Great Full Gardens So Meadows

Order Again

Popular Items

Warm Kale Salad
Teriyaki Bowl
Pollo Taco Salad

STARTS & SOUPS

Cup Totally Tomato Soup

$5.50
Bowl Totally Tomato Soup

Bowl Totally Tomato Soup

$7.00

Quart Totally Tomato Soup (Hot)

$12.99

Cup Soup Du Jour

$5.50

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Quart Soup Du Jour (Hot)

$12.99

Soup Sampler

$10.00

A Cup of Totally Tomato and Soup of the Day, Crackers

Great Full Caprese

Great Full Caprese

$11.50

Organic Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction; *Vegan Available

Salmon Roll-Ups

Salmon Roll-Ups

$12.00

Smoked Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Red Onion, Capers, Dill, Cream Cheese, Organic Wrap. Served with Sweet Wasabi Dressing and Lemon Wedges

Cheesy Bruschetta

Cheesy Bruschetta

$11.50

Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Marinated Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Onion, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli, House Made Balsamic Reduction, *Vegan or GF available

Avocado Bruschetta

Avocado Bruschetta

$11.50

Toasted Truckee Sourdough Co. Multigrain Ciabatta, Fresh Avocado, Radish, Tomato, Local Pea Shoots, Lemon Oil *Vegan/GF Available

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Organic Chips, Organic House Made Hummus, Vegan Tzatziki, Cucumbers, Carrots, Country Olive Medley, Celery, Pepperoncini *Vegan/GF

Crab Cakes

$16.00

2 Jumbo Lump Maryland Style Crab Cakes Served with Jalapeno Aioli

Seared Ahi Appetizer

$15.00

Sesame Crusted Seared Ahi | House Made Teriyaki | Wasabi Sauce | Green Onion

Chips & Dips

$13.00

Organic Corn Tortilla Chips, Choose any Two: House Salsa, House Guacamole, House White Bean Dip (Contains Siren Sauce, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco) *Vegan Available *Gluten Free

Stuffed Shrooms

Stuffed Shrooms

$11.00

Portobello Mushrooms, Seasoned Gardein Crumbles, Mozzarella or Vegan Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, Shredded Carrots

Dip

$4.00

S/ Chips

$2.50

S/ Coleslaw

$3.50

S/ Quinoa

$3.50

S/ Mini Salad

$3.50

S/ Fruit Cup

$4.00

BOWLS & SALADS

Teriyaki Bowl

Teriyaki Bowl

Choice of Protein, Organic Brown Rice, Organic House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Broccoli, Pineapple, Green Onion, Broccoli, Cilantro

Paleo Lunch Bowl

Paleo Lunch Bowl

Choice of Protein, Organic Kale, Green Cabbage, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Sweet Red Onion Salsa, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Gluten Free

Double Edge Bowl

Double Edge Bowl

Choice of Protein, Kale, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Cremini Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Organic Cherry Tomatoes, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil

Wasabi Bowl

Wasabi Bowl

$13.75

Sautéed Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Organic Brown Rice, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, House Made Sweet Wasabi Dressing

Juli's Brown Rice Sauté

Juli's Brown Rice Sauté

$13.50

Sautéed Spinach, Cabbage, Broccoli, White Beans, Organic Brown Rice, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon Oil Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

Macro Bowl

Macro Bowl

$13.75

Organic Black Beans, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Sauteed Collard Greens, Shredded Golden Beets, Organic Brown Rice, Local Microgreens, Avocado, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Vegan *Gluten Free

Warm Kale Salad

Warm Kale Salad

$14.25

Kale, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Shreedded Golden Beets, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Slivered Almonds, Champagne/Shallot Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$18.50

Organic Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, and Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free

Pollo Taco Salad

Pollo Taco Salad

$17.50

Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime) *Gluten Free

Soba Noodle Salad

Soba Noodle Salad

$15.00

Organic Heirloom Soba Noodles, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Green Onion, Radish, Toasted Cashews, Local Pea Shoots, Cilantro, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette, Ginger Basil Dressing *Vegan

