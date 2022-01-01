Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels
Bakeries

Great Bagel and Bakery - Woodland

review star

No reviews yet

396 Woodland Ave

Lexington, KY 40508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

American Sandwich
Bagel + Cream Cheese
Basic Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwiches

American Sandwich

American Sandwich

$8.25

2 eggs, american cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Basic Sandwich

Basic Sandwich

$7.00

2 eggs and cheese

Healthy Sprout Sandwich

Healthy Sprout Sandwich

$6.60

sprouts, cucumber, cream cheese

NYC Sandwich

NYC Sandwich

$12.00

lox, cream cheese, tomato, red onion and capers

Omelet Sandwich

$8.80

2 eggs, cheese, and 2 fixings

Skinny Sandwich

$8.80

egg whites, scallion, tomato and swiss

Egg White Omelet Sandwich

$9.00

egg whites, cheese, and 2 fixings

Bagel + Butter & Jam

Bagel + Butter & Jam

$3.10
Bagel + Cream Cheese

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$4.40
Bagel + Lox & Cream Cheese

Bagel + Lox & Cream Cheese

$10.00
Bagel + PB&J

Bagel + PB&J

$4.35

Eggs Only (2 eggs)

$4.90

Bagels & Bread

Online Dozen & 1/2 Pint Cream Cheese

Online Dozen & 1/2 Pint Cream Cheese

$26.50

Online Dozen

$20.00

Online Half Dozen

$10.50
Asiago Bagel*

Asiago Bagel*

$1.95
Choc Chip Bagel*

Choc Chip Bagel*

$1.95Out of stock
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel*

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel*

$1.95
Egg Bagel*

Egg Bagel*

$1.95Out of stock
Everything Bagel*

Everything Bagel*

$1.95
French Toast Bagel*

French Toast Bagel*

$1.95
Garlic Bagel*

Garlic Bagel*

$1.95Out of stock
Honey Wheat Bagel*

Honey Wheat Bagel*

$1.95
Maple Bourbon Bagel*

Maple Bourbon Bagel*

$1.95Out of stock
Onion Bagel*

Onion Bagel*

$1.95
Plain Bagel*

Plain Bagel*

$1.95
Salt Bagel*

Salt Bagel*

$1.95Out of stock
Sesame Bagel*

Sesame Bagel*

$1.95Out of stock

Gluten Free Everything (Sat&Sun Only)

$3.50Out of stock

Honeywheat Everything Bagel Special*

$1.95Out of stock
Sliced Brioche Bread*

Sliced Brioche Bread*

$1.95

Pastries, Fruit, Chips

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Two-day brioche cinnamon rolls, made with organic fresh milled flour, and butter. Topped with whipped cream cheese frosting.

Banana Bread, Slice

Banana Bread, Slice

$2.75

100% fresh milled organic flour, made with buttermilk and smashed bananas.

Cheesecake Swirl Brownie

$4.00

Butter, Sugar, Eggs, Flour, Cocoa, Milk, Cream Cheese & Salt.

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Butter, Flour, Powdered Sugar, Eggs, Sugar, Lemon Juice & Lemon Zest.

Chips, BBQ

$1.90

Chips, Classic Lays

$1.90

SunChips, Harvest Cheddar

$1.90

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$5.00

Fresh milled organic flour, butter, sugar, eggs, milk, pumpkin, chocolate chips & pepitas

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Fresh milled organic flour, Guittard semi-sweet chocolate chips

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$2.75

Fresh milled organic flour, butter, sugar, eggs, molasses, cinnamon, ginger & vinegar

Cranberry Orange Biscotti

$2.35

Fresh milled organic flour, butter, sugar, eggs, cranberry & orange

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

seasonal fresh fruit

Fresh Fruit, Whole

$1.90

Pup Treat

$1.10

Fresh milled organic flour, wheat germ, and wheat bran, peanut butter, chicken stock, bacon fat, and eggs

Lunch Items

BBLT

$9.40

bacon, romaine, tomato and mayo

BMB

$9.50

spicy pork meatballs, pickled carrots and daikon, sriracha mayo, jalapeño and cilantro

Build Your Own

$9.50

turkey, ham, roast beef, or chicken and cheese plus 2 fixings

Cheese Toast

$7.85

sharp cheddar, mayo, dijon mustard, bacon, tomato, black pepper

Club

$9.50

turkey, bacon, cheddar, romaine, tomato and mayo

Kentucky Brown

$9.40

turkey, bacon, mornay sauce, tomato and pimento

Melt

$9.40

turkey, ham, roast beef, or chicken and cheese plus 2 fixings

Roast Beef

$9.40

roast beef, romaine, tomato, red onion, and horseradish mayo

TurkCranStuffel

$9.50

Turkey, Stuffing, Mayo & Cranberry Sauce

Salads & Plates

Caesar Salad

$8.75

romaine, parmesan cheese, bagel chips and house made dressing

Greek Salad

$8.75

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, black olives, feta, bagel chips, Greek dressing

Lox Plate

$13.00

bagel, red onion, cream cheese, lox, tomato, capers, cucumbers, pickled vegetables & a small spinach salad

