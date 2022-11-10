- Home
- /
- Reno
- /
- South Reno
- /
- American
- /
- Great Full Gardens So Meadows
Great Full Gardens So Meadows
No reviews yet
748 South Meadows Parkway
# A13
Reno, NV 89521
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
STARTS & SOUPS
Cup Totally Tomato Soup
Bowl Totally Tomato Soup
Quart Totally Tomato Soup (Hot)
Cup Soup Du Jour
Bowl Soup Du Jour
Quart Soup Du Jour (Hot)
Soup Sampler
A Cup of Totally Tomato and Soup of the Day, Crackers
Great Full Caprese
Organic Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction; *Vegan Available
Salmon Roll-Ups
Smoked Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Red Onion, Capers, Dill, Cream Cheese, Organic Wrap. Served with Sweet Wasabi Dressing and Lemon Wedges
Cheesy Bruschetta
Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Marinated Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Onion, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli, House Made Balsamic Reduction, *Vegan or GF available
Avocado Bruschetta
Toasted Truckee Sourdough Co. Multigrain Ciabatta, Fresh Avocado, Radish, Tomato, Local Pea Shoots, Lemon Oil *Vegan/GF Available
Hummus Plate
Organic Chips, Organic House Made Hummus, Vegan Tzatziki, Cucumbers, Carrots, Country Olive Medley, Celery, Pepperoncini *Vegan/GF
Crab Cakes
2 Jumbo Lump Maryland Style Crab Cakes Served with Jalapeno Aioli
Seared Ahi Appetizer
Sesame Crusted Seared Ahi | House Made Teriyaki | Wasabi Sauce | Green Onion
Chips & Dips
Organic Corn Tortilla Chips, Choose any Two: House Salsa, House Guacamole, House White Bean Dip (Contains Siren Sauce, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco) *Vegan Available *Gluten Free
Stuffed Shrooms
Portobello Mushrooms, Seasoned Gardein Crumbles, Mozzarella or Vegan Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, Shredded Carrots
Dip
S/ Chips
S/ Coleslaw
S/ Quinoa
S/ Mini Salad
S/ Fruit Cup
BOWLS & SALADS
Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of Protein, Organic Brown Rice, Organic House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Broccoli, Pineapple, Green Onion, Broccoli, Cilantro
Paleo Lunch Bowl
Choice of Protein, Organic Kale, Green Cabbage, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Sweet Red Onion Salsa, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Gluten Free
Double Edge Bowl
Choice of Protein, Kale, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Cremini Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Organic Cherry Tomatoes, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil
Wasabi Bowl
Sautéed Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Organic Brown Rice, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, House Made Sweet Wasabi Dressing
Juli's Brown Rice Sauté
Sautéed Spinach, Cabbage, Broccoli, White Beans, Organic Brown Rice, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon Oil Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
Macro Bowl
Organic Black Beans, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Sauteed Collard Greens, Shredded Golden Beets, Organic Brown Rice, Local Microgreens, Avocado, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Vegan *Gluten Free
Warm Kale Salad
Kale, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Shreedded Golden Beets, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Slivered Almonds, Champagne/Shallot Vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Organic Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, and Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free
Pollo Taco Salad
Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime) *Gluten Free
Soba Noodle Salad
Organic Heirloom Soba Noodles, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Green Onion, Radish, Toasted Cashews, Local Pea Shoots, Cilantro, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette, Ginger Basil Dressing *Vegan
Fiesta Bowl
Spinach, Cabbage, Organic Quinoa Salad, Organic Black Beans, Carrots, Roasted Organic Corn, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips, Salsa, Cilantro Lime Dressing *Vegan *Gluten Free
Bomb Salad
