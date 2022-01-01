Grazie Ristorante imageView gallery

Grazie Restaurant

2,578 Reviews

$$

16943 Southcenter Pkwy

Tukwila, WA 98188

Order Again

Antipasti

Formaggio Arrabiata

Formaggio Arrabiata

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella and goat cheese served hot with prosciutto, chili oil, pomodoro sauce, basil and crostini

Crispy Garlic Shrimp

Crispy Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

lightly breaded prawns, fried lemons and chive garlic aoili

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Fried calamari rings and tentacles, served with chive garlic aioli

Calamari Sautee

$14.00

Sauteed calamari in a slightly spicy red sauce with calamata olives

Veal Meatballs

$15.00

Tender veal meatballs, marinara sauce and crostini Not Gluten Free

Pane Toscano

$9.00

Toasted sourdough bread, topped with mozzarella, parmesan and herbed garlic butter. Ingredients cannot be omitted, prepared for oven beforehand.

Antipasti del Giorno

Antipasti del Giorno

$18.00

Italian meats & cheese, smoked salmon olive tapinade, grilled eggplant, filet mignon skewers, pickeled peppers and crackers (Choices may vary. Serves 2-4.)

Zuppa

Minestrone Cup

$6.00

Homemade veal stock, pancetta with fresh vegetables, topped with romano

Minestrone Bowl

$9.00

Homemade veal stock, pancetta with fresh vegetables, topped with romano

Insalate

Grazie Side Salad

Grazie Side Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese and croutons with creamy Italian dressing

Grazie Entree Salad

Grazie Entree Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese and croutons with creamy Italian dressing

Caesar Side Salad

$8.00

Romaine, classic dressing made in house, croutons and parmesan

Casesar Entree Salad

$15.00

Romaine, classic dressing made in house, croutons and parmesan

Spinachi Side Salad

Spinachi Side Salad

$9.00

Wilted spinach salad with pancetta, mushrooms, fried shallots, pine nuts, egg, toasted bread crumbs and Romano cheese

Spinachi Entree Salad

Spinachi Entree Salad

$17.00

Wilted spinach salad with pancetta, mushrooms, fried shallots, pine nuts, egg, toasted bread crumbs and Romano cheese

Primavera Side Salad

$9.00

Cucumbers, tomato, red and green bell peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, artichoke hearts and our own Italian vinaigrette, topped with feta cheese

Primavera Entree Salad

$17.00

Cucumbers, tomato, red and green bell peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, artichoke hearts and our own Italian vinaigrette, topped with feta cheese

Chicken Chopped Side Salad

Chicken Chopped Side Salad

$10.00

Roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber and garbanzos with penne pasta, romaine and parmesan balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Chopped Entree Salad

Chicken Chopped Entree Salad

$19.00

Roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber and garbanzos with penne pasta, romaine and parmesan balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Fresh tomato, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella, drizzle of evoo and sea salt

Lunch Specials

Grazie Steak Salad

$16.00

Filet mignon skewers marinated and grilled medium-rare, atop a bed of mixed greens, topped with mozzarella, tomato slices and croutons. Served with homemade creamy Italian dressing. (Dressing on the side for take-out.)

Pasta

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

$14.00

Spaghetti with extra virgin olive oil, parsley, garlic, pepper flakes and Parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$16.00

Spaghetti with our own pear tomato sauce, fresh basil & romano

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.00

Fettucine pasta, classic cream sauce with garlic, cream and parmesan cheese

Capellini Primavera

$17.00

Zucchini, red cabbage, mushrooms, broccoli and angel hair pasta, in a light white wine, garlic, butter sauce and Romano cheese

Fettucine Puttanesca

$17.00

Fettucine pasta, artichoke hearts, anchovy, tomatoes, calamata olives, mushrooms and capers, in a slightly spicy marinara sauce, topped with parmesan cheese

Spaghetti ai Funghi

$18.00

Prosciutto, wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, garlic and spaghetti pasta in a white wine and stock sauce with a touch of cream, topped with goat cheese and Parmesan cheese.

Linguine Marco

Linguine Marco

$18.00

Linguine pasta, roasted chicken, feta, pine nuts, roasted garlic, lemon, capers and white wine with a touch of cream

Penne al Pollo

$18.00

Penne pasta, sautéed breast of chicken, mushrooms and fresh diced tomatoes in a marsala, tomato sauce topped with Romano cheese and green onions.

