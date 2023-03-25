Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grazie Grazie Pizzeria

610 N Coast Hwy

Suite 106

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Pizza

Marinara

Marinara

$16.00

tomato sauce, sicilian oregano, shaved garlic, olive oil, basil, sea salt

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, olive oil, basil

Sausage

$19.00

buffalo mozzarella, sausage, sliced mushrooms, basil

Amatriciana

Amatriciana

$18.00

tomato sauce, guanciale, red onion, buffalo mozzarella, pecorino

Diavola

Diavola

$19.00

tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, spicy salami

Proscuitto

Proscuitto

$19.00

tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, proscuitto san daniele, basil

Burrata and Truffles

Burrata and Truffles

$21.00

buffalo mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula, black truffles

Bianco Verde

Bianco Verde

$19.00

pistachio pesto, buffalo mozzarella, ricotta, honey

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$19.00

tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, mushrooms, artichoke, olives, prosciutto cotto, basil

Vegana

$18.00

tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, artichokes, basil

Pizzette

Margherita Pizzette

$10.00

Marinara Pizzette

$9.00

Diavola Pizzette

$12.00

Prosciutto Pizzette

$12.50

Burrata & Truffles Pizzette

$13.00

Bianco Verde Pizzette

$12.00

Capricciosa Pizzette

$12.00

Sausage Pizzette

$12.50

Salads & Apps

House Salad

$10.00

baby arugula, fennel, red onion, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette

Green Goddess

$13.00

lolla rossa lettuce, roasted corn, cherry tomato, and green goddess dressing

Prosciutto & Grana

$13.00

San Daniele prosciutto sliced to order, grana padano cheese served with house made pickles

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Valrhona dark chocolate, sea salt

Tiramisu

$9.00

espresso, lady fingers, mascarpone, cocoa

Affogato

$6.00

1 scoop of vanilla gelato and espresso

Cookies n Cream Gelato

$8.00

Raspberry Lemon Sorbetto

$8.00

Chocolate Gelato

$8.00

Brownie Gelato

$8.00

Vanilla Gelato

$3.00

1 scoop of vanilla gelato

Pistachio Gelato

$8.00

Bev

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

S. Pellegrino

$3.50

500 ml sparkling water

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Retail

Blue Grazie Tee

$30.00

White Grazie Tee

$30.00

White Grazie Hoodie

$50.00

Pizza Dough

$6.00

Gluten Free Pizza Dough

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neapolitan style pizza, salads, snack, beer & wine.

