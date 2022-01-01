  • Home
Great Culinary Concepts 2201 Dominguez St Torrance California 90501

No reviews yet

2201 Dominguez St

Torrance, CA 90501

Mains

Mustard Slaw, Dressed Pickles, Chilies and Texas Bread

Cherry Wood Smoked Sweet and Sticky St Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs - Full Rack Only

$45.00Out of stock

Comes with mustard slaw, pickle salad, dressed hot cherry peppers and Texas bread - Ideal for two people

Post Oak and Pecan Wood Colossal Beef Short Rib

$75.00Out of stock

Comes with mustard slaw, pickle salad, dressed hot cherry peppers and Texas bread - Ideal for two people

Hickory Wood Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder

$30.00Out of stock

Comes with mustard slaw, pickle salad, dressed hot cherry peppers and Texas bread - Ideal for one to two people

Post Oak and Pecan Wood Smoked Beef Short Rib Burnt Ends

$40.00Out of stock

Comes with mustard slaw, pickle salad, dressed hot cherry peppers and Texas bread - Ideal for one to two people

Cherry Wood Smoked Baby back ribs - Full Racks Only

$50.00Out of stock

Comes with mustard slaw, pickle salad, dressed hot cherry peppers and Texas bread - Ideal for two people

Post Oak and Pecan Wood Smoked Beef Back Ribs - Full racks only

$75.00Out of stock

Comes with mustard slaw, pickle salad, dressed hot cherry peppers and Texas bread - Ideal for two people

Honey Butter Cornbread

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2201 Dominguez St, Torrance, CA 90501

Directions

Main pic

