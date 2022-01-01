Great Awakening Brewing Company imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Great Awakening Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

77 Mill Street Ste 150

Westfield, MA 01085

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

High Quality Craft Brewery and Taproom located in historic Mill at Crane Pond in Westfield, MA

Location

77 Mill Street Ste 150, Westfield, MA 01085

Directions

Gallery
Great Awakening Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Skyline Beer Company
orange star4.8 • 650
98 Southwick Road Westfield, MA 01085
View restaurantnext
Thomas Hooker Brewing Company - Bloomfield
orange starNo Reviews
16 Tobey Road Bloomfield, CT 06002
View restaurantnext
City Steam Brewery
orange star4.0 • 1,117
942 Main Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
Thomas Hooker Live
orange starNo Reviews
100 Huyshope Avenue Hartford, CT 06106
View restaurantnext
Elicit Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
165 Adams St, Manchester, CT 06040 Manchester, CT 06040
View restaurantnext
the Step Sister Cafe - 45 Baldwin Street
orange starNo Reviews
45 Baldwin Street East Longmeadow, MA 01028
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Westfield

Skyline Beer Company
orange star4.8 • 650
98 Southwick Road Westfield, MA 01085
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westfield
West Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Southwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Holyoke
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Chicopee
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Easthampton
review star
No reviews yet
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Granby
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston