Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Great Basin Bakery

419 Reviews

$$

275 South Main Street Unit D

Bishop, CA 93514

Popular Items

Toasted Bagel with Spread
Mt. Tom Turkey Sandwich
Breakfast Egg Sandwich

Sandwiches

Mt. Tom Turkey Sandwich

Mt. Tom Turkey Sandwich

$10.45

Natural turkey, lettuce, avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion & our house chipotle mayo.

Italian Veggie Sandwich

Italian Veggie Sandwich

$10.45

Piles of fresh spinach, tomatoes, pesto, provolone cheese, pepperoncini, avocado, and our house Italian dressing.

B.L.A.T. Sandwich

B.L.A.T. Sandwich

$10.45

Hearty bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato on our fresh baked toasted bread.

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$8.75

Natural turkey, real swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, mayo and stone-ground mustard.

Ham & Provolone Sandwich

Ham & Provolone Sandwich

$8.75

Piles of ham, provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, mayo and stone-ground mustard.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Premium deli roast beef piled high with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & onion, with our homemade horseradish sauce. Served on our fresh bread.

Muffuletta Sandwich

Muffuletta Sandwich

$10.45

The tastiest combination of salami, ham, provolone cheese, and crispy lettuce, loaded with a garlicky-olive relish. Traditionally served on a crusty fresh-baked roll or other choice of bread

Humm-dinger Sandwich

$10.45

Our house-made garlicky hummus with roasted red pepper, sun-dried tomato, swiss cheese, sprouts, lettuce, and balsamic

Turkey Salad Sandwich

Turkey Salad Sandwich

$11.99

A unique blend of tender turkey chunks, walnuts, cranberries, apricots & crisp celery and onion in a mayonnaise dressing. Served with Lettuce & Tomato on our fresh bread. ALLERGEN NOTICE-contains nuts.

Turkey Salad ala carte

$6.75

Skip the carbs and have our delicious turkey salad on a bed of fresh lettuce. Note: contains walnuts and green onions

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.55

The classic egg salad, great on a hot summer day. Our recipe is the best! Served with lite mayo, lettuce & tomato on your choice of fresh bread.

Egg Salad ala carte

$6.75

Skip the carbs and have our delicious egg salad on a bed of fresh lettuce.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Our tuna salad gets high marks for great flavor, and the sandwich is piled high with swiss cheese, tomato and sprouts.

Tuna ala carte

$7.99

Skip the carbs and have our delicious tuna salad on a bed of fresh lettuce.

Half Sandwich COMBO

$11.95

Bag of Chips

$2.25

Kids Sandwich

$4.00

Choose from classic, fresh ingredients that your child will love, any time of day.

Bagels

Toasted Bagel with Spread

Toasted Bagel with Spread

$3.00

Our famous bagel toasted with traditional Philadelphia cream cheese. Mix it up sometimes and choose hummus!

Breakfast Egg Sandwich

Breakfast Egg Sandwich

$5.85

Breakfast Sandwich with Egg and Cheddar Cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Your option of croissant, plain bagel, everything bagel, cheese bagel, or jalapeno-cheese bagel. Add on veggies, avocado, onion, or tomato.

Bagel with Lox, Cream Cheese & Capers

Bagel with Lox, Cream Cheese & Capers

$9.25

Our famous bagel toasted with Philadelphia cream cheese, tangy capers, and lox. Add some fresh veggies on top if you wish for a real treat!

By the Bagel

By the Bagel

$1.50+

Get a bagel "as is"

Dozen Bagel

$15.00+

Assorted flavors, depending on stock amounts. Regular may include plain, everything, cinnamon raisin. Cheesey may include cheese, jalapeno, pizza and ortega.

Philadelphia Whipped Cream Cheese

$0.95+

To match our bagel quality...Only the finest Philadelphia brand cream cheese, whipped to perfection

Flavored Cream Cheese

$0.95+

Student Special

$6.00

Choose your bagel, get a side of cream cheese, choose your cookie and get your drink when you show up!

Soups and Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

Meal enough for two. Piles of greens, with fresh-sliced deli turkey, ham, hard-boiled egg, cheddar & provolone with an added touch of pepperoncini for a kick.

Spinach-Bacon-Egg-Feta

Spinach-Bacon-Egg-Feta

$8.25

Piles of fresh spinach, crispy bacon, feta cheese and hard-boiled egg. Perfect healthy protein lunch!

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$7.25

Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato, red onion

Hunter-Gatherer

Hunter-Gatherer

$7.25

Mixed greens, dried cranberries, walnuts, and mixed seeds.

Soup of the Day

$5.50+

What better way to scoop up our hearty soups than with our fresh baked bread!

Bread

Sourdough

Sourdough

$6.00

Crispy golden crust and a mild sour flavor you can't find anywhere else! Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.

French Loaf

French Loaf

$5.75

The best "white" bread in the world! Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.

Multigrain

Multigrain

$6.00

Rich with whole grains, local honey and pure olive oil! Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.

Asiago Sourdough

Asiago Sourdough

$7.00

The Asiago Sourdough is bursting with chunks of asiago cheese--a nutty flavor similar to parmesan. It is baked on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Orders prior to those days will be ready for pickup on the next bake day. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.

Garlic Sourdough

Garlic Sourdough

$7.00

The Garlic Sourdough is full of flavorful roasted garlic cloves. It is baked on Fridays. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.

Baguette

Baguette

$4.00

Crispy crust and creamy interior crumb, great with cheese or olive oil for dipping. Large size is good for gatherings.

Demi baguette

Demi baguette

$3.25

Crispy crust and creamy interior crumb, great with cheese or olive oil for dipping. Half size is good for 1-2 people

Crusty French Roll

Crusty French Roll

$1.50

Artisan hearth-baked rolls, crusty on the outside with a soft and slightly sour crumb

Pastries

Savory Stuffed Croissant

$4.90

Choose Ham & Swiss or Spinach & Feta

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.25

Tender, buttery and flaky

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Truly decadent--rich almond cream inside a buttery croissant, topped with more almond goodness.

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Our buttery, flaky croissant filled with homemade fudgy ganache and drizzled with even more chocolate!

Muffin

Muffin

$3.50

Try luscious blueberry with a crumbly streusel topping, or hearty cranberry-walnut loaded with nuts and berries

Selection of Scones

Selection of Scones

$3.50

Tender, buttery and not-too-sweet, choose raspberry, apricot, lemon or chocolate-orange

9 inch Homemade Pie

9 inch Homemade Pie

$23.00

Flakey homemade crust and fillings. Choose from a selection of fruit flavors...

5 inch Homemade Pie

$6.99

Same flaky crust and homemade fillings in a smaller package to share with another or have it all yourself!

Quickbread

Quickbread

$7.95

Moist and flavorful: Pumpkin walnut, apple coffeecake or cranberry orange breads.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Filled with the finest cinnamon and real butter, this is a treat! Try it with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Cookies

Choc Chip Bag

Choc Chip Bag

$7.50

The classic cookie your family will love. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.

Molasses Bag

Molasses Bag

$7.50

Buttery, soft and filled with spices. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.

Lemon Bag

Lemon Bag

$7.50

Soft and filled with real lemon flavor. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.

Cowgirl Bag

Cowgirl Bag

$8.00

Filled with oats, walnuts and chunks of apricots. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.

Rosemary Bag

$7.50

Now your favorite afternoon shortbread is available for continuous enjoyment--12 cookies in a bag to share!

Gluten Free Choc Chip Bag

$9.45

The best gluten free chocolate chip cookies you will find anywhere! No nuts, contains dairy and eggs. 12 count per bag

Sierra Mud Bag

Sierra Mud Bag

$9.45

Moist and soft and chocolately! Contains almond meal. 10 count per bag. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.

Brownie Bites

Brownie Bites

$7.00

Decadent chocolate brownies cut into bite size pieces. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.

Big Choc Chip

Big Choc Chip

$2.50

Single Big Chocolate Chip Cookie. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.

Big Cowgirl

Big Cowgirl

$3.00

Single Big Cowgirl Cookie. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.

Big Lemon

Big Lemon

$2.50

A Single Big Lemon Cookie. Mouth-watering with real lemon ingredients!

Big Molasses

$2.50

A Single Big Molasses Cookie. Soft and filled with spices.

Big Vegan

Big Vegan

$3.00

A Single Big Vegan Cookie. Filled with walnuts, oats and chocolate chips.

Big P-Nut Butter

Big P-Nut Butter

$3.00

A Single Big Peanut Butter Cookie. Real natural peanut butter inside!

Big Mud Cookie

Big Mud Cookie

$3.00

A Single Big Sierra Mud Cookie. Fudgy and rich, with almond flour. Made on shared equipment that processes wheat.

Big Rosemary

Big Rosemary

$2.50

Unique and unforgettable...intense buttery flavor paired with subtle rosemary and local Owens Valley honey in a satisfying cookie.

Coffees and Teas

Hot Coffee - BYO Cup

Hot Coffee - BYO Cup

$2.50

We reward you for refusing a disposable cup with a discount! We'll fill it when you get here!

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.70+

Roasted right across from the bakery at Indy Coffee Roasting Co., a California Green Certified Business focusing on small women-owned and sustainable plantations.

House Brewed Iced Tea - 24 oz
$3.25

House Brewed Iced Tea - 24 oz

$3.25

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

Steaming hot Ghirardelli chocolate with a dash of cream. Perfect for a chilly morning!
Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate - 12 oz

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate - 12 oz

$3.00

Steaming hot Ghirardelli chocolate with a dash of cream. Perfect for a chilly morning!

Fresh Squeezed Lemonaide

Fresh squeezed lemonade! Perfect for a hot day, or just a treat.
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00+

Fresh squeezed lemonade, delicious!

Merchandise

TShirt

$24.99

Long Sleeve

$19.99

Sweatshirt

$39.00

Great Basin Travel Mug

$14.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Start with our amazing sandwiches and go home with made-from-scratch, wholesome pastries, pies and cookies!

275 South Main Street Unit D, Bishop, CA 93514

