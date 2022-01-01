Graziano's Pizza imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Graziano's Pizza 12 Riverwalk Mall, So Charleston

review star

No reviews yet

12 River Walk Mall

S Charleston, WV 25303

Popular Items

16" Cheese
18" Cheese
Pepperoni Roll

PIZZA

12" Cheese

$11.59

14" Cheese

$12.59

16" Cheese

$14.59

18" Cheese

$16.59

CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$12.59

SICILIAN CRUST(thick)

$16.49

Specialty Pizza

12" H-1 Specialty Pizza

$16.09

12" SUPREME

$16.09

12" MEAT

$16.09

12 " VEGGIE

$16.09

12" Graz SICILIAN

$16.09

12" MARGARITA

$16.09

12" BBQ CHICKEN

$16.09

12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$16.09

12" SPINACH

$16.09

12 " WHITE

$16.09

14' H-1 Specialty Pizza

$17.09

14" Supreme

$18.09

14" White Pizza

$18.09

14" All Meat Pizza

$18.09

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.09

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.09

14" Graziano’s Sicilian

$18.09

14" Margarita Pizza

$18.09

14" Spinach Pizza

$18.09

14" Veggie Pizza

$18.09

16" Half Specialty Pizza

$20.54

16" Supreme

$20.54

16" All Meat Pizza

$20.54
16" Veggie Pizza

16" Veggie Pizza

$20.54

16" Spinach Pizza

$20.54

16 White Pizza

$20.54

16" Margarita Pizza

$19.59

16" Graziano’s Sicilian

$20.54

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.54

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.54

18 " H-1 Specialty pizza

$21.59

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$23.59

18" Graziano’s Sicilian

$22.50

18" Margarita Pizza

$22.50

18" Spinach Pizza

$22.50

18" Supreme

$22.50

18" Veggie Pizza

$22.50

18" White Pizza

$22.50

18" All Meat Pizza

$22.50

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.59

CAULIFLOWER SUPREM

$15.09

CAULIFLOWER MEAT

$15.09

CAULIFLOWER VEGGIE

$15.09

CAULIFLOWER MARGARITA

$15.09

CAULIFLOWER SICILIAN

$15.09

CAULIFLOWER BBQ CHICKEN

$15.09

CAULIFLOWER CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$15.09

CAULIFLOWER SPINACH

$15.09

CAULIFLOWER WHITE

$15.09

Crustless Pizza

9" Crustless pizza

$7.50

9" Baked Subs

Pizza Bread

$7.50

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.50

Cosmo Sub

$9.99

EGGPLANT SUB

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.50

Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.50

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Sausage and pepers Sub

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.50

Crispy Chicken Sub

$10.50

Basket of Fries

$6.99

Specialty Items

Pepperoni Roll

$9.99

Spinach & Cheese Roll

$10.50

Ham & Cheese Roll

$10.50

Stromboli

$11.50

Steak & Cheese Roll

$11.50

B-Y-O Calzone

$11.50

Veggie Calzone

$13.50

Meat Calzone

$13.50

Eggplant Calzone

$13.50

Supreme Calzone

$13.50

CHICKEN Bacon Ranch CALZONE

$13.50

BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE

$13.50

Extra Cup of Sauce

$0.75

Angelo Calzone (Pep/sau/mush/garlic/basil

$13.50

Dinner Entrees

Side Spaghetti

$7.50

Small Spaghetti

$9.50

Large Spaghetti

$11.50

Side Penne

$7.50

Small Baked Penne

$9.50

Large Baked Penne

$11.50

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$12.99

Sausage & Peppers

$12.99

4-Piece Eggplant Dinner

$10.99

6-Piece Eggplant Dinner

$12.99

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

4-Piece Manicotti

$10.99

6-Piece Manicotti

$12.99

Baked Lasagna

$12.99

Tortellini Alfredo

$11.99

Tortellini With Alfredo Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Homemade Rolls

$1.00

MEATBALL

$0.75

Xtra Cheese

$0.75

SPILIT THE DINNER

Penne Alfredo

$11.99

Penne Alfredo w/Grilled Chkn

$12.99

Salads

Side Pasta Salad

$6.00

Small Pasta Salad

$7.50

Large Pasta Salad

$8.50

Side Sicilian Salad

$7.00

Small Sicilian Salad

$9.50

Large Sicilian Salad

$11.00

Small Garden Salad

$7.00

Large Garden Salad

$9.99

Small Antipasto Salad

$9.50

Large Antipasto Salad

$10.50

Small Chicken Salad

$9.99

Large Chicken Salad

$10.99

Salad Bar only

$9.99

Salad Bar with Meal

$6.50

Salad Bar To Go

$8.50

Appetizers

Add Cheese

$0.75

Baked Cheese Bread

$9.50

Basket of Fries

$6.50

Boneless Chicken Bites

$6.50

Pretzel And Beer Cheese

$8.50

Broccoli & Cheese Bites

$7.00

Califlowerbites

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Fried Mozzarella Stix

$7.00

Fried Ravioli

$7.00

Garlic Bread Stix

$8.00

Homemade Rolls .

$1.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Meatball

$0.80

Onion rings

$7.00

Pepperoni & Cheese Bites

$7.00

Single Bread sticks

$0.80

Sliced Eggplant

$1.50

Shrimp

$6.50

Mac N Chz Bites

$7.00

CHICKEN WINGS

6 WINGS

$7.99Out of stock

12 WINGS

$13.99Out of stock

24 WINGS

$24.99Out of stock

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.25

Tiramisu

$6.00

Zeppoli

$6.75

Beverages

Fountain Drinks (21 Oz)

$2.50

2 Liters

$3.25

Water Bottle

$2.50

Misc Food Item

CHIPS

$0.99

Meat balls

$0.80

Extra cheese

$0.75

Extra Dressing

Home Made Roll

$1.00

1 Breadsticks Catering

$0.95

Marinara sauce

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.50

Pepperoni Slice

$2.75

Meat Slice

$3.50

Supreme Slice

$3.99

Veggie Slice

$3.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 River Walk Mall, S Charleston, WV 25303

Directions

Gallery
Graziano's Pizza image

