Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels
Bakeries

Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road

2,374 Reviews

$$

3650 Boston Rd

Lexington, KY 40514

Order Again

Popular Items

American Sandwich
Bagel + Cream Cheese
NYC Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwiches

American Sandwich

$8.25

2 eggs, american cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Basic Sandwich

$7.00

2 eggs and cheese

Healthy Sprout Sandwich

$6.60

sprouts, cucumber, cream cheese

NYC Sandwich

$12.00

lox, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, and capers

Omelet Sandwich

$8.80

2 eggs, cheese, and 2 fixings

Skinny Sandwich

$8.80

egg whites, scallion, tomato and swiss

Egg White Omelet Sandwich

$9.00

Bagel + Butter & Jam

$3.10

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$4.40

Bagel + Lox & Cream Cheese

$10.00

Bagel + PB&J

$4.35

Eggs Only (2 eggs)

$4.90

Bagels & Bread

Online Dozen & 1/2 Pint Cream Cheese

$26.50

Online Dozen

$20.00

Online Half Dozen

$10.50

Asiago Bagel*

$1.95Out of stock

Choc Chip Bagel*

$1.95

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel*

$1.95Out of stock

Egg Bagel*

$1.95Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar Special Bagel*

$1.95Out of stock

Everything Bagel*

$1.95

French Toast Bagel*

$1.95Out of stock

Garlic Bagel*

$1.95

Honey Wheat Bagel*

$1.95Out of stock

Maple Bourbon Bagel*

$1.95

Onion Bagel*

$1.95

Plain Bagel*

$1.95Out of stock

Salt Bagel*

$1.95

Sesame Bagel*

$1.95Out of stock

Gluten Free Everything(Sat & Sun only)

$3.50Out of stock

Sliced Brioche Bread*

$1.95

Pastries, Fruit, Chips

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Two-day brioche cinnamon rolls, made with fresh milled organic flour, and butter. Topped with whipped cream cheese frosting.

Banana Bread, Slice

$2.75

100% fresh milled organic flour, made with buttermilk and smashed bananas.

Chips, Cheetos

$1.90

Chips, Doritos

$1.90

Chips, Lays Classic

$1.90

Pumpkin Choc Chip Muffin

$5.00

Fresh milled organic flour, butter, sugar, eggs, milk, pumpkin, chocolate chips & pepitas

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Fresh milled organic flour, Guittard semi-sweet chocolate chips

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Fresh milled organic flour, butter, sugar, eggs, molasses, cinnamon, ginger & vinegar

Orange Cranberry Biscotti

$2.35

Fresh milled flour, Eggs, Butter, Sugar, Orange Emulsion and Cranberries

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Assorted freshly cut fruit

Lunch Items

BBLT

$9.40

bacon, romaine, tomato and mayo

BMB

$9.50

spicy pork meatballs, pickled carrots and daikon, sriracha mayo, jalapeño and cilantro

Build Your Own

$9.40

turkey, ham, roast beef, or chicken and cheese plus 2 fixings

Cheese Toast

$7.85

sharp cheddar, mayo, dijon mustard, bacon, tomato, black pepper

Club

$9.50

turkey, bacon, cheddar, romaine, tomato and mayo

Kentucky Brown

$9.40

turkey, bacon, mornay sauce, tomato and pimento

Melt

$9.40

turkey or ham and cheese plus 2 fixings

Roast Beef

$9.40

roast beef, romaine, tomato, red onion, and horseradish mayo

TurCranStuffle

$9.50

Boar's Head Turkey, House made Stuffing and Cranberry Sauce w/ Mayo

Salads & Plates

Caesar Salad

$8.75

romaine, parmesan cheese, bagel chips and house made dressing

Greek Salad

$8.75

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, black olives, feta cheese, and bagel chips

Lox plate

$14.50

bagel, red onion, cream cheese, lox, tomato, capers, cucumbers, pickled vegetables & a small spinach salad

Xtra Dressing

$1.25

Fruit Bowl (10ppl)

$45.00

Sides

Side of Cream Cheese

$2.50

Side of Jam

$1.00

Side of Lox

$5.60Out of stock

Side of Butter

$1.50

Side of Peanut Butter

$2.50

Hash Brown

$2.25

Soup Special

Chicken Vegetable Soup Small

$4.90

Chicken Vegetable Soup Large

$8.00

1/2 Pint CC and Spreads

Plain CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Scallion CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Vegetable CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Strawberry CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Maple Bourbon CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Light Plain CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Pumpkin CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Dairy Free Plain CC 1/2 Pint

$8.00

Whipped Butter 1/2 Pint

$5.60

Honey Cinnamon Butter 1/2 Pint

$6.25

Peanut Butter 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Hummus 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Berry Jam 1/2 Pint

$4.80

Sliced Lox 1/2 Pint

$16.80

Wasabi CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Hot Coffee & Tea

Small Hot Coffee

$3.00

Medium Hot Coffee

$3.75

Large Hot Coffee

$4.70

El Gallo, French Roast, and Decaf Librarian Blend

Small Organic Hot Tea

$2.30

Medium Organic Hot Tea

$3.55

Large Organic Hot Tea

$4.05

breakfast blend, emerald spring green tea, blend 333 caffeine free, ginger peach green tea