Fiesta Bowl

Fiesta Bowl

$13.75

Spinach, Cabbage, Organic Quinoa Salad, Organic Black Beans, Carrots, Roasted Organic Corn, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips, Salsa, Cilantro Lime Dressing *Vegan *Gluten Free

Bomb Salad

Bomb Salad

$17.00

Spinach, Organic Lettuce, Organic House Made Hummus, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Shredded Mozzarella, Choice of Dressing

Sm Green House Salad

Sm Green House Salad

$6.00

Organic Lettuce, Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

Lg Green House Salad

$9.00

Organic Lettuce, Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

MEXICANA

Cod Tacos

Cod Tacos

$16.50

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Wild Alaskan Cod, House Slaw, Lettuce Mix, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa, Served with Mexican rice, & Great Full White Beans, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco

Tri Tip Tacos

$17.50

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Certified Grass Fed Santa Maria Seasoned Tri Tip, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Lettuce Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free

Chicken Tinga Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$16.50

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Mary's Organic Chicken Tinga, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Lettuce Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free

Jackfruit Soft Tacos

Jackfruit Soft Tacos

$15.50

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Jackfruit, Diced Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Salsa, Cashew Sour Cream or Jalapeno Aioli, Mexican Rice & Great Full White Beans

Roasted Veggie Tacos

$15.00

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas | Roasted Veggie Mix (Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Corn, Eggplant, Red Bell Peppers | Local Micro-greens| Cashew Cheeze | Jalapeño Aioli | Lettuce Mix | Salsa | Mexican Rice & Great Full White Beans *Vegan *Gluten Free

Midtown Quesadilla

$17.00

Organic Tortilla, Organic Mary's Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Spicy Jalapeno Aioli, Salsa, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans

Pupusa al Great Full

$15.00

Masa Patty Stuffed with Green Chili and Queso Blanco, Choice of Mary's Organic Tinga-Style Chicken, Black Beans- or Both, Salsa, Avocado, Sour Cream, Lettuce Mix, Cilantro Lime Dressing *Gluten Free

Add Taco

$4.00
Great Full Burrito

Great Full Burrito

Choice of Tinga Chicken or Roasted Veggie. Organic Tortilla, Black Beans, Mexi Rice, Cheese, Pico de Gallo. Served with Sour Cream, Spring Mix, House Made Salsa.

FLATBREAD PIZZA

Flatbread Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Naan Bread | House Made Marinara | Mozzarella Cheese | Basil

Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Naan Bread | House Made Marinara | Mozzarella | All Natural Pepperoni | Basil

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Naan Bread | BBQ Sauce | Mozzarella | Organic Chicken | Red Onion | Cilantro

Pizza alla Bismark

$14.00

Naan Bread, House Made Pesto, Cremini Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Organic Spinach, Avocado, Sunny Side Up Egg*

Personal Pizza

$15.00

BURGERS & GRILL

Great Full Classic Burger

Great Full Classic Burger

$15.00

1000 Island, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche OR Vegan Bun

Great Full Teriyaki Burger

$16.00

Organic Teriyaki Sauce, Pineapple, Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Toasted Brioche OR Vegan Bun

BBQ Burger

$15.50

Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Toasted Brioche OR Vegan Bun

Battle Born Burger

Battle Born Burger

$16.00

Certified Grass Fed Chuck, Jalapeno Aioli, Havarti Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Greenleaf Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun

Ahi Teriyaki Burger

Ahi Teriyaki Burger

$18.50

Seared Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna, Pineapple, Organic Teriyaki Sauce, Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Wasabi Dressing, Toasted Brioche Bun

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun

Salmon Gyro

Salmon Gyro

$19.00

Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, House Made Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Naan Bread

Portobello Deluxe

Portobello Deluxe

$15.00

Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Vegan Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, Local Micro-greens, Grilled Onion, Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Toasted Vegan Bun,

Chicken Bliss

$18.00

Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Melted Havarti Cheese, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Toasted Brioche Bun

SANDWICHES

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough, With your Choice of Side

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$15.00

All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With your Choice of Side

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving

$16.00

All Natural Turkey Breast, Organic Cranberry Sauce, Veganaise, Herbed Stuffing, Provolone, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread.

Chipotle Melt

$17.00

All Natural Thin Slice Angus Beef | Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Red Onion | Choice of Bread

Tasty Tuna

Tasty Tuna

$16.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With your Choice of Side

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$17.00

Uncured Hickory Smoked Pastrami, House Fermented Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye With your Choice of Side

Turkey Reuben

$17.00

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, House Fermented Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye With your Choice of Side

BLTA

BLTA

$15.00

Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With your Choice of Side

Hickory Smoked Ham Sandwich

Hickory Smoked Ham Sandwich

$16.00

Daily's Uncured Natural Honey Ham, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With your Choice of Side

BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.00

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta Roll, House Slaw (Try it on the Sandwich!) Served with a Pickle, With your Choice of Side

Pesto Caprese Melt

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella | Provolone | Basil | Organic Tomatoes | Balsamic Reduction | House Made Pesto | Garlic Aioli | Truckee Sourdough Ciabatta

1/2 Grilled Cheese

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Turkey Pesto

$8.50

All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Thanksgiving

1/2 Thanksgiving

$9.00

All Natural Turkey Breast, Organic Cranberry Sauce, Veganaise, Herbed Stuffing, Provolone, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Chipotle Melt

$9.50

All Natural Thin Slice Angus Beef | Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Red Onion | Choice of Bread

1/2 Tasty Tuna

$9.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Pastrami Reuben

$9.50

Uncured Hickory Smoked Pastrami, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Turkey Reuben

$9.50

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 BLTA

$8.50

Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$9.00

Daily's Uncured Natural Honey Ham, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Pesto Caprese Melt

$9.00

1/2 BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.00

PLANT BASED SAMMYS

Vegan Grilled Cheeze

$14.00

VioLife Vegan Mozzarella | Cashew Cheese | Pesto Aioli | Tomato | Truckee Sourdough | With your Choice of Side *Vegan

Jackfruit BBQ

Jackfruit BBQ

$14.00

Shredded Jackfruit, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, House Coleslaw (Try it in the Sandwich!), Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side

Vegan Reuben

Vegan Reuben

$17.00

Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheeze, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye, With Your Choice of Side

FLTA

FLTA

$15.00

Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh "bacon", Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Truckee Sourdough

Veghead

Veghead

$15.00

Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, & Yellow Squash, Pesto Aioli, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Provolone or Vegan Cheese

Neatball Sandwich

Neatball Sandwich

$19.00

Four Italian Style "Neatballs," House Made Marinara Sauce, Melted Vegan Or Mozzarella Cheese, Truckee Sourdough Co. Garlic Ciabatta With your Choice of Side *Vegan/Vegetarian

1/2 Vegan Grilled Cheeze

$8.00

House Made Cashew Cheeze, Vegan Cheeze, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Jackfruit BBQ

$8.00

Shredded Jackfruit, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, House Coleslaw (Try it on the Sandwich!), Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Vegan Reuben

$9.50

Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheeze, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 FLTA

1/2 FLTA

$8.50

Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh "bacon", Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Truckee Sourdough

1/2 Veghead

1/2 Veghead

$8.50

Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, & Yellow Squash, Pesto Aioli, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Provolone or Vegan Cheese

LIVE FOOD

Gino’s Raw Power Bowl

Gino’s Raw Power Bowl

$14.00

Spinach, Kale, Broccoli, Avocado, Cucumber, Organic Hemp Seeds, Cherry Tomatoes, Local MicroGreens, Lemon Oil *Vegan *Gluten Free

