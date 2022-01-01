Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Great American Pub, Phoenixville

1,460 Reviews

$$

148 Bridge Street

Phoenixville, PA 19460

Starters

Cheesesteak Springrolls

$11.00

Spicy Ketchup

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Tomatoes, cheddar, jalapenos

Spinach and Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.00

Mozzarella, guacamole, pico de gallo

1/2 Dozen Buffalo Wings

$9.00

Blue Cheese and Celery

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Cherry Peppers and Marinara

Spinach, Crab and Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Tortilla Chips and Pita

French Fries

$5.00

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$7.00

Pepperoni Mozzarella Cheese Fries

$9.00

Loaded Brisket Fries

$12.00

Cheese sauce, garlic aioli, pickled onions & jalapenos

Fingers and Fries

$11.00

Honey Mustard

Wednesday Night wings 1/2 dozen

$5.00Out of stock

Wednesday Night wings dozen

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Creamy Horseradish Sauce

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Honey Mustard

Salads Built to Order

Palm Beach Salad

$17.00

Crab, shrimp, avacado, tomatoes, onion, hard cooked egg & honey vinaigrette

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$14.00

Avacado, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla chips and chipotle ranch

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

Tomatoes, olives, cheddar, bacon and blue cheese

Blackened Shrimp & Salmon Caeser

$18.00

Kalamato olives, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Sesame Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mandarin oranges, carrots, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, and oriental dressing

Brick Oven Pizza (GF Available)

Traditional Pizza

$11.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni, Meatballs and Bacon

Vegetable Pizza

$13.00

Spinach, olives, mushrooms and peppers

Sandwiches (GF Available)

Build Your Burger

$14.00

Served with potato chips

Build your Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Served with potato chips

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Topped with Provolone on a Sweet potato roll

The Great American Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Brisket, mac & cheese, and american on texas toast

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pickle brined crispy fried chicken sandwich with jalapeno cheddar sauce.

Grilled Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

Swiss, thousand island, sauerkraut, on a thick rye bread

Impossibly Delicious

Impossible Burger (Vegan)

$14.00

Carmelized Onions & Cheddar

 Impossible Quesadilla (Vegan)

$15.00

roasted peppers, grilled onions & cheddar

Impossible Burrito (Vegan)

$16.00

cheddar, black beans, rice, chipotle cream with pico de gallo

Impossible Bolognese (Vegan)

$16.00

macaroni, wild mushrooms and marinara

Impossible Taco Pizza (Vegan)

$20.00

Cheddar, guacamole, Impossible beef, chipotle cream, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. All ingredients are plant based

The Peoples Choice

Linguine Crab and Shrimp (GF Available)

$20.00

Garlic lemon butter and roasted tomatoes

Stir Fry Veggies and Rice

$13.00

Open Faced Brisket Platter

$18.00

Mac & Cheese and Jalapeno Pickles

Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Brisket Soft Tacos

$16.00

Queso fresco, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Marinara or tomato cream

Tortelloni & Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Sundried tomato and pesto cream sauce

Main Plates

Chicken Tuscany

$20.00

Shrimp, crab meat, asparagus and lemon butter

Coho Salmon Mediteranean

$20.00

Sundried tomatoes, artichokes, roasted peppers, spinach, olives, white wine butter sauce

New York Strip Steak Marsala

$22.00

Wild Mushroom Demi glaze and Asparagus

Fajitas

Peppers & onions with black beans, cheddar, pico de gallo, and sour cream

To Go Beer

Must be 21 or older to purchase

6 pack Miller Light Bottles

$10.00

6 pack Budweiser Bottles

$10.00

6 pack Heineken Bottles

$12.00

6 pack Corona Light Bottles

$12.00

6 pack Corona Bottles

$12.00

6 pack Coors Light

$10.00

6 pack Bud Light Bottles

$10.00

6 pack White Claws (mixed) cans

$12.00

6 pack Angry Orchard Bottles

$12.00

To Go Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea 32oz. glass howler

$25.00

Long Island Iced Tea 32oz

$20.00

The Great American Mule 16oz

$10.00

The Great American Mule 32oz

$20.00

The Great American Mule 32oz glass howler

$25.00

Vodka Sunrise 16oz

$10.00

Vodka, cranberry, pineapple, orange juice, soda

Vodka Sunrise 32oz

$20.00

Vodka, cranberry, pineapple, orange juice, soda

Vodka Sunrise 32oz glass howler

$25.00

Vodka, cranberry, pineapple, orange juice, soda

Classic Crushed Orange 16oz

$10.00

Orange vodka, orange juice, top with lemon lime soda

Classic Crushed Orange 32oz

$20.00

Orange vodka, orange juice, top with lemon lime soda

Classic Crushed Orange 32oz glass howler

$25.00

Orange vodka, orange juice, top with lemon lime soda

Bulleit Cherry Cola 16oz

$10.00

Bulleit bourbon, cola, grenadine, top with a cherry

Bulleit Cherry Cola 32 oz

$20.00

Bulleit bourbon, cola, grenadine, top with a cherry

Classic Margarita 16oz

$10.00

Classic Margarita 32oz

$20.00

Classic Margarita 32oz glass howler

$25.00

Cosmopolitan 16oz

$10.00

Cosmopolitan 32oz

$20.00

Pink Vodka Lemonade 16oz

$10.00

Vodka, cranberry, lemonade, splash of lime juice

Pink Vodka Lemonade 32oz

$20.00

Vodka, cranberry, lemonade, splash of lime juice

Pink Vodka Lemonade 32oz glass howler

$25.00

Vodka, cranberry, lemonade, splash of lime juice

Sweet Whiskey Punch 16oz

$10.00

Whiskey, triple sec, orange juice, sprite, and lemon squeeze

Sweet Whiskey Punch 32oz

$20.00

Whiskey, triple sec, orange juice, sprite, and lemon squeeze

Sweet Whiskey Punch 32oz glass howler

$25.00

Whiskey, triple sec, orange juice, sprite, and lemon squeeze

Long Island Iced Tea 16oz

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Directions

