Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grazie Ristorante Bothell

review star

No reviews yet

23207 Bothell Everett Highway

Bothell, WA 98021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

bruschetta arezzo

$12.00

Toasted bread with 3 spreads: marinated tomato, herbed ricotta, and olive tapenade.

calamari fritti

$16.00

Tender fried calamari lightly breaded. Served with lemon garlic aioli and basil pesto aioli.

caprese

$11.00

Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and pepper.

caprino

$12.00

Goat cheese in a spicy roasted red pepper tomato sauce. Served with grilled garlic toast.

coconut prawns

$17.00

Jumbo prawns rolled in special coconut mix. Served with a spicy cocktail and coconut aioli sauces.

crispy shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp lightly breaded and fried with chili and Sriracha mayonnaise top spring mix lettuce with sesame seeds. Not available gluten free.

dungeness crab and artichoke dip

$17.00

Dungeness crab and artichoke hearts in a rich parmesan sauce. Served with garlic toast.

ravioli fritti

$13.00

Cheese filled ravioli, fried, and served with tomato cream sauce.

spiedini

$17.00

Marinated chicken and beef skewers grilled with white onions and over wild greens with parmesan vinaigrette.

veal meatballs

$16.00

Braised in red wine tomato sauce. Topped with rosemary and Romano cheese. Served with parmesan risotto.

House Bread and Oil

$4.00

Macrina Bakery Italian Sourdough (5 Slices) served with our house made garlic pesto olive oil.

Salad

arugula entree

$12.00

Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, pine nuts, and parmesan with an extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing.

arugula side

$7.00

Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, pine nuts, and parmesan with an extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing.

beet entree

$14.00

Wood oven roasted beets, arugula, red onion, mandarin oranges, pistachios, goat cheese, and citrus vinaigrette.

beet side

$8.00

Wood oven roasted beets, arugula, red onion, mandarin oranges, pistachios, goat cheese, and citrus vinaigrette.

caesar entree

$12.00

Romaine, classic dressing, lemon, croutons, and parmesan.

caesar side

$7.00

Romaine, classic dressing, lemon, croutons, and parmesan.

chopped entree

$14.00

Roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber, and garbanzos with rotini pasta and Romaine tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

chopped side

$8.00

Roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber, and garbanzos with rotini pasta and Romaine tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

gorgonzola entree

$12.00

Mixed greens, pears, tomatoes, Gorgonzola, and candied pecans, with an oregano balsamic vinaigrette.

gorgonzola side

$7.00

Mixed greens, pears, tomatoes, Gorgonzola, and candied pecans, with an oregano balsamic vinaigrette.

grazie entree

$10.00

Mixed greens, parmesan, and tomatoes with a creamy Italian dressing.

grazie side

$6.00

Mixed greens, parmesan, and tomatoes with a creamy Italian dressing.

spinaci entree

$12.00

Baby spinach, frizzled onions, pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, and citrus dressing.

spinanci side

$7.00

Baby spinach, frizzled onions, pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, and citrus dressing.

Pizza

ama carne

$17.00

Meatballs (contains gluten), spicy sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, and red sauce.

arugula

$16.00

Herbed olive oil, prosciutto ham, parmesan, and fontina cheeses with baby arugula and balsamic.

BBQ chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, red bell peppers, cilantro, smoked Cheddar, and pepper Jack cheeses.

calabrese

$17.00

Bacon, pepperoni, spicy sausage, caramelized onions, cherry peppers, mozzarella, and rose sauce (contains gluten).

canadian bacon

$16.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, garlic, herbs, tomato sauce, and provolone cheese.

cheese pizza

$14.00

combo

$19.00

Sausage, pepperoni, Kalamata olives, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and red sauce.

four cheese

$15.00

Parmesan, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, provolone, and red sauce.

greco

$16.00

Feta, mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red sauce, and parsley.

margherita

$15.00

Garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, and Roma tomatoes.

pepperoni

$16.00

Hard smoked pepperoni, mozzarella, and red sauce.

schiacciata

$15.00

Calzone / Panini

sausage calzone

$16.00

Filled with spicy Italian sausage, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce.

mezzaluna

$16.00

Filled with pancetta, Gorgonzola, and roasted red peppers.

davinci panini

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with Roma tomatoes, smoked Cheddar cheese, and Dijon mayonnaise on grilled ciabatta bread. Served with curly fries.

roma panini

$15.00

Prosciutto, Roma tomato, mozzarella and basil with balsamic on toasted bread, served with fries.

