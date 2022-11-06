A map showing the location of Grazie Nonna 1100 15th Street NorthwestView gallery

Grazie Nonna 1100 15th Street Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

1100 15th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Anti Pasti

Add 2 Meats

$14.00

Add 4 Meats

$26.00

Add All Meats

$50.00

Antipasti

$16.00

Arancini

$11.00

Burrata

$13.00

Calamari

$16.00

Clams Casino

$16.00

Prosciutto di San Danielle

$12.00

Salads

Caesar

$13.00

Luna

$12.00

Greco

$14.00

Pizza

Classic

$18.00

Gimme Shelter

$21.00

Heather’s Pie

$22.00

Drunken Love

$22.00

Green Goodness

$21.00

Atlantic Avenue

$22.00

Macaroni

Parmagiana

Meatballs

$22.00

Sunday Sauce

$25.00

Vodka Sauce

$20.00

Broccoli Calabrese

$25.00

Cacio Pepe

$24.00

Prosciutto N' Peas

$25.00

Vongole

$26.00

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Large Format

Chicken Vesuvio

$48.00

Bone-In Ribeye

$100.00

Whole Branzino

$60.00

Contorni

Pasta Pomodoro

$12.00

Rosemary Potatoes

$9.00

Sautéed Green

$8.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Pizza Bianca

$3.00

Dessert

Butterscotch Budino

$10.00

Cannoli Brownie

$12.00

Poached Pears

$12.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$12.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$6.00

Large Party

$60 Chef Tasting Menu

$60.00

$55 Chef Tasting Menu

$55.00

Cocktails

Classic Negroni

$13.00

Negroni Bianco

$14.00

Negroni Spagliato

$14.00

Paese Del Norte

$13.00

Dimmi Elderflower Spritz

$14.00

Mandorla Sour

$14.00

Lost Plane

$15.00

Seven 7’s

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Wine Glass

Glera Prosecco GLS

$11.00

Lambrusco ‘Cloke’ GLS

$13.00

Trebbiano ‘Tutti i Giorni’ GLS

$13.00

Pinot Grigio ‘Sivi Pinot’ GLS

$13.00

Cabernet Franc ‘Brio Pop’ GLS

$14.00

Sangiovese GLS

$16.00

RABOSO Il Rosa, Prosecco Veneto

$13.00

Taste Of…

Montepulciano Rosso Piceno GLS

$16.00

Angelo Negro Vino Rosso GLS

$14.00

Pinot Noir

$17.00

Wine Bottle

Bubbles

White

Rose/Skin Contact

Red

Liquor List

Conciere

Ketel One

Tito’s

Aviation

Out of stock

Gin Mare Capri

Hayman’s

Ransom

Bacardi Gold

El Dorado Single Still

Hampden Estate 8 Yr

Smith & Cross

Spirit of Haiti Clairin Communal

Casamigos Blanco

Casamigos Reposado

Ilegal Mezcal

Out of stock

Origen Raiz Cenizo Mezcal

Siete Misterios Mezcal

Bardstown Bourbon Fusion #7

Maker’s Mark

Michter's Bourbon

Old Grand-Dad Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

Harleston

Macallan 12

Jameson

Seagrams 7

Michter's RYE

Whistle Pig Rye

Evan Williams Bourbon

Amaro Pasubio

Caffo Grappa Italiana

Caffo Vecchio Amaro del Capo

Campari

Cappelletti Vino Aperitivo

Carpano Antica Vermouth

Cocchi Americano Rosa

Cocchi Vermouth di Torino

Cynar

Dolin Dry Vermouth

Dolin Rouge Vermouth

Fascia Brutto Amaro Alpino

Fernet Branca

Foro Vermouth di Torino

Galliano

Italicus Rosolio

Luxardo Amaretto

Luxardo Bitter Bianco

Luxardo Maraschino

Montenegro Amaro

Ramazzotti Amaro

Ramazzotti Sambuca

Romana Sambuca

Foro Roso

Foro Bianco

D’usse VSOP Cognac

Chat de Lacquy Armagnac

Beer

Moretti

$9.00

Flying Dog IPA

$10.00

Hellbender Kolsch

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Bartender’s Mocktail

$5.00

San Pellegrino 500mL

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Limoncello

2 0z. Limoncello

$10.00

Limoncello Service

$48.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1100 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Officina Cafe - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1615 L Street NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
The Green Bee Cafe
orange star4.5 • 374
1129 20th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1595 I St NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
DC Pizza
orange star4.6 • 747
1103 19th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Abunai
orange starNo Reviews
1920 L STREET NW SUITE 120 WASHINGTON, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Little Chicken - 1100 15th Street Northwest (IN THE ALLEY OFF 15th STREET)
orange starNo Reviews
1100 15th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston