Brewpubs & Breweries
Great Awakening Brewing Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
High Quality Craft Brewery and Taproom located in historic Mill at Crane Pond in Westfield, MA
Location
77 Mill Street Ste 150, Westfield, MA 01085
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thomas Hooker Brewing Company - Bloomfield
No Reviews
16 Tobey Road Bloomfield, CT 06002
View restaurant
Elicit Brewing Company
No Reviews
165 Adams St, Manchester, CT 06040 Manchester, CT 06040
View restaurant