Spinach, Organic Lettuce, Organic House Made Hummus, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Shredded Mozzarella, Choice of Dressing
Sm Green House Salad
Organic Lettuce, Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
Lg Green House Salad
Organic Lettuce, Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
MEXICANA
Cod Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Wild Alaskan Cod, House Slaw, Lettuce Mix, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa, Served with Mexican rice, & Great Full White Beans, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco
Tri Tip Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Certified Grass Fed Santa Maria Seasoned Tri Tip, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Lettuce Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Mary's Organic Chicken Tinga, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Lettuce Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free
Jackfruit Soft Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Jackfruit, Diced Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Salsa, Cashew Sour Cream or Jalapeno Aioli, Mexican Rice & Great Full White Beans
Roasted Veggie Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas | Roasted Veggie Mix (Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Corn, Eggplant, Red Bell Peppers | Local Micro-greens| Cashew Cheeze | Jalapeño Aioli | Lettuce Mix | Salsa | Mexican Rice & Great Full White Beans *Vegan *Gluten Free
Midtown Quesadilla
Organic Tortilla, Organic Mary's Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Spicy Jalapeno Aioli, Salsa, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans
Pupusa al Great Full
Masa Patty Stuffed with Green Chili and Queso Blanco, Choice of Mary's Organic Tinga-Style Chicken, Black Beans- or Both, Salsa, Avocado, Sour Cream, Lettuce Mix, Cilantro Lime Dressing *Gluten Free
Add Taco
Great Full Burrito
Choice of Tinga Chicken or Roasted Veggie. Organic Tortilla, Black Beans, Mexi Rice, Cheese, Pico de Gallo. Served with Sour Cream, Spring Mix, House Made Salsa.
FLATBREAD PIZZA
Flatbread Cheese Pizza
Naan Bread | House Made Marinara | Mozzarella Cheese | Basil
Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza
Naan Bread | House Made Marinara | Mozzarella | All Natural Pepperoni | Basil
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Naan Bread | BBQ Sauce | Mozzarella | Organic Chicken | Red Onion | Cilantro
Pizza alla Bismark
Naan Bread, House Made Pesto, Cremini Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Organic Spinach, Avocado, Sunny Side Up Egg*
Personal Pizza
BURGERS & GRILL
Great Full Classic Burger
1000 Island, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche OR Vegan Bun
Great Full Teriyaki Burger
Organic Teriyaki Sauce, Pineapple, Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Toasted Brioche OR Vegan Bun
BBQ Burger
Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Toasted Brioche OR Vegan Bun
Battle Born Burger
Certified Grass Fed Chuck, Jalapeno Aioli, Havarti Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Greenleaf Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun
Ahi Teriyaki Burger
Seared Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna, Pineapple, Organic Teriyaki Sauce, Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Wasabi Dressing, Toasted Brioche Bun
Salmon Sandwich
Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun
Salmon Gyro
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, House Made Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Naan Bread
Portobello Deluxe
Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Vegan Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, Local Micro-greens, Grilled Onion, Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Toasted Vegan Bun,
Chicken Bliss
Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Melted Havarti Cheese, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Toasted Brioche Bun
SANDWICHES
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough, With your Choice of Side
Turkey Pesto
All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With your Choice of Side
Thanksgiving
All Natural Turkey Breast, Organic Cranberry Sauce, Veganaise, Herbed Stuffing, Provolone, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread.
Chipotle Melt
All Natural Thin Slice Angus Beef | Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Red Onion | Choice of Bread
Tasty Tuna
Albacore Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With your Choice of Side
Pastrami Reuben
Uncured Hickory Smoked Pastrami, House Fermented Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye With your Choice of Side
Turkey Reuben
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, House Fermented Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye With your Choice of Side
BLTA
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With your Choice of Side
Hickory Smoked Ham Sandwich
Daily's Uncured Natural Honey Ham, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With your Choice of Side
BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta Roll, House Slaw (Try it on the Sandwich!) Served with a Pickle, With your Choice of Side
Pesto Caprese Melt
Fresh Mozzarella | Provolone | Basil | Organic Tomatoes | Balsamic Reduction | House Made Pesto | Garlic Aioli | Truckee Sourdough Ciabatta
1/2 Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Turkey Pesto
All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Thanksgiving
All Natural Turkey Breast, Organic Cranberry Sauce, Veganaise, Herbed Stuffing, Provolone, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Chipotle Melt
All Natural Thin Slice Angus Beef | Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Red Onion | Choice of Bread
1/2 Tasty Tuna
Albacore Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Pastrami Reuben
Uncured Hickory Smoked Pastrami, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Turkey Reuben
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 BLTA
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Ham Sandwich
Daily's Uncured Natural Honey Ham, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Pesto Caprese Melt
1/2 BBQ Pulled Pork
PLANT BASED SAMMYS
Vegan Grilled Cheeze
VioLife Vegan Mozzarella | Cashew Cheese | Pesto Aioli | Tomato | Truckee Sourdough | With your Choice of Side *Vegan
Jackfruit BBQ
Shredded Jackfruit, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, House Coleslaw (Try it in the Sandwich!), Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side
Vegan Reuben
Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheeze, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye, With Your Choice of Side
FLTA
Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh "bacon", Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Truckee Sourdough
Veghead
Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, & Yellow Squash, Pesto Aioli, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Provolone or Vegan Cheese
Neatball Sandwich
Four Italian Style "Neatballs," House Made Marinara Sauce, Melted Vegan Or Mozzarella Cheese, Truckee Sourdough Co. Garlic Ciabatta With your Choice of Side *Vegan/Vegetarian
1/2 Vegan Grilled Cheeze
House Made Cashew Cheeze, Vegan Cheeze, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Jackfruit BBQ
Shredded Jackfruit, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, House Coleslaw (Try it on the Sandwich!), Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Vegan Reuben
Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheeze, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 FLTA
Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh "bacon", Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Truckee Sourdough
1/2 Veghead
Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, & Yellow Squash, Pesto Aioli, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Provolone or Vegan Cheese
LIVE FOOD
Gino’s Raw Power Bowl
Spinach, Kale, Broccoli, Avocado, Cucumber, Organic Hemp Seeds, Cherry Tomatoes, Local MicroGreens, Lemon Oil *Vegan *Gluten Free
RAWsome Wrap
