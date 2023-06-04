A map showing the location of Grazie Grazie - Wharf 85 District Square SouthwestView gallery

Grazie Grazie - Wharf 85 District Square Southwest

85 District Square Southwest

Washington, DC 20024

Popular Items

STARTERS / SIDES

RISOTTO BALLS

RISOTTO BALLS

$6.00

lighly fried / marinara

MOZZARELLA CUBES

MOZZARELLA CUBES

$6.00

lighly fried / marinara

CUCUMBERS

CUCUMBERS

$4.00

calabrian hot honey / gorgonzola / fresh mint

PASTA SALAD

PASTA SALAD

$4.00

grape tomato / mozzarella / red pepper / cucumber / red onion / basil / roasted tomato vinaigrette

BRUSSEL CAESAR

$4.00

brussel sprouts / roasted garlic caesar / cherry tomato / toasted cashew

CHICKPEA SALAD

CHICKPEA SALAD

$4.00

kale / pepperoncini / red onion / fresh parsley / fresh mint / roasted garlic tahini dressing

ARUGULA SALAD

ARUGULA SALAD

$4.00

arugula / cherry tomato / parmesan / sherry vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

B.Y.O. SANDWICH

$14.00
MINELLI

MINELLI

$14.00

hot capicola / peppered ham / prosciutto / spicy aioli / pecorino romano / oven dried tomatoes / red onion / fresh basil / arugula / evoo + red wine vinegar / house seasoning

MARATHON

MARATHON

$14.00

house roasted turkey (all natural) fresh mozzarella / prosciutto / basil pesto / lto / evoo / house seasoning

STEFANI

STEFANI

$14.00

house roasted turkey (all natural) lemon ricotta spread / avocado / cashew romesco / pecorino romano / red onion / shredded kale / evoo / house seasoning

BENNY

BENNY

$14.00

hand breaded or grilled chicken / sharp provolone / marinara / fresh basil / evoo

CHA CHA

CHA CHA

$14.00

chickpea fritters / roasted garlic tahini / pepperoncini / cucumber / pickled onions / fresh mint / tomato / lettuce / evoo

PONCHO

$14.00

crispy eggplant / lemon ricotta / mozzarella / roasted red peppers / basil pesto / pecorino romano / evoo

GIORGIO

GIORGIO

$14.00

cherry pepper garlic spread / imported brie / cherry peppers / arugula / evoo

BERRUTI

$14.00

dukes mayo / roasted red pepper / gorgonzola / applewood smoked bacon / crispy onion / arugula / evoo + red wine / house seasoning

RUSSONIELLO

RUSSONIELLO

$14.00

house roasted pork (all natural) sharp provolone / broccoli rabe / evoo

MILLO

$14.00

house roasted pork (all natural) sharp provolone / peppers ‘n onions / fresh oregano / EVOO

NONNA

NONNA

$14.00

meatball / nonna’s meatballs / sharp provolone / marinara / pepperoncini / fresh basil / evoo

RENDELL

$14.00

house ground hot italian sausage / sharp provolone / peppers ‘n onions / fresh oregano / evoo

CIBO

$14.00

chicken salad, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, romaine, red onion, and roasted tomato vinaigrette

CHEESESTEAKS

BYO CHEESE STEAK

$14.50

grass-fed shaved ribeye / choice of cheese / choice of onions / choice of add ons

PHILLY SPECIAL

PHILLY SPECIAL

$15.50

grass-fed shaved ribeye / cherry pepper aioli / bacon / cooper sharp / lto

FANTASIA NANCY

$15.00

all natural marinated chicken breast / spicy aioli / cooper sharp / sweet onion / broccoli rabe

HOT BIRD

$15.00

all natural marinated chicken breast / blue cheese / hunter’s hot sauce / carrots n’ celery / peppercorn ranch

FORAGER

FORAGER

$15.00

local mushrooms / lemon cashew spread / cherry peppers / roasted garlic tahini / toasted cashews / crispy onions / fresh basil

SALADS

B.Y.O. SALAD

$13.50
AMORE PARK

AMORE PARK

$13.50

arugula / cherry tomatoes / fresh basil / fresh mozzarella / pastina / basil pesto / sherry vinaigrette

LORIA

LORIA

$13.50

shredded kale / avocado / roasted tomato hummus / cucumber / grape tomato / red onions / pepperoncini / toasted cashew / fresh oregano / roasted garlic tahini dressing

CHRISTOPHER

CHRISTOPHER

$13.50

shredded kale / roasted corn / avocado / cherry tomatoes / red pepper / red onion / bacon / gorgonzola / peppercorn ranch dressing

WILLOW PARK

WILLOW PARK

$13.50

arugula / candied almonds / dried cranberries / gorgonzola / pastina / sherry vinaigrette

LIL C’S

LIL C’S

$13.50

romaine / avocado / grape tomato / applewood smoked bacon / parmesan cheese / cucumber / parmesan crisp /julia caesars dressing

ROTELLA

ROTELLA

$13.50

romaine / genoa salami / provolone / roasted red pepper / chickpea / grape tomato / pepperoncini / red onion / fresh basil / honey herb vinaigrette

FRIES

PHILLY FRIES

PHILLY FRIES

$10.00

shaved ribeye, sautéed onion, cherry peppers, and house whiz

CHIPS

DEEP RIVER CHIPS

$3.00

ORIGNIAL, SALT AND VINEGAR, BBQ

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

SPINDRIFT

$3.50Out of stock

SAN PEL SODA

$3.50

blood orange, limonata, pomegranate blackcurrant

SAN PEL SPARKLING

$4.00

SWEETS

COOKIES

$3.00

vanilla salted toffee or chocolate chunk

CANOLIS

$5.00

better than nonnas

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN STRIPS & WAFFLE FRIES

$9.00

GRILLED CHEESE & WAFFLE FRIES

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