Pasta

bucatini romana

$16.00

Pancetta bacon, onion, garlic, and chili flakes tossed with extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, Italian parsley, and Parmigiano Reggiano.

capellini gamberi

$21.00

Grilled wild prawns in a spicy lemon white wine sauce with basil, capers, and roasted red peppers tossed with angel hair pasta, feta, and avocado.

crab & shrimp cannelloni

$21.00

Shrimp, mushrooms, and ricotta wrapped in fresh pasta. Served with béchamel, marinara, and Dungeness crab.

fettuccine alfredo

$15.00

Classic cream sauce with garlic and parmesan.

fettuccini di mare

$21.00

Shrimp, fresh seafood, clams, and scallops with a choice of parmesan cream sauce or spicy red sauce.

lasagna

$20.00

Pasta layered with sausage, Romano, mozzarella, and ricotta, topped with meat sauce, pesto cream, and béchamel.

linguini marco

$17.00

Roasted chicken, capers, oregano, roasted garlic, feta, pine nuts, white wine, and lemon.

penne al pesto

$15.00

Tossed with basil pesto, sun dried tomatoes, pine nuts, and Romano.

penne pollo

$17.00

Sautéed chicken, broccoli, and mushrooms in a marsala tomato sauce topped with Romano and green onions.

rigatoni bolognese

$18.00

rigatoni corleone

$16.00

Spicy sausage with peppers, onions, and garlic in an herbed tomato sauce. Topped with Romano cheese.

spaghettini pomodoro

$14.00

Pear tomato sauce with fresh basil and parmesan.

tagliatelle primavera

$15.00

Wood oven roasted broccoli, asparagus, tomatoes, sautéed with garlic, chili flakes, and extra virgin olive oil with ricotta salata.

tortellini gorgonzola

$16.00

Cheese filled fresh pasta in Gorgonzola basil pesto sauce and topped with pine nuts.

Specialita

filetto gorgonzola

$30.00

Beef tenderloin medallions pan seared and finished with balsamic Gorgonzola cream sauce and topped with frizzled onions. Served with garlic mashed potatoes.

halibut javier

$27.00

Alaskan halibut pan seared, topped with a mango, pineapple, onion, cilantro salsa, and pineapple vinaigrette. Served with parmesan risotto.

pollo gorgonzola

$22.00

Chicken breast sautéed in a creamy gorgonzola sauce, topped with walnuts and served with parmesan risotto.

pollo marsala

$21.00

Chicken breast sautéed with Marsala wine, mushrooms and herbs. Served with parmesan risotto.

pollo parmesan

$21.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast baked with marinara and cream sauces, mozzarella, and parmesan. Served with parmesan risotto.

pollo piccata

$21.00

Chicken breast sautéed with artichoke hearts, capers, lemon, white wine and butter, served with parmesan risotto.

pollo saltimbocca

$22.00

Chicken breast pan roasted with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and sage cream sauce. Served with parmesan risotto.

roasted scampi

$25.00

Cooked in the apple wood oven with garlic, lemon, and tomato infused butter. Served with parmesan risotto.

veal marsala

$22.00

Veal tenderloin medallions sautéed with Marsala wine, mushrooms and herbs. Served with parmesan risotto.

veal piccata

$22.00

Veal tenderloin medallions with artichoke hearts, capers, lemon, white wine and butter, served with parmesan risotto.

wood oven garlic chicken

$28.00

Free range chicken breast pan roasted in the wood oven with shrimp, asparagus, garlic, and aromatic herbs. Served with garlic mashed potatoes.

Dessert

berry tort

$8.00

Mixed berry tort with sweet cream and pie crust. Not gluten free.

cannoli

$7.00

Ricotta whipped cream, pistachios, cinnamon, pastry shell, and chocolate syrup.

chocolate mousse cake

$9.00

Hard dark chocolate, chocolate mousse, and white chocolate mousse. Gluten Free.

creme caramel

$8.00

Vanilla bean custard with caramel sauce. Gluten free.

hazelnut chocolate mousse

$8.00

Hazelnut chocolate mousse with whipped cream and hazelnuts. Gluten Free.

tiramisu

$9.00

Lady fingers soaked with marsala and our cold brew house roasted espresso, with mascarpone cream and chocolate shavings. Not gluten free.

turtle cheesecake

$9.00

Cheesecake with pecan crust, chocolate ganache and caramel sauce. Gluten Free.