Coffee Caddy

$45.00

10 cups - El Gallo, French Roast, and Decaf Librarian Blend

Cold/Iced Drinks

Small Cold Brew

$4.10

Medium Cold Brew

$6.55

Large Cold Brew

$9.10

Brewed in House with Black Cat Espresso

Small Iced Black Tea

$2.90

Medium Iced Black Tea

$4.15

Large Iced Black Tea

$4.70

Kilogram Classic Tea

Small Fresh OJ

$7.25

Medium Fresh OJ

$10.00

Large Fresh OJ

$14.50

Small Lemonade

$3.15

Medium Lemonade

$4.40

Large Lemonade

$5.60

Old Fashioned Lemonade, made from scratch

Small Arnold Palmer

$3.15

Medium Arnold Palmer

$4.40

Large Arnold Palmer

$5.60

Fresh OJ Caddy

$65.00Out of stock

Bar Drinks

Small Americano

$4.60

Medium Americano

$5.05

Large Americano

$7.05

Small Cappuccino

$5.25

Medium Cappuccino

$6.90

Large Cappuccino

$7.50

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.40

Medium Hot Chocolate

$4.40

Large Hot Chocolate

$5.85

Espresso (double shot)

$4.30

Small Latte

$5.25

Medium Latte

$6.90

Large Latte

$7.50

Small Mocha

$5.60

Medium Mocha

$7.25

Large Mocha

$7.90

Small Organic Chai Tea

$5.00

Medium Organic Chai Tea

$6.75

Large Organic Chai Tea

$7.25

Small Cider

$4.60

Medium Cider

$5.00

Large Cider

$7.05

Bottled Beverages

Ale 8

$2.00

20oz Diet Coke Bottle

$2.75

20oz Sprite Bottle

$2.75

20oz Coke Bottle

$2.75

Fanta Orange Glass Bottle

$3.25

Honest Kids

$2.20

Martinellis Apple Juice

$3.75

Mexican Coke Glass Bottle

$3.25

MinuteMaid Apple Juice

$2.75

MinuteMaid Orange Juice

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Smart Water

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Milks

Small Milk

$4.05

Medium Milk

$5.75

Large Milk

$6.30

Small Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Medium Chocolate Milk

$5.85

Large Chocolate Milk

$7.70

Small Almond Milk

$5.50

Medium Almond Milk

$7.60

Large Almond Milk

$9.90

Small Oat Milk

$5.50

Medium Oat Milk

$7.60

Large Oat Milk

$9.90

Flour, Coffee, Tea

1 Quart Organic Chai Concentrate

1 Quart Organic Chai Concentrate

$15.00

An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices for preparing hot or iced chai.

12oz Whole Bean Black Cat Espresso

12oz Whole Bean Black Cat Espresso

$15.00

Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic

12oz Whole Bean El Gallo Organic Breakfast Blend

12oz Whole Bean El Gallo Organic Breakfast Blend

$15.00

This wonderfully balanced organic blend has a round mouthfeel with a smooth, candied sweetness. Flavors of citrus and stone fruits meet hints of creamy nougat and caramel, making a thoroughly enjoyable first cup of the day.

12oz Whole Bean Organic French Roast

12oz Whole Bean Organic French Roast

$15.00

Extended roasting yields a semi-sweet, heavy-bodied coffee with a lasting impression of pipe tobacco and molasses.

15 Count Organic Blend 333 Teabag Box

15 Count Organic Blend 333 Teabag Box

$8.50

Caffeine-free infusion of organic rosehips, organic chamomile and organic peppermint

15 Count Organic Breakfast Teabag Box

15 Count Organic Breakfast Teabag Box

$8.50

A sweet and malty organic China black tea in an amply sized pyramid bag to ensure that the flavors end up in the cup, not tossed out with the bag.

15 Count Organic Earl Grey Teabag Box

15 Count Organic Earl Grey Teabag Box

$8.50

Organic China black tea scented with citrusy bergamot in an amply sized pyramid bag to ensure that the flavors end up in the cup, not tossed out with the bag.

15 Count Organic Emerald Spring Teabag Box

15 Count Organic Emerald Spring Teabag Box

$8.50

An organic China green tea with savory, nutty flavors in an amply sized pyramid bag to ensure that the flavors end up in the cup, not tossed out with the bag.

15 Count Organic Ginger Peach Teabag Box

15 Count Organic Ginger Peach Teabag Box

$8.50

Jasmine green tea from China combined with spicy ginger and dried peach. Sweet and spicy with hints of floral jasmine blossoms.

4 pack Pup-Treats

4 pack Pup-Treats

$3.00

Your puppies will flip over these delicious treats! Fresh milled organic flour, peanut butter, chicken stock, a little bacon grease and wheat bran

5lb Bag of Coffee

$72.00

Corn Meal 5lb Bag

$20.00
Flour 1 LB Bag
$4.00

Flour 1 LB Bag

$4.00

Flour 2lb Bag

$7.00
Flour 5 LB Bag
$17.50

Flour 5 LB Bag

$17.50

Grits 5lb Bag

$22.00

Maple Syrup

$13.25
Organic Flour Pancake Mix - Stone Milled

Organic Flour Pancake Mix - Stone Milled

$4.75

Add an egg, and one cup of milk to our stone-ground flour pancake mix for a flavor-filled, easy and quick pancake breakfast!

Pancake+syrup Combo

$18.00

Everything Bagel Seasoning

$4.25

Mugs

GB&B Small Mug

GB&B Small Mug

$15.00

The perfect mug for coffee or tea

GB&B Large Mug

$20.00

Gear

Flat Rate Shipping
$15.00

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boiled and baked bagels made with fresh milled organic flour. Made in house, every day all day! Delicious sandwiches, hand-crafted coffee and tea beverages, and much much more!

Website

Location

3650 Boston Rd, Lexington, KY 40514

Directions

