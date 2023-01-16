Grazie Ristorante Bothell
23207 Bothell Everett Highway
Bothell, WA 98021
Small Plates
bruschetta arezzo
Toasted bread with 3 spreads: marinated tomato, herbed ricotta, and olive tapenade.
calamari fritti
Tender fried calamari lightly breaded. Served with lemon garlic aioli and basil pesto aioli.
caprese
Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and pepper.
caprino
Goat cheese in a spicy roasted red pepper tomato sauce. Served with grilled garlic toast.
coconut prawns
Jumbo prawns rolled in special coconut mix. Served with a spicy cocktail and coconut aioli sauces.
crispy shrimp
Shrimp lightly breaded and fried with chili and Sriracha mayonnaise top spring mix lettuce with sesame seeds. Not available gluten free.
dungeness crab and artichoke dip
Dungeness crab and artichoke hearts in a rich parmesan sauce. Served with garlic toast.
ravioli fritti
Cheese filled ravioli, fried, and served with tomato cream sauce.
spiedini
Marinated chicken and beef skewers grilled with white onions and over wild greens with parmesan vinaigrette.
veal meatballs
Braised in red wine tomato sauce. Topped with rosemary and Romano cheese. Served with parmesan risotto.
House Bread and Oil
Macrina Bakery Italian Sourdough (5 Slices) served with our house made garlic pesto olive oil.
Salad
arugula entree
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, pine nuts, and parmesan with an extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing.
arugula side
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, pine nuts, and parmesan with an extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing.
beet entree
Wood oven roasted beets, arugula, red onion, mandarin oranges, pistachios, goat cheese, and citrus vinaigrette.
beet side
Wood oven roasted beets, arugula, red onion, mandarin oranges, pistachios, goat cheese, and citrus vinaigrette.
caesar entree
Romaine, classic dressing, lemon, croutons, and parmesan.
caesar side
Romaine, classic dressing, lemon, croutons, and parmesan.
chopped entree
Roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber, and garbanzos with rotini pasta and Romaine tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.
chopped side
Roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber, and garbanzos with rotini pasta and Romaine tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.
gorgonzola entree
Mixed greens, pears, tomatoes, Gorgonzola, and candied pecans, with an oregano balsamic vinaigrette.
gorgonzola side
Mixed greens, pears, tomatoes, Gorgonzola, and candied pecans, with an oregano balsamic vinaigrette.
grazie entree
Mixed greens, parmesan, and tomatoes with a creamy Italian dressing.
grazie side
Mixed greens, parmesan, and tomatoes with a creamy Italian dressing.
spinaci entree
Baby spinach, frizzled onions, pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, and citrus dressing.
spinanci side
Baby spinach, frizzled onions, pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, and citrus dressing.
Pizza
ama carne
Meatballs (contains gluten), spicy sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, and red sauce.
arugula
Herbed olive oil, prosciutto ham, parmesan, and fontina cheeses with baby arugula and balsamic.
BBQ chicken
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, red bell peppers, cilantro, smoked Cheddar, and pepper Jack cheeses.
calabrese
Bacon, pepperoni, spicy sausage, caramelized onions, cherry peppers, mozzarella, and rose sauce (contains gluten).
canadian bacon
Canadian bacon, pineapple, garlic, herbs, tomato sauce, and provolone cheese.
combo
Sausage, pepperoni, Kalamata olives, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and red sauce.
four cheese
Parmesan, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, provolone, and red sauce.
greco
Feta, mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red sauce, and parsley.
margherita
Garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, and Roma tomatoes.
pepperoni
Hard smoked pepperoni, mozzarella, and red sauce.
Calzone / Panini
sausage calzone
Filled with spicy Italian sausage, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce.
mezzaluna
Filled with pancetta, Gorgonzola, and roasted red peppers.
davinci panini
Grilled chicken breast with Roma tomatoes, smoked Cheddar cheese, and Dijon mayonnaise on grilled ciabatta bread. Served with curly fries.
roma panini
Prosciutto, Roma tomato, mozzarella and basil with balsamic on toasted bread, served with fries.
Pasta
bucatini romana
Pancetta bacon, onion, garlic, and chili flakes tossed with extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, Italian parsley, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
capellini gamberi
Grilled wild prawns in a spicy lemon white wine sauce with basil, capers, and roasted red peppers tossed with angel hair pasta, feta, and avocado.
crab & shrimp cannelloni
Shrimp, mushrooms, and ricotta wrapped in fresh pasta. Served with béchamel, marinara, and Dungeness crab.
fettuccine alfredo
Classic cream sauce with garlic and parmesan.
fettuccini di mare
Shrimp, fresh seafood, clams, and scallops with a choice of parmesan cream sauce or spicy red sauce.
lasagna
Pasta layered with sausage, Romano, mozzarella, and ricotta, topped with meat sauce, pesto cream, and béchamel.
linguini marco
Roasted chicken, capers, oregano, roasted garlic, feta, pine nuts, white wine, and lemon.
penne al pesto
Tossed with basil pesto, sun dried tomatoes, pine nuts, and Romano.
penne pollo
Sautéed chicken, broccoli, and mushrooms in a marsala tomato sauce topped with Romano and green onions.
rigatoni bolognese
rigatoni corleone
Spicy sausage with peppers, onions, and garlic in an herbed tomato sauce. Topped with Romano cheese.
spaghettini pomodoro
Pear tomato sauce with fresh basil and parmesan.
tagliatelle primavera
Wood oven roasted broccoli, asparagus, tomatoes, sautéed with garlic, chili flakes, and extra virgin olive oil with ricotta salata.
tortellini gorgonzola
Cheese filled fresh pasta in Gorgonzola basil pesto sauce and topped with pine nuts.
Specialita
filetto gorgonzola
Beef tenderloin medallions pan seared and finished with balsamic Gorgonzola cream sauce and topped with frizzled onions. Served with garlic mashed potatoes.
halibut javier
Alaskan halibut pan seared, topped with a mango, pineapple, onion, cilantro salsa, and pineapple vinaigrette. Served with parmesan risotto.
pollo gorgonzola
Chicken breast sautéed in a creamy gorgonzola sauce, topped with walnuts and served with parmesan risotto.
pollo marsala
Chicken breast sautéed with Marsala wine, mushrooms and herbs. Served with parmesan risotto.
pollo parmesan
Lightly breaded chicken breast baked with marinara and cream sauces, mozzarella, and parmesan. Served with parmesan risotto.
pollo piccata
Chicken breast sautéed with artichoke hearts, capers, lemon, white wine and butter, served with parmesan risotto.
pollo saltimbocca
Chicken breast pan roasted with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and sage cream sauce. Served with parmesan risotto.
roasted scampi
Cooked in the apple wood oven with garlic, lemon, and tomato infused butter. Served with parmesan risotto.
veal marsala
Veal tenderloin medallions sautéed with Marsala wine, mushrooms and herbs. Served with parmesan risotto.
veal piccata
Veal tenderloin medallions with artichoke hearts, capers, lemon, white wine and butter, served with parmesan risotto.
wood oven garlic chicken
Free range chicken breast pan roasted in the wood oven with shrimp, asparagus, garlic, and aromatic herbs. Served with garlic mashed potatoes.
Dessert
berry tort
Mixed berry tort with sweet cream and pie crust. Not gluten free.
cannoli
Ricotta whipped cream, pistachios, cinnamon, pastry shell, and chocolate syrup.
chocolate mousse cake
Hard dark chocolate, chocolate mousse, and white chocolate mousse. Gluten Free.
creme caramel
Vanilla bean custard with caramel sauce. Gluten free.
hazelnut chocolate mousse
Hazelnut chocolate mousse with whipped cream and hazelnuts. Gluten Free.
tiramisu
Lady fingers soaked with marsala and our cold brew house roasted espresso, with mascarpone cream and chocolate shavings. Not gluten free.
turtle cheesecake
Cheesecake with pecan crust, chocolate ganache and caramel sauce. Gluten Free.
Kids Menu
bellybutton pasta
Kid size portion of cheese filled tortellini, with your choice of red or white sauce.
dinosaur chicken
Dinosaur shaped chicken nuggets, served with fries.
oodles of noodles
Kid size portion of bow tie pasta with butter and Parmesan.
spaghetti already
Kid size portion of spaghetti and red sauce, topped with Parmesan.
kid's cheese pizza
6 inch cheese pizza.
leonardo pizza
6 inch cheese pizza with pepperoni.
kid's pineapple
kid's cookie
Full service Italian restaurant with full bar, extensive wine list, private dining room, happy hour and family friendly
23207 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell, WA 98021