Kids Menu

bellybutton pasta

$10.00

Kid size portion of cheese filled tortellini, with your choice of red or white sauce.

dinosaur chicken

$10.00

Dinosaur shaped chicken nuggets, served with fries.

oodles of noodles

$10.00

Kid size portion of bow tie pasta with butter and Parmesan.

spaghetti already

$10.00

Kid size portion of spaghetti and red sauce, topped with Parmesan.

kid's cheese pizza

$10.00

6 inch cheese pizza.

leonardo pizza

$10.00

6 inch cheese pizza with pepperoni.

kid's pineapple

$2.00

kid's cookie

$2.00

Sides

side meatballs (3)

$6.00

side links

$6.00

side mashed potatoes

$7.00

side risotto

$7.00

Small Plates

bruschetta arezzo

$14.00

Toasted bread with 3 spreads: marinated tomato, herbed ricotta, and olive tapenade.

calamari fritti

$19.00

Tender fried calamari lightly breaded. Served with lemon garlic aioli and basil pesto aioli.

caprese

$15.00

Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and pepper.

caprino

$15.00

Goat cheese in a spicy roasted red pepper tomato sauce. Served with grilled garlic toast.

coconut prawns

$20.00

Jumbo prawns rolled in special coconut mix. Served with a spicy cocktail and coconut aioli sauces.

crispy shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp lightly breaded and fried with chili and Sriracha mayonnaise top spring mix lettuce with sesame seeds. Not available gluten free.

dungeness crab and artichoke dip

$20.00

Dungeness crab and artichoke hearts in a rich parmesan sauce. Served with garlic toast.

ravioli fritti

$15.00

Cheese filled ravioli, fried, and served with tomato cream sauce.

spiedini

$18.00

Marinated chicken and beef skewers grilled with white onions and over wild greens with parmesan vinaigrette.

veal meatballs

$16.00

Braised in red wine tomato sauce. Topped with rosemary and Romano cheese. Served with parmesan risotto.

House Bread and Oil

$4.00

Macrina Bakery Italian Sourdough (5 Slices) served with our house made garlic pesto olive oil.

add utensils

Salad

arugula side

$9.00

Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, pine nuts, and parmesan with an extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing.

arugula entree

$15.00

Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, pine nuts, and parmesan with an extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing.

beet side

$9.00

Wood oven roasted beets, arugula, red onion, mandarin oranges, pistachios, goat cheese, and citrus vinaigrette.

beet entree

$15.00

Wood oven roasted beets, arugula, red onion, mandarin oranges, pistachios, goat cheese, and citrus vinaigrette.

caesar side

$9.00

Romaine, classic dressing, lemon, croutons, and parmesan.

caesar entree

$15.00

Romaine, classic dressing, lemon, croutons, and parmesan.

chopped side

$10.00

Roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber, and garbanzos with rotini pasta and Romaine tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

chopped entree

$17.00

Roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber, and garbanzos with rotini pasta and Romaine tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

gorgonzola side

$9.00

Mixed greens, pears, tomatoes, Gorgonzola, and candied pecans, with an oregano balsamic vinaigrette.

gorgonzola entree

$15.00

Mixed greens, pears, tomatoes, Gorgonzola, and candied pecans, with an oregano balsamic vinaigrette.

grazie side

$8.00

Mixed greens, parmesan, and tomatoes with a creamy Italian dressing.

grazie entree

$15.00

Mixed greens, parmesan, and tomatoes with a creamy Italian dressing.

spinanci side

$9.00

Baby spinach, frizzled onions, pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, and citrus dressing.

spinaci entree

$15.00

Baby spinach, frizzled onions, pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, and citrus dressing.

Pizza

ama carne

$21.00

Meatballs (contains gluten), spicy sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, and red sauce.

arugula

$20.00

Herbed olive oil, prosciutto ham, parmesan, and fontina cheeses with baby arugula and balsamic.

BBQ chicken

$20.00

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, red bell peppers, cilantro, smoked Cheddar, and pepper Jack cheeses.

calabrese

$21.00

Bacon, pepperoni, spicy sausage, caramelized onions, cherry peppers, mozzarella, and rose sauce (contains gluten).

canadian bacon

$20.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, garlic, herbs, tomato sauce, and provolone cheese.

combo

$22.00

Sausage, pepperoni, Kalamata olives, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and red sauce.

four cheese

$19.00

Parmesan, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, provolone, and red sauce.

greco

$19.00

Feta, mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red sauce, and parsley.

margherita

$19.00

Garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, and Roma tomatoes.

pepperoni

$20.00

Hard smoked pepperoni, mozzarella, and red sauce.

vesuvio

$20.00

Spicy sausage, mama lil's peppers, caramelized onions, shaved garlic, fresh oregano, mozzarella and red sauce.