House made Organic Cashew Cheeze, Local Pea Shoots, Local MicroGreens, Avocado, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Hemp Seeds, Wrapped in an Organic Collard Green Wrap With Choice of Side *Vegan *Gluten Free
Farmers Market
Organic House Made Cashew Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, Maryalice's Sprouts, Carrots, Red Onion, Tomato, Spinach, Sunflower Seeds, Dehydrated Onion Bread, With Your Choice of Side *Vegan *Gluten Free
PizzaRaw
Dehydrated Onion Flax Bread, Hempseed, Cashew Cheese, Pesto, Mushroom, Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, Spinach, Basil *Vegan *Gluten Free
LIEGE WAFFLES
Traditional Liege
Served the way they eat them in Belgium... Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar (one)
Bedazzle
Liege Waffle with Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Organic Egg Sunny Side Up, Havarti Cheese, Fresh Basil, Organic Real Maple Syrup
Fruitfull
Liege Waffle, Sliced Banana, Mixed Berry Compote, Dark Chocolate
Funkytown
Liege Waffle, Melted Bleu Cheese, Warm Apples, Cinnamon, Local Al's Bees Honey
The Elvis
Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natrual Bacon, Sliced Bananas, Organic Peanut Butter, Local Al's Bees Honey
Waffle Breakfast
One Liege Waffle, Two Organic Eggs Your Way, Choice of Meat
J’aime Tortue
Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Pecans
Banana Split Liege Waffle
Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Slivered Almonds, Caramel Sauce, Dark Chocolate Sauce
A LA CARTE & SIDES
Add Taco
S/ 1 Scoop Tuna 8 oz
S/ Avocado
S/ Breakfast Veggies
S/Sauerkraut
S/ Brown Rice
S/ Burger Patty
S/ Plant Based Patty
S/ Chicken
S/ Tri Tip
S/ Salmon
S/ Cod
S/ Shrimp
S/ Ahi Tuna
S/ Seabass
S/ Mexi Rice and Bean Dip
S/ Mexi Rice
S/Bean Dip
S/Guac
S/Salsa
S/Tofu
S/ Tempeh
S/ Vegan Sausage
S/ Tinga Chicken
Vegan Protein
S/ Hummus
Sole Fish
KIDS MENU
Kids Milk
Kids Choc. Milk
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Tomato Juice
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Soda
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Kid's Lemonade
Kids Oatmeal
Kids Potato & Eggs
Kids Panacakes
Kids Peanut Butter & Banana
Kids Grilled Cheese & Soup
Kids Lil Titan
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Crazy Noodles
COFFEE
Brewed Coffee
Inspiration Espresso
12oz Latte
12oz Americano
12oz Mocha
12oz Aztec
Mocha with Cayenne, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond, and Vanilla
12oz Chai
12oz Haute Chocolate
16oz Latte
16oz Mocha
16oz Aztec
Mocha with Cayenne, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond, and Vanilla
16oz Chai
16oz Haute Chocolate
16oz Americano
SUPER FOOD BEVERAGES
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Organic Matcha, Al's Bees Honey, Choice of Steamed Milk *Detoxifying, Antioxidant*
Red Velvet Latte
Organic Beetroot Powder, Organic Raw Cacao, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup ***heart protective, circulation, antioxidant*
Mushroom Blend
Organic Cacao, Medicinal Mushrooms (Chaga, Reishi, Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Cordyceps), Organic Maple Syrup, Choice of Milk *Immune Modulating, Antiviral, Brian Health*
Turmeric Latte
Turmeric, Al's Bees Honey, Cinnamon, Choice of Steamed Milk *Anti-inflammatory, Immune Boosting*
Maple Maca Latte
Mermaid Latte
Blue Spirulina, Lavender Syrup, Choice of Milk **anti-oxidant, digestive health, anti-inflammatory**
N/A BEVERAGES
ONLINE PRESSED JUICE
Buddha
Apple | Kale | Broccoli | Celery | Lemon
Cuke Skywalker
Cucumber, Kale, Celery, Broccoli, Lemon
Phunky Beets
Apple | Beets | Carrots | Lemon | Ginger
You Glow Girl
Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Ginger
Yogi
Carrot, Orange, Pineapple
Celery Juice
Ginger Shot
Johnny Cashew
Cashews, Dates, Maca, Cacao, Sea Salt
PB&J
FROZEN QUARTS
Aztec
Chayote Chowder
Coconut Corn & Sweet Potato Chowder
Curried Cauliflower Bisque
Fired Up Apple Curry
French Onion
Krazy Kale & Lentil
Luscious Lemon & Artichoke
