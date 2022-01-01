Great American Pub Wayne
628 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
4 West Ave,, Wayne, PA 19087
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buena Vista Mexican Restaurant: Wayne - 18 West Ave
No Reviews
18 West Ave Wayne, PA 19301
View restaurant