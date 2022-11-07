Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grazie Ristorante Southcenter

review star

No reviews yet

16943 Southcenter Parkway

Tukwila, WA 98188

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

House Bread & Oil
Fettucine Alfredo
Tiramisu

Dinner Appetizers

Takeout Utensils

House Bread & Oil

$3.50

Macrina Sourdough Bread and our famous garlic infused oil.

Antipasti del Giorno

Antipasti del Giorno

$18.00

Salami, capocolla & prosciutto, provolone, smoked cheddar & pepper jack, smoked salmon mousse, kalamata olive tapenade, eggplant balsamico, filet mignon skewers, pickled peppers and cracker variety. (Choices may vary, based on availability.)

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Calamari rings & tentacles, served with chive garlic aioli

Calamari Sautee

$18.00

Calamari rings sautéed with spicy red sauce, kalamata olives & fresh basil

Caprese

$15.00

Roma tomatoes & fresh mozzarella slices, topped with fresh basil, sea salt & drizzle of olive oil

Crispy Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

Five lightly breaded, large wild shrimp, served with fried lemons & chive garlic aoili

Formaggio Arrabiata

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella & goat cheeses oven baked with tomato sauce, homemade chili oil, prosciutto & fresh basil, served with crostini

Pane Toscano

$9.00

Toasted sourdough, herbed garlic butter, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese

Veal Meatballs Appetizer

$15.00

Three tender veal meatballs in homemade marinara sauce, served with crostini

Dinner Soup & Salad

Minestrone Zuppa

$6.00+

Homemade veal stock & tomato broth with pancetta, acini di pepe pasta, with fresh vegetables & legumes, topped with Romano cheese & homemade croutons

Caesar Side

$8.00

Romaine, homemade croutons & Parmesan with classic Caesar dressing made in house

Caesar Entrée

$15.00

Romaine, classic dressing made in house, croutons and parmesan

Caprese

$15.00

Roma tomatoes & fresh mozzarella slices, topped with fresh basil, sea salt & drizzle of olive oil

Chicken Chop Side

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, salami, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzo beans & penne pasta, chopped, served with homemade Parmesan balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Chop Entrée

$19.00

Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, salami, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzo beans & penne pasta, chopped, served with homemade Parmesan balsamic vinaigrette

Grazie Side

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & homemade croutons with Grazie's own creamy Italian dressing

Grazie Entrée

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese and croutons with creamy Italian dressing

Primavera Side

$9.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, red & green bell peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, artichoke hearts & homemade Italian vinaigrette, topped with feta cheese

Primavera Entrée

$17.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, red & green bell peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, artichoke hearts & homemade Italian vinaigrette, topped with feta cheese

Spinaci Side

$9.00

Spinach, warmed balsamic dressing with pancetta & mushrooms, topped with fried shallots, pine nuts, hardboiled egg, toasted bread crumbs & Romano cheese

Spinaci Entrée

$17.00

Spinach, warmed balsamic dressing with pancetta & mushrooms, topped with fried shallots, pine nuts, hardboiled egg, toasted bread crumbs & Romano cheese

Dinner Specials

Pumpkin Ravioli

Pumpkin Ravioli

$30.00

Local, fresh pasta pillows filled with pumpkin and cheese, tossed with sautéed butternut squash and chicken breast pieces, in a garlic and sherry cream sauce, topped with candied walnuts and Parmesan cheese. *Nut Allergy

New York Steak

$42.00

12oz center cut New York steak from Royal Ranch, grilled a perfect medium rare, topped with sautéed mushrooms, in a flavorful garlic butter sauce. Served with crispy potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Wild King Salmon

$36.00

Troll caught wild King Salmon, simply prepared on a bed of spaghetti, tossed with sautéed spinach, diced tomatoes and lemon-garlic infused olive oil.

Dinner Pasta

Cannelloni

$26.00

Three fresh pasta sheets, stuffed with ground sausage, chicken, mushrooms, fresh spinach, ricotta, Parmesan & fresh mozzarella cheese, serve atop marinara sauce & covered with with béchamel cream sauce & Parmesan cheese

Capellini Gamberetti

$26.00

Wild shrimp, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic & capellini pasta, tossed with a light, lemon butter sauce, topped with Asiago cheese

Capellini Primavera

$20.00

Zucchini, red cabbage, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, broccoli & capellini pasta, in a light white wine, garlic butter sauce, topped with Romano cheese

Fettucine Alfredo

$19.00

Classic creamy Parmesan & garlic sauce tossed with Fettucine pasta, topped with Parmesan cheese & green onions

Fettucine con Salsiccia

$26.00

Sauteed mushrooms, spicy Italian sausage & fettucine pasta, tossed with a cilantro cream sauce & topped with Romano cheese

Fettucine Puttanesca

$20.00

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fresh diced tomatoes, kalamata olives, capers & fettucine pasta, in a slightly spicy marinara sauce with anchovy, topped with Parmesan cheese

Lasagna

$26.00

Fresh pasta layered with of ground sausage, ricotta, Romano & mozzarella cheeses, oven baked, served covered in marinara and creamy pesto béchamel sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese *with pine nuts

Linguine di Mare

$28.00

Wild prawns, seasonal wild caught fish, scallops, mussels & linguine pasta, with your choice of Romano cream sauce or Spicy Marinara Sauce, topped with Romano cheese

Linguine Marco

$20.00

Oven-roasted chicken, roasted garlic cloves, capers, pine nuts & linquine pasta, with white wine, lemon sauce, with a touch of cream, topped with Feta cheese

Penne al Pollo

$21.00

Sautéed chicken breast pieces, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, fresh basil & penne pasta, tossed in a marsala wine, tomato sauce, topped with Romano cheese & green onions

Ravioli Rose

$20.00

Fresh pasta pillows of cheese, tossed in a creamy tomato sauce with spinach and capers, topped with Parmesan cheese

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$23.00

Fresh homemade, hearty Italian meat sauce & spaghetti pasta, topped with two veal meatballs & Romano cheese

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

$18.00

Fresh garlic, chili flakes, black pepper & spaghetti, tossed with extra virgin olive oil, topped with Parmesan cheese

Spaghetti ai Funghi

$20.00

Sautéed wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, garlic & spaghetti pasta, tossed in a white wine sauce, with a touch of cream, topped with goat cheese &Parmesan cheese

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.00

Pomodoro sauce, with fresh tomatoes, garlic & fresh basil, tossed with spaghetti pasta, topped with Romano cheese

Spaghetti Salsiccia

$23.00

Fresh homemade, hearty Italian meat sauce & spaghetti pasta, topped with spicy Italian sausage link & Romano cheese

Tortellini Gorgonzola

$21.00

Cheese filled fresh pasta, tossed with creamy pesto & Gorgonzola sauce, topped with Gorgonzola cheese *with pine nuts

Dinner Entrée

Calamari Piccata

$28.00

Our Signature Dish. Calamari steak, dipped in egg, breaded & sauteed, topped with lemon butter sauce, capers & artichoke hearts, served with side house pasta and side veggies.

Filetto Gorgonzola

$42.00

Filet Mignon medallions, pan-seared medium rare, finished with a rich, balsamic vinegar & gorgonzola reduction sauce, topped with frizzled onions, served with side house pasta and veggies

Half Rack of Lamb

$40.00

New Zealand raised, grass-fed lamb chops, grilled medium rare, topped with roasted garlic & herb infused olive oil, served with side house pasta & side veggies

Mixed Seafood Grill

Mixed Seafood Grill

$37.00

Grilled wild Alaskan halibut, two large wild shrimp & Hidden Bay calamari steak, topped with a light lemon, garlic butter sauce, served with side house pasta and sautéed spinach

Pollo Limone

Pollo Limone

$29.00

Chicken breast sauteed with a lemon butter sauce, capers & artichoke hearts, served with side house pasta and side veggies

Pollo Marsala

$29.00

Chicken breast sauteed with Marsala wine sauce, wild mushrooms & fresh herbs, served with side house pasta and side veggies

Pollo Parmigiano

$29.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast covered with marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, served with side house pasta and side veggies

Pollo Saltimbocca

$29.00

Sauteed chicken breast covered with sage cream sauce, spinach, prosciutto & fresh mozzarella, served with side house pasta and side veggies

Veal Marsala

$32.00

Veal meallions sauteed with Marsala wine sauce, wild mushrooms & fresh herbs, served with side house pasta and side veggies

Veal Piccata

$32.00

Veal medallions sauteed with lemon butter sauce, capers & artichoke hearts, served with side house pasta and side veggies

Veal Saltimbocca

$32.00

Sauteed veal medallions covered with sage cream sauce, spinach, prosciutto & fresh mozzarella, served with side house pasta and side veggies

Dinner Desserts

Apple Crumble Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Berry Torta/Frutti di Bosco

$8.00

Layers of fragrant short pastry, Chantilly cream, decorated with a rich assortment of the finest blueberries, blackberries, currants, raspberries & wild strawberries

Chocolate Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate shell filled with sweetened ricotta, feta cheese, whipped cream, walnuts, pistachios, cinnamon and shaved chocolate (Nuts)

Carmel Peanut Butter Maddness

$8.00

A sea salt, peanut & caramel base, with a center of peanut butter mousse, surrounded with dark chocolate silk, served on top creme anglaise (Gluten Free, Peanuts)

Chocolate Decadence

$9.00

Layers of dark fudge, milk chocolate mousse, white chocolate mousse & chocolate ganache, served with raspberry coulis (Gluten Free)

Key Lime Silk

$8.00

Key lime white chocolate silk, almond shortbread cookie crust, topped with white chocolate curls (Gluten Free, Nuts)

Lemon Torta/Torta della Nonna

$8.00

Two layers of fragrant short pastry, with lemon scented cream, decorated with pine nuts, almonds & sprinkled with confectioner’s sugar (Nuts)

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Pumpkin and caramel cheesecake, graham cracker crust, served with homemade whipping cream.

Tiramisu

$8.00

Layers of coffee & Marsala soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, whipped cream, shaved chocolate

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

Cheesecake, chocolate ganache, pecan crust, drizzled with caramel. (Gluten Free, Nuts)

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are an authentic Italian restaurant featuring wines and foods from the different regions of Italy. A remarkable aspect that sets our restaurants apart is our employees are taken to Italy for education in Italian food and wine knowledge. Our servers are personable and also educated to help you with your dining selections. We take no shortcuts with our food and make everything on our menu from scratch, using only the freshest ingredients and imported products. When you step inside the door of our restaurant our goal is to take your senses on a culinary journey to Italia.

Website

Location

16943 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila, WA 98188

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bai Tong Thai - Tukwila
orange star4.3 • 5,998
16876 Southcenter Pkwy Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Arashi Ramen - Tukwila - 17045 Southcenter Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
17045 Southcenter Pkwy Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Azteca Mexican Restaurant - Tukwila
orange star4.5 • 3,556
17555 Southcenter Parkway Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Fan Tang - Southcenter
orange star4.6 • 27
360 Corporate Dr N Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Grazie Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,578
16943 Southcenter Pkwy Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Trapper's Sushi - Tukwila
orange star4.5 • 4,147
468 Southcenter Mall Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tukwila

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tukwila
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston