Great American Pub Wayne

628 Reviews

$$

4 West Ave,

Wayne, PA 19087

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Palm Beach Salad
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

Starters

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Choice of traditional, BBQ, teriyaki, sriracha honey or hotter than hell. Bleu cheese & celery

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$9.00

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$13.00

Spicy Ketchup

Chicken Bites

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Tomatoes, jalapeno and cheddar

Fingers & Fries

$13.00

Choice of Sauce

Flatbread

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$13.00

Creamy Horseradish

Fries

$3.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Pan Fried Pierogies

$12.00

Bacon, grilled onions, cheddar and sour cream

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$13.00

Cheddar sauce, onions and peppers

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Vegetables

$5.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Southwest Chili Con Carne

$8.00

Sub Fries

$2.00

Seafood Gumbo

$9.00

French Onion

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Pork Nachos

$16.00

Hot Dog

$2.00

Salads Built To Order

Blackened Salmon & Shrimp Caesar Salad

$22.00

Kalamata olives, tomato and cucumber

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.00

Tomato, olives, egg, bacon, cheddar & blue cheese

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$16.00

Avocado, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onion, crispy tortillas and chipotle ranch

Garbage Salad

$16.00

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Large House Salad

$8.00

Palm Beach Salad

$20.00

Crab, shrimp, avocado, tomato, hard cooked egg and honey vinaigrette

Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Small Caesar

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Brick Oven Pizza

Meat Lover's Pizza

$17.00

Traditional Pizza

$14.00

Vegetable Pizza

$15.00

Hand Crafted Sandwiches (Served with Potato Chips)

Build Your Own Burger

$15.00

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Grilled Reuben

$16.00

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

The Great American Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Brisket, Mac & cheese with American on Texas toast

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

French Onion Burger

$15.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Filet Tip Sandwich

$18.00

Sausage Grinder

$15.00

Mahi Melt

$18.00

Fayette Chicken

$15.00

Impossibly Delicious (All Ingredients Are Vegetarian)

Impossible Burrito

$16.00

Cheddar, black beans and rice with chipotle cream, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo

Impossible Quesadilla

$15.00

Roasted peppers, grilled onions and cheddar. Pico de gala and chipotle cream

The Impossible Cheeseburger

$15.00

Caramelized onions and cheddar on sweet potato roll

The People's Choice

Beef Brisket Soft Taco

$17.00

Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and shredded lettuce. Sour cream and guacamole

Classic Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Marinara or tomato cream

Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Open Faced Brisket Platter

$19.00

Mac & cheese and garlic pickles

Short Rib Ravioli

$23.00

Shrimp & Crab Linguini

$24.00

Garlic lemon butter and roasted tomatoes

Stir-Fry Veggies & Rice (Vegan)

$14.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Fish And Chips

$18.00

Turkey Platter

$17.00

Salmon Risotto

$25.00

Chicken Tortellini

$22.00

Lobster Ravs

$24.00

Main Plates

Bistro Chicken

$19.00

Chicken Tuscany

$24.00

Sautéed chicken breast topped with shrimp, crabmeat, asparagus and lemon butter

Coho Salmon Mediterranean

$25.00

Sun-dried tomatoes artichoke hearts, roasted peppers, baby spinach, Kalamata olives, white wine and lemon

NY Strip Steak Marsala

$28.00

Wild mushroom demi-glace & green beans

Fajitas

Fajitas

$16.00

Peppers and onions, cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

4 West Ave,, Wayne, PA 19087

Directions

