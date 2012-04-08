Great American Lobster Roll Co. Wildwood

Great American Lobster Roll Co. imageView gallery

Traditional New England Style Lobster Rolls

Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn.

Connecticut

$18.00

Warm Lobster, Warm Drawn Butter, Chive & Lemon Wedge Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Maine

$18.00

Cold Lobster, Mayo & Chive Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Massachusetts

$18.00

House Made Lobster Salad Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Rollaiolis Signature Lobster Rolls

California

$18.50

Warm Lobster with Butter & Wasabi-Avocado-Cucumber Aioli Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Hawaii

$18.50

Warm Lobster with Butter & Pineapple Aioli Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Texas

$18.50

Warm Lobster with Butter & Mango Habanero Aioli & Jalapeno Crisps Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Florida

$18.50

Warm Lobster with Butter & Orange-Mango Aioli Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Arizona

$18.50

Warm Lobster with Butter & Lemon Aioli Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Oregon

$18.50

Warm Lobster with Truffle Aioli Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Jersey Joe

$18.50

Warm Lobster Scampi Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Seafood Rolls

Maryland

$16.00

Split Crab Cake with Remoulade Sauce Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

New York

$15.00

Fried Naked Shrimp with Buffalo Blue Cheese Sauce Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Louisiana

$15.00

Fried Naked Shrimp Po’ Boy with Mango Remoulade Sauce Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Carolina

$15.00

House Made Shrimp Salad Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Virginia

$15.00

Fried Clam Po' Boy with Mango Remoulade Sauce Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Grilled Cheese stuffed with Lobster Meat Served on Crafted White Bread with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Crab Cake Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Grilled Cheese stuffed with Crab Cake Served on Crafted White Bread with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Shrimp Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Grilled Cheese stuffed with Cajun-Spiced Shrimp Served on Crafted White Bread with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Traditional Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Cheese with American & Pepper Jack Cheese Served on Crafted White Bread with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Platters

Crab Cakes

$19.50

2 Crab Cakes with Mango Remoulade Sauce Served with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Fried Shrimp

$11.00

6 Fried Shrimp in a Basket with Cocktail Sauce Served with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

4 Tenders with Choice of Barbeque, Hot Sauce, or Honey Mustard Served with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn

Fried Clam Strips

$11.00

Fried Clam Strips with Cocktail Sauce

Fresh Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Romain Lettuce, Tomatoes & Fresh Basil

Shrimp Salad

$11.50

Shrimp, Romain Lettuce, Tomatoes & Fresh Basil

Crab Salad

$11.50

Crab, Romain Lettuce, Tomatoes & Fresh Basil

Lobster Salad

$13.50

Lobster, Romain Lettuce, Tomatoes & Fresh Basil

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

2 Tenders with Choice of Barbeque, Hot Sauce, or Honey Mustard Served with Potato Tots & Chocolate Milk or Kid-Sized Water Bottle

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Cheese with American Cheese Served with Potato Tots & Chocolate Milk or Kid-Sized Water Bottle

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Macaroni & Vermont Cheddar Cheese Served with Potato Tots & Chocolate Milk or Kid-Sized Water Bottle

Prime Sides

Lobster Tots

$12.50

Fried Potato Tots with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat

Crab Tots

$11.50

Fried Potato Tots with Signature Cheese Sauce & Crab Meat

Shrimp Tots

$11.50

Fried Potato Tots with Signature Cheese Sauce & Cajun-Spiced Shrimp

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$10.50

Mac & Cheese with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat

Crab Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Mac & Cheese with Signature Cheese Sauce & Crab Meat

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.50

6 Large Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

Lobster Bisque

$7.50

Chunks of Lobster in a Creamy Bisque

Standard Sides

Potato Tots

$5.00

Fried Potato Tots

Cheese Tots

$6.00

Fried Potato Tots with White Cheese Sauce

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Macaroni & Vermont Cheddar Cheese

Street Corn

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.50

6 Fried Mozzarella Cheese with Marinara Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (12)

$14.00

12 Fried Mozzarella Cheese with Marinara Sauce

Family Value Meals

Lobster Roll Combo

$100.00

Choose any 4 Rolls, 3 Prime Sides, 2 Standard Sides

Seafood Combo

$100.00

4 Crab Cakes, 2 Orders Lobster Tots, 2 Orders Lobster Mac & Cheese, 4 Lobster Bisque, 6 pcs Fried Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce, 6 pcs Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce

Beverage

Bottled Water

$1.50

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

Coca-Cola, Diet Coca-Cola, Sprite, Ginger Ale

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Coca-Cola, Diet Coca-Cola, Root Beer, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Ginger Ale, Orange

Chocolate Milk

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Experience The Difference!

Location

3012 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Directions

Gallery
Great American Lobster Roll Co. image

