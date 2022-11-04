Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great Barn Taphouse

review star

No reviews yet

1500 Main Street

Warrington, PA 18976

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hush Puppies
Wings
Cowboy Burger

Appa-teasers

Wings

Wings

$9.00

Jumbo whole smoked wings 3pc- 9 5pc -15 Choose your sauce: Buffalo, Tractor Juice milk Stout BBQ, Sweet Chili, Mango Habanero, Nashville Sweet & Hot

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

What a sweet dill! Served with chipotle-ranch dip

Loaded Pork Fries

$13.00

Papa Duck’s smoked pulled pork, bacon, and homemade cheese sauce over fries

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Served with a honey-butter drizzle

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$9.00

Two cheesesteak eggrolls served with a special “215” sauce

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$15.00

Chopped smoked beef brisket over homemade tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese sauce and pickled jalapeno

Flatbreads

Margherita Flat bread

$10.00

Garden fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, melted mozzarella cheese on a perfectly grilled flatbread

Roasted Veggie Flatbread

Roasted Veggie Flatbread

$11.00

Veggies, mozzarella cheese with a roasted garlic aioli

Maple Bacon Jam Flatbread

$11.00

Homemade bacon jam, marinara, crispy onions

Chicken Chipotle Flatbread

Chicken Chipotle Flatbread

$12.00

Pulled smoked chicken, mozzarella, bacon, tomato, chipotle-ranch drizzle

Dinners

St Louis Ribs

$22.00

Slow smoked pork ribs char-glazed with our signature Tractor Juice BBQ sauce served with coleslaw and hush puppies

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$14.00

¼ chicken white or dark meat 14 ½ chicken 20 Slow smoked chicken on the bone served with coleslaw and hush puppies

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Kolsch beer battered cod, coleslaw and side of fries

Shrimp and Chips

$22.00

Kolsch beer battered gulf shrimp, coleslaw and side of fries

Billy Goats Chicken

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast smothered in cream cheese, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with oven roasted vegetables and rice

Smokehouse Strogie

$22.00

Tender beef brisket cubes and portobella mushrooms in a creamy gravy over fettuccini pasta

BBQ Sampler

$22.00

2 wings, two ribs, pulled pork, served with coleslaw and hush puppies

Beef Brisket Dinner

$25.00

Slow smoked tender beef served with coleslaw and hush puppies

Grilled Salmon Dinner

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$22.00

With lemon butter herb. Served with oven roasted vegetables and rice

Smokehouse Pasta

$22.00

Smoked Italian sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms in a creamy sherry tomato sauce over fettuccini pasta

Burgers and Sandwiches

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

8 oz. all beef patty topped with bacon ja, a beer battered onion ring, cheddar cheese and Tractor Juice Oatmeal Milk Stout BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of fries.

Taphouse Portobello

$13.00

Char-grilled portobello mushroom topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions. Served with a side of fries.

Great Barn Buster

Great Barn Buster

$16.00

8oz. all beef patty topped with Papa Duck’s pulled pork BBQ, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickled red onions. Served with a side of fries.

The Duck

$16.00

Tender beef brisket with caramelized onion in a beef au jus. Served with a side of fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

In a traditional cider vinegar sauce topped with coleslaw. Served with a side of fries.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Tractor Juice Oatmeal Milk Stout BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw. Served with a side of fries.

Beef Brisket sandwich

$16.00

Sweet and Smokey BBQ sauce. Topped with coleslaw. Served with a side of fries.

Nashville Chicken

Nashville Chicken

$15.00

Buttermilk brined and fried. Crispy coated in hot ‘n sweet Nashville sauce with pickles. Served with a side of fries.

Taphouse Cluck

Taphouse Cluck

$15.00

Crispy or grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo. Served with a side of fries.

Chicky BOOM

$15.00

Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeno, chipotle-ranch dressing. Served with a side of fries.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

In a traditional cider vinegar sauce topped with coleslaw. Served with a side of fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Tractor Juice Oatmeal Milk Stout BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw. Served with a side of fries.

Soups and Salads

Brunswick Stew

$5.00

Smoked pork, chicken, sweet corn, baby lima beans in a tomato broth with a hint of jalapeno

Chris' Famous Chili

$5.00

Papa Duck' Famous Chili

Caesar

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, French bread crouton, parmigiana cheese tossed in Caesar dressing Add chicken – 7 Add salmon - 9

Pig in the Garden

$16.00

Pulled pork and cheddar cheese over seasonal greens &amp; veggies with a BBQ-ranch dressing

Bull in the Garden

$16.00

Tender beef brisket, pepper jack cheese over seasonal greens and veggies with a BBQ-ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese over seasonal greens &amp; veggies with blue cheese dressing

Run it through the Garden

$13.00

All the vegetables we can find in the kitchen with balsamic vinaigrette

Beef Stew

$5.00

Smoked pork, chicken, sweet corn, baby lima beans in a tomato broth with a hint of jalapeno

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Cup Chili

$3.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Cup Brunswick Stew

$3.00

Roasted Vegies

$3.00

Cup Beef Stew

$3.00

Kids

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Kid's cheeseburger with fries

Kid's Chicken Strips

$9.00

Kid's chicken strips with fries

Kid's Pita Bread Pizza

$7.00

Kid's Pita Bread Pizza

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids mac and cheese with Fries

Desserts

NY Cheese cake regular

$6.00

NY Cheese cake with Whiskey Sauce

$7.00

Funnel cake fries

$6.00

Peanut butter pie

$7.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bringing Farm Crafted Beer and amazing Barbeque to Warrington When you go out, you don't just go out to eat, you go out to share an evening with friends with great bands, games, and more. Please join us at our Warrington Taphouse location and discover what our team of professional brewers, chefs, servers, and musicians have in store for you!

Location

1500 Main Street, Warrington, PA 18976

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Great Barn Taphouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

BurgerIM - PA001 - Warrington PA
orange starNo Reviews
711 Easton Road Warrington, PA 18976
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Well - Shops at Valley Square
orange starNo Reviews
1613 North Main Street Warrington, PA 18976
View restaurantnext
Village Bagel Company
orange star4.5 • 323
1438 Easton Road Warrington, PA 18976
View restaurantnext
HG COAL FIRED PIZZA WARMINSTER
orange starNo Reviews
1179 York Road Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Mikes York Street Bar and Grill
orange star3.5 • 250
544 York Road Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Jamison Pour House
orange starNo Reviews
2160 York Road Jamison, PA 18929
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Warrington

Emiliano's Pizza II - 348 York Rd, Warminster
orange star4.6 • 586
348 York Rd Warminster, PA 18976
View restaurantnext
Village Bagel Company
orange star4.5 • 323
1438 Easton Road Warrington, PA 18976
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warrington
Chalfont
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Doylestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Lansdale
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Souderton
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston