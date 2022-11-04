Great Barn Taphouse
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bringing Farm Crafted Beer and amazing Barbeque to Warrington When you go out, you don't just go out to eat, you go out to share an evening with friends with great bands, games, and more. Please join us at our Warrington Taphouse location and discover what our team of professional brewers, chefs, servers, and musicians have in store for you!
Location
1500 Main Street, Warrington, PA 18976
Gallery