Pasta

fettuccine alfredo

$20.00

Classic cream sauce with garlic and parmesan.

spaghettini bolognese

$24.00

Traditional hearty meat sauce accompanied by grilled mild sausage links. Spicy links upon request.

bucatini romana

$22.00

Pancetta bacon, onion, garlic, and chili flakes tossed with extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, Italian parsley, and Parmigiano Reggiano.

crab & shrimp cannelloni

$27.00

Shrimp, mushrooms, and ricotta wrapped in fresh pasta. Served with béchamel, marinara, and Dungeness crab.

rigatoni corleone

$23.00

Spicy sausage with peppers, onions, and garlic in an herbed tomato sauce. Topped with Romano cheese.

capellini gamberi

$27.00

Grilled wild prawns in a spicy lemon white wine sauce with basil, capers, and roasted red peppers tossed with angel hair pasta, feta, and avocado.

fettuccini di mare

$29.00

Shrimp, fresh seafood, clams, and scallops with a choice of parmesan cream sauce or spicy red sauce.

lasagna

$27.00

Pasta layered with sausage, Romano, mozzarella, and ricotta, topped with meat sauce, pesto cream, and béchamel.

linguini marco

$20.00

Roasted chicken, capers, oregano, roasted garlic, feta, pine nuts, white wine, and lemon.

penne al pesto

$20.00

Tossed with basil pesto, sun dried tomatoes, pine nuts, and Romano.

penne pollo

$22.00

Sautéed chicken, broccoli, and mushrooms in a marsala tomato sauce topped with Romano and green onions.

spaghettini pomodoro

$20.00

Pear tomato sauce with fresh basil and parmesan.

tagliatelle primavera

$19.00

Wood oven roasted broccoli, asparagus, tomatoes, sautéed with garlic, chili flakes, and extra virgin olive oil with ricotta salata.

tortellini gorgonzola

$22.00

Cheese filled fresh pasta in Gorgonzola basil pesto sauce and topped with pine nuts.

linguini vongole

$27.00

Local clams, extra virgin olive oil, white wine, garlic, chili flakes and bread crumbs.

Dessert

berry tort

$8.00

Mixed berry tort with sweet cream and pie crust. Not gluten free.

cannoli

$7.00

Ricotta whipped cream, pistachios, cinnamon, pastry shell, and chocolate syrup.

chocolate mousse cake

$9.00

Hard dark chocolate, chocolate mousse, and white chocolate mousse. Gluten Free.

creme caramel

$8.00

Vanilla bean custard with caramel sauce. Gluten free.

hazelnut chocolate mousse

$8.00

Hazelnut chocolate mousse with whipped cream and hazelnuts. Gluten Free.

tiramisu

$9.00

Lady fingers soaked with marsala and our cold brew house roasted espresso, with mascarpone cream and chocolate shavings. Not gluten free.

turtle cheesecake

$9.00

Cheesecake with pecan crust, chocolate ganache and caramel sauce. Gluten Free.

kid cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Kid’s Menu

bellybutton pasta

$10.00

Kid size portion of cheese filled tortellini, with your choice of red or white sauce.

dinosaur chicken

$10.00

Dinosaur shaped chicken nuggets, served with fries.

oodles of noodles

$10.00

Kid size portion of bow tie pasta with butter and Parmesan.

spaghetti already

$10.00

Kid size portion of spaghetti and red sauce, topped with Parmesan.

kid's cheese pizza

$10.00

6 inch cheese pizza.

leonardo pizza

$10.00

6 inch cheese pizza with pepperoni.

kid's cookie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Full service Italian restaurant with full bar, extensive wine list, private dining room, happy hour and family friendly

Website

Location

23207 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell, WA 98021

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grazie Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 2,096
23207 Bothell Everett HWY Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Bothell
orange starNo Reviews
23433 Bothell-Everett Hwy Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Big Fish Sushi - Bothell
orange starNo Reviews
1410 228th Street Southeast STE 100 Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Zeeks Pizza - Bothell
orange starNo Reviews
1715 228th ST Bothell, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Russell's Restaurant & Loft - Russell's Bothell
orange star4.7 • 3,013
3305 monte villa parkway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Poquitos Bothell
orange star4.1 • 1,972
18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103 Bothell, WA 98011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bothell

Blazing Onion Company - Millcreek
orange star4.4 • 5,815
15115 Main Street Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Bothell
orange star4.4 • 4,137
24016 Bothell Everett Hwy Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Russell's Restaurant & Loft - Russell's Bothell
orange star4.7 • 3,013
3305 monte villa parkway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Grazie Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 2,096
23207 Bothell Everett HWY Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Tablas Woodstone Taverna
orange star4.3 • 2,039
15522 Main St Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Mill Creek
orange star4.1 • 1,987
15117 Main St. Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bothell
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston