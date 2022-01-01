The Great American Pub, Phoenixville
1,460 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vintner's Table By Folino Estate Winery
No Reviews
135 Bridge St Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurant
More near Phoenixville