Xtra Dressing

$1.25

Sides

Side Of Cream Cheese

$2.50

Side Of Jam

$1.00

Side of Lox

$5.60

Side of Butter

$1.50

Side of Peanut Butter

$2.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

seasonal fresh fruit

Hash Brown

$2.25

Soup Specials

Chicken & Vegetable Soup Small

$4.90

Chicken & Vegetable Soup Large

$8.00

1/2 Pint CC and Spreads

Plain CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Scallion CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Vegetable CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Strawberry CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Maple Bourbon CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Light Plain CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Pumpkin CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Dairy Free Plain CC 1/2 Pint

$8.00

Whipped Butter 1/2 Pint

$5.60

Honey Cinnamon Butter 1/2 Pint

$6.25

Peanut Butter 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Hummus 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Berry Jam 1/2 Pint

$4.80

Sliced Lox 1/2 Pint

$16.80

Wasabi CC 1/2 Pint

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Coffee & Tea

Small Hot Coffee

$3.00

Medium Hot Coffee

$3.75

Large Hot Coffee

$4.70

el gallo, french roast, and librarians blend decaf

Small Organic Hot Tea

$2.30

Medium Organic Hot Tea

$3.55

Large Organic Hot Tea

$4.05

Breakfast Blend, Emerald Spring Green Tea, Blend 333 Caffeine free, Ginger Peach Green Tea

Coffee Caddy

$40.00

10 Cups - El Gallo, French Roast, Librarian Blend Decaf

Cold/Iced Drinks

Small Cold Brew

$4.10

Medium Cold Brew

$6.55

Large Cold Brew

$9.10

Brewed in House with Black Cat Espresso

Small Iced Tea

$2.90

Medium Iced Tea

$4.15

Large Iced Tea

$4.70

Kilogram Classic Tea

Small Fresh OJ

$7.25

Medium Fresh OJ

$10.00

Large Fresh OJ

$14.50

Small Lemonade

$3.15

Medium Lemonade

$4.40

Large Lemonade

$5.60

Old Fashioned Lemonade, made from scratch

Small Arnold Palmer

$3.15

Medium Arnold Palmer

$4.40

Large Arnold Palmer

$5.60

Bar Drinks

Small Americano

$4.60

Medium Americano

$5.05

Large Americano

$7.05

Small Cappuccino

$5.25

Medium Cappuccino

$6.90

Large Cappuccino

$7.50

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.40

Medium Hot Chocolate

$4.40

Large Hot Chocolate

$5.85

Espresso (Double Shot)

$4.30

Small Latte

$5.25

Medium Latte

$6.90

Large Latte

$7.50

Small Mocha

$5.60

Medium Mocha

$7.25

Large Mocha

$7.90

Small Organic Chai Tea

$5.00

Medium Organic Chai Tea

$6.75

Large Organic Chai Tea

$7.25

Small Cider

$4.60Out of stock

Medium Cider

$5.00

Large Cider

$7.05Out of stock

Bottled Beverages

20 oz Coke Bottle

$2.75

20 oz Diet Coke Bottle

$2.75

20 oz Sprite Bottle

$2.75

Ale 8

$2.00

Ale 8 - 6 Pack

$7.75

Honest Kids

$2.25

Martinellis AJ

$3.60

MinuteMaid Apple Juice

$2.85

MinuteMaid Orange Juice

$2.85

Powerade

$2.85

Smart Water 20 oz

$2.85

Topo Chico 20 Oz

$2.85

Thrive Kombucha, BLUSH

$4.25

Thrive Kombuca, KY MULE

$4.25Out of stock

Milks

Small Milk

$4.05

Medium Milk

$5.75

Large Milk

$6.30

Small Almond Milk

$5.50

Medium Almond Milk

$7.60

Large Almond Milk

$9.90

Small Oat Milk

$5.50

Medium Oat Milk

$7.60

Large Oat Milk

$9.90

Small Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Medium Chocolate Milk

$5.85

Large Chocolate Milk

$7.70

Coffee, Tea, & Flour

12oz Whole Bean El Gallo (Light Roast)

$15.00

12oz Whole Bean French Roast (Dark Roast)

$15.00

Chai Concentrate 32oz

$15.00

Everything Bagel Seasoning

$4.25

GB&B Pancake Mix*

$4.75

Maple Syrup

$13.25

Pancake + Syrup Combo

$18.00

Oat Milk (Barista Blend) 32oz

$10.00

Mugs

Large GB Mug

$20.00

Small GB Mug

$15.00

Stickers & Buttons

GB STICKER

$1.00

Gear

3XL Skull Wizard Sweatshirt

$33.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boiled and baked bagels made with fresh milled organic flour. Made in house, every day all day! Delicious sandwiches, hand-crafted coffee and tea beverages, and much much more!

Website

Location

396 Woodland Ave, Lexington, KY 40508

Directions

Gallery
Great Bagel & Bakery image
Great Bagel & Bakery image
Great Bagel & Bakery image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stella's Kentucky Deli
orange starNo Reviews
143 Jefferson St Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
favor
orange starNo Reviews
574 N. Limestone Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes
orange starNo Reviews
800 North Limestone Lexington, KY 40505
View restaurantnext
Shamrock Bar & Grille - Patchen Dr
orange star4.6 • 1,010
154 Patchen Dr #87 Lexington, KY 40517
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Palomar
orange star4.5 • 901
3735 Palomar Centre Drive Lexington, KY 40513
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston