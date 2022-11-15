Great Basin Bakery
419 Reviews
$$
275 South Main Street Unit D
Bishop, CA 93514
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwiches
Mt. Tom Turkey Sandwich
Natural turkey, lettuce, avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion & our house chipotle mayo.
Italian Veggie Sandwich
Piles of fresh spinach, tomatoes, pesto, provolone cheese, pepperoncini, avocado, and our house Italian dressing.
B.L.A.T. Sandwich
Hearty bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato on our fresh baked toasted bread.
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
Natural turkey, real swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, mayo and stone-ground mustard.
Ham & Provolone Sandwich
Piles of ham, provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, mayo and stone-ground mustard.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Premium deli roast beef piled high with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & onion, with our homemade horseradish sauce. Served on our fresh bread.
Muffuletta Sandwich
The tastiest combination of salami, ham, provolone cheese, and crispy lettuce, loaded with a garlicky-olive relish. Traditionally served on a crusty fresh-baked roll or other choice of bread
Humm-dinger Sandwich
Our house-made garlicky hummus with roasted red pepper, sun-dried tomato, swiss cheese, sprouts, lettuce, and balsamic
Turkey Salad Sandwich
A unique blend of tender turkey chunks, walnuts, cranberries, apricots & crisp celery and onion in a mayonnaise dressing. Served with Lettuce & Tomato on our fresh bread. ALLERGEN NOTICE-contains nuts.
Turkey Salad ala carte
Skip the carbs and have our delicious turkey salad on a bed of fresh lettuce. Note: contains walnuts and green onions
Egg Salad Sandwich
The classic egg salad, great on a hot summer day. Our recipe is the best! Served with lite mayo, lettuce & tomato on your choice of fresh bread.
Egg Salad ala carte
Skip the carbs and have our delicious egg salad on a bed of fresh lettuce.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our tuna salad gets high marks for great flavor, and the sandwich is piled high with swiss cheese, tomato and sprouts.
Tuna ala carte
Skip the carbs and have our delicious tuna salad on a bed of fresh lettuce.
Half Sandwich COMBO
Bag of Chips
Kids Sandwich
Choose from classic, fresh ingredients that your child will love, any time of day.
Bagels
Toasted Bagel with Spread
Our famous bagel toasted with traditional Philadelphia cream cheese. Mix it up sometimes and choose hummus!
Breakfast Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich with Egg and Cheddar Cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Your option of croissant, plain bagel, everything bagel, cheese bagel, or jalapeno-cheese bagel. Add on veggies, avocado, onion, or tomato.
Bagel with Lox, Cream Cheese & Capers
Our famous bagel toasted with Philadelphia cream cheese, tangy capers, and lox. Add some fresh veggies on top if you wish for a real treat!
By the Bagel
Get a bagel "as is"
Dozen Bagel
Assorted flavors, depending on stock amounts. Regular may include plain, everything, cinnamon raisin. Cheesey may include cheese, jalapeno, pizza and ortega.
Philadelphia Whipped Cream Cheese
To match our bagel quality...Only the finest Philadelphia brand cream cheese, whipped to perfection
Flavored Cream Cheese
Student Special
Choose your bagel, get a side of cream cheese, choose your cookie and get your drink when you show up!
Soups and Salads
Chef Salad
Meal enough for two. Piles of greens, with fresh-sliced deli turkey, ham, hard-boiled egg, cheddar & provolone with an added touch of pepperoncini for a kick.
Spinach-Bacon-Egg-Feta
Piles of fresh spinach, crispy bacon, feta cheese and hard-boiled egg. Perfect healthy protein lunch!
Mediterranean
Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato, red onion
Hunter-Gatherer
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, walnuts, and mixed seeds.
Soup of the Day
What better way to scoop up our hearty soups than with our fresh baked bread!
Bread
Sourdough
Crispy golden crust and a mild sour flavor you can't find anywhere else! Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.
French Loaf
The best "white" bread in the world! Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.
Multigrain
Rich with whole grains, local honey and pure olive oil! Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.
Asiago Sourdough
The Asiago Sourdough is bursting with chunks of asiago cheese--a nutty flavor similar to parmesan. It is baked on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Orders prior to those days will be ready for pickup on the next bake day. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.
Garlic Sourdough
The Garlic Sourdough is full of flavorful roasted garlic cloves. It is baked on Fridays. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.
Baguette
Crispy crust and creamy interior crumb, great with cheese or olive oil for dipping. Large size is good for gatherings.
Demi baguette
Crispy crust and creamy interior crumb, great with cheese or olive oil for dipping. Half size is good for 1-2 people
Crusty French Roll
Artisan hearth-baked rolls, crusty on the outside with a soft and slightly sour crumb
Pastries
Savory Stuffed Croissant
Choose Ham & Swiss or Spinach & Feta
Butter Croissant
Tender, buttery and flaky
Almond Croissant
Truly decadent--rich almond cream inside a buttery croissant, topped with more almond goodness.
Chocolate Croissant
Our buttery, flaky croissant filled with homemade fudgy ganache and drizzled with even more chocolate!
Muffin
Try luscious blueberry with a crumbly streusel topping, or hearty cranberry-walnut loaded with nuts and berries
Selection of Scones
Tender, buttery and not-too-sweet, choose raspberry, apricot, lemon or chocolate-orange
9 inch Homemade Pie
Flakey homemade crust and fillings. Choose from a selection of fruit flavors...
5 inch Homemade Pie
Same flaky crust and homemade fillings in a smaller package to share with another or have it all yourself!
Quickbread
Moist and flavorful: Pumpkin walnut, apple coffeecake or cranberry orange breads.
Cinnamon Roll
Filled with the finest cinnamon and real butter, this is a treat! Try it with our signature cream cheese frosting.
Cookies
Choc Chip Bag
The classic cookie your family will love. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.
Molasses Bag
Buttery, soft and filled with spices. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.
Lemon Bag
Soft and filled with real lemon flavor. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.
Cowgirl Bag
Filled with oats, walnuts and chunks of apricots. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.
Rosemary Bag
Now your favorite afternoon shortbread is available for continuous enjoyment--12 cookies in a bag to share!
Gluten Free Choc Chip Bag
The best gluten free chocolate chip cookies you will find anywhere! No nuts, contains dairy and eggs. 12 count per bag
Sierra Mud Bag
Moist and soft and chocolately! Contains almond meal. 10 count per bag. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.
Brownie Bites
Decadent chocolate brownies cut into bite size pieces. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.
Big Choc Chip
Single Big Chocolate Chip Cookie. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.
Big Cowgirl
Single Big Cowgirl Cookie. Please note that SAME DAY PICK UP of baked goods cannot be guaranteed due to limited availability.
Big Lemon
A Single Big Lemon Cookie. Mouth-watering with real lemon ingredients!
Big Molasses
A Single Big Molasses Cookie. Soft and filled with spices.
Big Vegan
A Single Big Vegan Cookie. Filled with walnuts, oats and chocolate chips.
Big P-Nut Butter
A Single Big Peanut Butter Cookie. Real natural peanut butter inside!
Big Mud Cookie
A Single Big Sierra Mud Cookie. Fudgy and rich, with almond flour. Made on shared equipment that processes wheat.
Big Rosemary
Unique and unforgettable...intense buttery flavor paired with subtle rosemary and local Owens Valley honey in a satisfying cookie.
Coffees and Teas
Hot Coffee - BYO Cup
We reward you for refusing a disposable cup with a discount! We'll fill it when you get here!
Hot Coffee
Roasted right across from the bakery at Indy Coffee Roasting Co., a California Green Certified Business focusing on small women-owned and sustainable plantations.
House Brewed Iced Tea - 24 oz
Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate
Fresh Squeezed Lemonaide
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Start with our amazing sandwiches and go home with made-from-scratch, wholesome pastries, pies and cookies!
275 South Main Street Unit D, Bishop, CA 93514