Magical Mushroom & Barley
Mega Vega Chili
Mom's Mediterranean Manta
Pumpkin Sage & Hempseed
Rae's Red Lentil
Roasted Eggplant & Garlic
Sensational Split Pea
Smokin' Potato Leek
Tomato
Vegistroni
Jumbaplaya
Vegan Jumbaplaya
GFG FOOD
32oz Kombucha Refill
8 oz Siren Sauce
8 oz Cashew Chz
12 oz Cashew Chz
32 oz Cashew Chz
8 oz Quinoa
12 oz Quinoa
32 oz Quinoa
8 oz Hummus
12 oz Hummus
32 oz Hummus
8 oz Salad Dressing
12 oz Salad Dressing
8 oz Coleslaw
12 oz Coleslaw
32 oz Coleslaw
1 Pc Raw Onion Bread
8 oz Bean Dip
12 oz Bean Dip
32 oz Bean Dip
8 oz Mexi Rice
12 oz Mexi Rice
32 oz Mexi Rice
Sauerkraut Quart
Truckee Sourdough Bread (pack)
Lighthouse Coffee Bags
FROZEN TAKE HOME MEALS
Meat Lasagna
Vegetarian Lasagna
Vegan Lasagna
Meat Shepards Pie W/ Gravy
Vegan Shepards Pie W/ Gravy
Vegetarian Eggplant Parm
Vegan Eggplant Parm
Beef Chili
Vegan Chili
Vegan Meatloaf Dinner
GF/V Mac N Cheeze
Mac N Chz (Contains Gluten)
Chix Tamale 6ct
Organic Corn Tamales, Chicken Verde
Vegan Rst Veg Tamale 6ct
VEGAN Organic Corn Tamales. Roasted Veggie
Chs & Jal Tamale 6ct
VEGETARIAN Organic Corn Tamales, Cheese & Jalapeno
GFG SWAG
Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $12.00
Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $7.00
Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $8.00
Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $5.00
Rno Envy Tshirt
BB Caps
Elevated Bottle
100 Things Reno Book
Reusable Straw
GFG Gift Basket
Sustain Tahoe Key 6.00
Sustain Tahoe Key 16
Resist Vitamins
Spritz-It Sanitizer
Secret Reno Book
HDYGG Shirt
GFG Beanie
15 Bracelet
DESSERTS
Banana Split
Liege waffle, Hoch Family vanilla ice cream, banana, whipped cream, slivered almonds, caramel sauce, Dorinda's decadent dark chocolate
J’Aime Tortue
Liege waffle, Hoch family salted caramel ice cream, dorinda's chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, pecans
Bread Pudding
House Made Bread Pudding served with Whipped Cream, and Chocolate or Caramel
GFG Cookie
House Made GFG Cookies of your choice!
Cookie a la Mode
House Made GFG Cookie served with Hoch Ice Cream!
Brownie
Cream Cheese Brownie
Brownie a la Mode
House Made Cream Cheese Filled Chocolate Brownie served with Local Hoch Ice Cream!
Fruit Crisp
Organic Fruit, Housemade Oat Crisp, Coconut Bliss Ice Cream *Vegan *Gluten Free
Raw Dessert
All Raw Desserts are ALWAYS Vegan, Gluten Free, and Organic. Flavors change daily!
Kombucha Float
Local made FOLK Kombucha on tap with Hoch Ice Cream. Flavors change daily!
Root Beer Float
Coconut bliss ice cream, Oogave organic root beer
1 Scoop Ice Cream
2 Scoop Ice Cream
Mini Raw Cups
Raw Power Cookie
Brookie
Peach Cobbler Cupcake
Blueberry Vanilla Cupcake
Crumble Bar
LIEGE WAFFLES
Traditional Liege
Served the way they eat them in Belgium... Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar (one)
Bedazzle
Liege Waffle with Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Organic Egg Sunny Side Up, Havarti Cheese, Fresh Basil, Organic Real Maple Syrup
Fruitfull
Liege Waffle, Sliced Banana, Mixed Berry Compote, Dark Chocolate
Funkytown
Liege Waffle, Melted Bleu Cheese, Warm Apples, Cinnamon, Local Al's Bees Honey
The Elvis
Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natrual Bacon, Sliced Bananas, Organic Peanut Butter, Local Al's Bees Honey
Waffle Breakfast
One Liege Waffle, Two Organic Eggs Your Way, Choice of Meat
J’aime Tortue
Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Pecans
Banana Split Liege Waffle
Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Slivered Almonds, Caramel Sauce, Dark Chocolate Sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Our Mission: We support people's choice to eat healthy by creating a restaurant concept that works for every lifestyle. Our focus is serving delicious food made with love, with an emphasis on local, organic, and clean ingredients.
748 South Meadows Parkway, # A13, Reno, NV 89521