Spaghetti Salsiccia

Spaghetti Salsiccia

$19.00

Fresh homemade Italian meat sauce and spicy Italian sausage, topped with Romano cheese

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

Fresh homemade Italian meat sauce and two veal meatballs, topped with Romano cheese Veal Meatballs are Not Gluten Free

Fettucine con Salsiccia

$22.00

Sautéed mushrooms, spicy Italian sausage and fettuccine pasta tossed in a cilantro, garlic cream sauce topped with Romano cheese

Capellini Gamberetti

$22.00

Wild shrimp, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, fresh basil and angel hair pasta with a light, white wine sauce, topped with Asiago cheese.

Linguine di Mare

Linguine di Mare

$24.00

Wild prawns, seasonal wild caught fish, scallops, mussels and linguine pasta. Served with your choice of Romano cream sauce or spicy tomato broth, topped with Romano cheese.

Tortellini Gorgonzola

$16.00

Cheese filled pasta with pesto cream sauce and gorgonzola

Ravioli Rose

$17.00

Locally-made, cheese filled pasta, capers, spinach in a rich creamy marinara sauce, topped with parmesan cheese

Cannelloni

$22.00Out of stock

Two pasta tubes stuffed with ground sausage, chicken, mushrooms and fresh spinach, along with ricotta, Parmesan & fresh mozzarella cheeses. Served on a bed of marinara sauce and topped with béchamel cream sauce. *Ingredients inside cannot be omitted

Lasagna

$22.00

Baked pasta layers with ground pork sausage, ricotta, Romano and mozzarella cheeses, covered in marinara sauce and creamy pesto béchamel sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese

Entree

Pollo Parmigiano

$22.00

Breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with side house pasta and side veggies.

Pollo Limone

Pollo Limone

$22.00

Sautéed chicken breast with lemon, white wine, capers and artichoke hearts, in a lemon butter sauce. Served with side house pasta and side veggies.

Pollo Saltimbocca

Pollo Saltimbocca

$22.00

Pan roasted chicken breast, topped with prosciutto, spinach, fresh mozzarella and sage cream sauce. Served with side house pasta and side veggies.

Pollo Marsala

$22.00

Sautéed chicken breast, with mushrooms, herbs and marsala wine. Served with side house pasta and side veggies.

Veal Piccata

$24.00

Sautéed veal medallions with white wine, artichoke hearts and capers, in a lemon butter sauce. Served with side house pasta and side veggies.

Veal Saltimbocca

$24.00

Pan roasted veal medallions, topped with prosciutto, spinach, fresh mozzarella and sage cream sauce. Served with side house pasta and side veggies.

Veal Marsala

$24.00

Sautéed veal medallions with mushrooms, herbs and marsala wine. Served with side house pasta and side veggies.

Calamari Piccata

$22.00

Breaded calamari steak, shallots, capers, white wine and artichoke hearts, in a lemon butter sauce. Served with side house pasta and side veggies.

Filetto Gorgonzola

Filetto Gorgonzola

$40.00

Filet mignon medallions pan seared medium rare, finished with a rich balsamic, Gorgonzola sauce & frizzled onions, served with side pasta & side veggies

Rack of Lamb (Half)

Rack of Lamb (Half)

$40.00

Half rack of lamb chops, topped with roasted garlic, onion and kalamata butter. Served with side house pasta and side veggies.

Dessert

Chocolate Decadence

Chocolate Decadence

$9.00Out of stock

Layers of dark fudge, milk chocolate mousse, white chocolate mousse, covered with chocolate ganache, served with raspberry coulis. Gluten Free

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Homemade cheesecake, butter pecan crust, decorated with sliced almonds, covered with chocolate ganache. Gluten Free.

Chocolate Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate shell filled with sweetened ricotta, feta cheese, whipped cream, walnuts, pistachios, cinnamon and shaved chocolate.

Tirimisu

Tirimisu

$8.00

Layers of coffee & Marsala soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, whipped cream, shaved chocolate.

Fruitti di Bosco (Berry Torta)

$8.00

Layers of fragrant short pastry filled with Chantilly cream, decorated with a rich assortment of the finest blueberries, blackberries, currants, raspberries and wild strawberries.

Strawberry Marsala

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh Strawberries served with a lightly sweetened Marsala cream. Gluten Free.

Key Lime Silk

$8.00Out of stock

Almond shortbread crust, topped with a layer of white chocolate key lime silk, a white chocolate mousse silk layer and finished with white chocolate curls. Served with Raspberry Coulis. Gluten Free.

Torta della Nonna/Lemon Torta

$8.00

Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of shortcrust pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds and powdered sugar, finished with caramel drizzle.

Carmel Peanut Butter Madness

$8.00

A sea salt, peanut and caramel base, with a center of peanut butter mousse, surrounded with dark chocolate silk, served on top creme anglaise. Gluten Free.

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila, WA 98188

Directions

Grazie Ristorante image

