pizza

Slice

$2.74

Pizza

$12.50+

Veggie Pizza

$16.50+

Mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, and broccoli.

Special Pizza

$16.50+

Mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, and onion.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.50+

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and meatballs.

White Pizza

$16.50+

Alfredo sauce, fresh tomatoes, and spinach or broccoli.

Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza

$14.50

10" Cauliflower Cheese Pizza

$10.75

24" Pizza

$28.95

Calzone

$14.95

Large calzone with toppings of your choice.

Well Done

Baked Lite

Thin Crust

Sub Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Cold Subs

Ham & Cheese

Served with chips. Standard toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spices, mayo, and red wine vinegar/olive oil blend.

Turkey Provolone

Served with chips. Standard toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spices, mayo, and red wine vinegar/olive oil blend.

Turkey & Ham Provolone

Served with chips. Standard toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spices, mayo, and red wine vinegar/olive oil blend.

Veggie Provolone

Served with chips. Standard toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spices, mayo, and red wine vinegar/olive oil blend.

Special

Served with chips. Special Sub comes with 4 meats - ham, capicola, pepperoni and salami. Standard toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spices, mayo, and red wine vinegar/olive oil blend.

HOT !!!

Split Plate

To-Go Chips

Toppings On Side

Small Side of Fries

$3.50

Small Side of Onion Rings

$3.50

Hot Subs

Meatball Parmigiana

Served with chips.

Sausage Parmigiana

Served with chips.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Served with chips.

Chicken Parmigiana

Served with chips.

Philly Cheese Steak

Served with chips. Toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and mayo.

CHICKEN Cheese Steak

Served with chips. Toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and mayo.

Split Plate

To-Go Chips

Toppings On Side

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Small Side of Fries

$3.50

Small Side of Onion Rings

$3.50

Specialties

Graziano Burger

$13.75

Served with chips. Half pound knife and fork burger topped with sauteéd onions, mushrooms, smashed french fries, bacon, melted provolone and cheddar cheese, and special sauce.

Graziano Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Served with chips. Topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, provolone cheese, and pesto sauce.

Regular Burger

$8.95

Small Side of Fries

$2.50

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Kid's Ham and Cheese Sub

$4.00

Kid's Hamburger

$5.95

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.50

Kid's Spaghetti with Meatballs

$5.75

Mac N, Cheese

$4.95

Kids Drink

$1.50

Extra Meatball

$1.75

Sub Side of Fries

$3.50

Sub Side of Onion Rings

$3.50

Salads

House Salad

$5.95

Chef Salad

$13.75

Antipasto Salad

$13.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.85

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

French Fries with Brown Gravy

$5.50

Cheese Fries

$6.50

Cheese Fries with Bacon

$8.50

Side of Meatballs

$4.95

Side of Sausage

$5.95

Garlic Bread

Extra Tomato Sauce (4 oz)

$0.75

Extra Tomato Sauce (8 oz)

$2.00

Extra Meat Sauce (8 oz)

$4.95

Extra Alfredo Sauce (8 oz)

$4.95

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Dinner Roll

$0.50

16oz Meat Sauce

$8.99

16oz Alfredo Sauce

$8.99

16oz Dressing

$5.50

Ricotta Tub Tom Sauce

$15.00

Ricotta Tub Meat Sauce

$19.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$1.90

Hot Tea

$1.90

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Desserts

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$5.95

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Simply Vanilla Cheesecake

$6.99

Cannoli

$4.95

Lemoncello

$6.00

Cake

$5.95

Tiramisu

$5.95

Catering

Calamari 1/2 Tray

$39.99

Calamari Full Tray

$74.99

Wings 1/2 Tray (31)

$30.99

Wings Full Tray (62)

$61.99

Garlic Knotts 1/2 Tray

$15.00

Garlic Knotts Full Tray

$29.99

Chicken Tenders 1/2 Tray

$29.99

Chicken Tenders Full Tray

$54.99

Spin Dip 1/2 Tray

$29.99

Spin Dip Full Tray

$54.99

Steamed Broccoli 1/2 Tray

$15.99

Steamed Broccoli Full Tray

$29.99

Veg Medley 1/2 Tray

$25.99

Veg Medley Full Tray

$49.99

Sausage Parm 1/2 Tray

$49.99

Sausage Parm Full Tray

$89.99

Meatballs in Marinara 1/2 Tray

$44.99

Meatballs in Marinara Full Tray

$80.99

Meatball Parm 1/2 Tray

$49.99

Meatball Parm Full Tray

$89.99

Sausage w/ Peppers n Onion 1/2 Tray

$49.99

Sausage w/ Peppers n Onion Full Tray

$89.99

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$50.00

Italian Lemon Cream

$50.00

Simply Vanilla Cheesecake

$69.90

Tiramisu

$39.99

Cannoli (12)

$29.99

House Salad 1/2 Tray

$24.99

House Salad Full Tray

$49.99

Chef Salad 1/2 Tray

$34.99

Chef Salad Full Tray

$69.99

Antipasto 1/2 Tray

$39.99

Antipasto Full Tray

$74.99

Grilled Chicken Salad 1/2 Tray

$39.99

Grilled Chicken Salad Full Tray

$74.99

Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray

$24.99

Caesar Salad Full Tray

$49.99

Special 1/2 Tray (5 Subs)

$39.99

Special Full Tray (10 Subs)

$74.99

Club 1/2 Tray

$39.99

Club Full Tray

$74.99

Chicken BLT Wrap 1/2 Tray

$35.99

Chicken BLT Wrap Full Tray

$69.99

Ham & Cheese 1/2 Tray (5 Subs)

$37.99

Ham & Cheese Full Tray (10 Subs)

$72.99

Turkey Provolone 1/2 Tray (5 Subs)

$38.00

Turkey Provolone Full Tray (10 Subs)

$73.00

Veggie Provolone 1/2 Tray (5 Subs)

$37.99

Veggie Provolone Full Tray (10 Subs)

$72.99

Turkey, Ham 7 Provolone 1/2 Tray (5 Subs)

$38.99

Turkey, Ham & Provolone Full Tray (10 Subs)

$73.99

Chicken Marsala 1/2 Tray

$69.99

Chicken Marsala Full Tray

$129.99

Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Tray

$64.99

Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray

$119.99

Chicken Alfredo 1/2 Tray

$59.99

Chicken Alfredo Full Tray

$109.99

Chicken Cacciatore 1/2 Tray

$64.99

Chicken Cacciatore Full Tray

$119.99

Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce 1/2 Tray

$35.99

Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce Full Tray

$69.99

Pasta w/ Meat Sauce 1/2 Tray

$39.99

Pasta w/ Meat Sauce Full Tray

$74.99

1/2 Baked Ziti Tray

$42.99

Full Baked Ziti Tray

$84.99

Meat Lasagna 1/2 Tray

$44.99

Meat Lasagna Full Tray

$89.99

Manicotti 1/2 Tray

$44.99

Manicotti Full Tray

$89.99

Spinach Stuffed Shells 1/2 Tray

$49.99

Spinach Stuffed Shells Full Tray

$89.99

Four Cheese Ravioli 1/2 Tray

$44.99

Four Cheese Ravioli Full Tray

$89.99

Pasta w/ Clam Sauce (White or Red) 1/2 Tray

$43.99

Pasta w/ Clam Sauce (White or Red) Full Tray

$79.99

Pasta w/ Mushrooms 1/2 Tray

$39.99

Pasta w/ Mushrooms Full Tray

$74.99

Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil 1/2 Tray

$35.99

Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil Full Tray

$69.99

Pasta w/ Fresh Tomato & Basil 1/2 Tray

$35.99

Pasta w/ Fresh Tomato & Basil Full Tray

$69.99

Rigatoni in Vodka Sauce 1/2 Tray

$42.99

Rigatoni in Vodka Sauce Full Tray

$84.99

Fettuccini Alfredo 1/2 Tray

$39.99

Fettuccini Alfr

$74.99

Butter Noodles 1/2 Tray

$20.00

Butter Noodles Full Tray

$40.00

Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2 Tray

$49.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Full Tray

$89.99

Calamari Marinara w/ Pasta 1/2 Tray

$49.99

Calamari Marinara w/ Pasta Full Tray

$89.99

Shrimp Marinara w/ Pasta 1/2 Tray

$79.99

Shrimp Marinara w/ Pasta Full Tray

$149.99

Shrimp Scampi w/ Pasta 1/2 Tray

$79.99

Shrimp Scampi w/ Pasta Full Tray

$149.99

Bulk Order Open Tab

Slice & Salad

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14805 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