RAWsome Wrap

RAWsome Wrap

$13.00

House made Organic Cashew Cheeze, Local Pea Shoots, Local MicroGreens, Avocado, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Hemp Seeds, Wrapped in an Organic Collard Green Wrap With Choice of Side *Vegan *Gluten Free

Farmers Market

Farmers Market

$14.00

Organic House Made Cashew Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, Maryalice's Sprouts, Carrots, Red Onion, Tomato, Spinach, Sunflower Seeds, Dehydrated Onion Bread, With Your Choice of Side *Vegan *Gluten Free

PizzaRaw

PizzaRaw

$15.00

Dehydrated Onion Flax Bread, Hempseed, Cashew Cheese, Pesto, Mushroom, Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, Spinach, Basil *Vegan *Gluten Free

LIEGE WAFFLES

Traditional Liege

Traditional Liege

$5.25

Served the way they eat them in Belgium... Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar (one)

Bedazzle

Bedazzle

$10.25

Liege Waffle with Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Organic Egg Sunny Side Up, Havarti Cheese, Fresh Basil, Organic Real Maple Syrup

Fruitfull

Fruitfull

$9.75

Liege Waffle, Sliced Banana, Mixed Berry Compote, Dark Chocolate

Funkytown

Funkytown

$9.25

Liege Waffle, Melted Bleu Cheese, Warm Apples, Cinnamon, Local Al's Bees Honey

The Elvis

The Elvis

$10.25

Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natrual Bacon, Sliced Bananas, Organic Peanut Butter, Local Al's Bees Honey

Waffle Breakfast

$15.00

One Liege Waffle, Two Organic Eggs Your Way, Choice of Meat

J’aime Tortue

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Pecans

Banana Split Liege Waffle

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Slivered Almonds, Caramel Sauce, Dark Chocolate Sauce

A LA CARTE & SIDES

Add Taco

$4.00

S/ 1 Scoop Tuna 8 oz

$8.00

S/ Avocado

$3.00

S/ Breakfast Veggies

$3.50

S/Sauerkraut

$3.50

S/ Brown Rice

$2.50

S/ Burger Patty

$6.00

S/ Plant Based Patty

$6.00

S/ Chicken

$8.00

S/ Tri Tip

$8.00

S/ Salmon

$11.00

S/ Cod

$8.00

S/ Shrimp

$14.00

S/ Ahi Tuna

$11.00

S/ Seabass

$25.00

S/ Mexi Rice and Bean Dip

$6.00

S/ Mexi Rice

$3.00

S/Bean Dip

$3.00

S/Guac

$7.50

S/Salsa

$3.50

S/Tofu

$3.50

S/ Tempeh

$4.00

S/ Vegan Sausage

$4.00

S/ Tinga Chicken

$6.00

Vegan Protein

$6.00

S/ Hummus

$4.00

Sole Fish

$10.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Choc. Milk

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Tomato Juice

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.25

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Kid's Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Oatmeal

$4.75

Kids Potato & Eggs

$4.75

Kids Panacakes

$4.75

Kids Peanut Butter & Banana

$4.75

Kids Grilled Cheese & Soup

$4.75
Kids Lil Titan

Kids Lil Titan

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.75

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Crazy Noodles

$4.75

COFFEE

Brewed Coffee

$3.50

Inspiration Espresso

$3.50

12oz Latte

$5.00

12oz Americano

$3.75

12oz Mocha

$5.50

12oz Aztec

$5.50

Mocha with Cayenne, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond, and Vanilla

12oz Chai

$5.00

12oz Haute Chocolate

$4.00

16oz Latte

$5.50

16oz Mocha

$6.00

16oz Aztec

$6.00

Mocha with Cayenne, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond, and Vanilla

16oz Chai

$6.00

16oz Haute Chocolate

$5.00

16oz Americano

$4.75

SUPER FOOD BEVERAGES

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$6.00

Organic Matcha, Al's Bees Honey, Choice of Steamed Milk *Detoxifying, Antioxidant*

Red Velvet Latte

$6.00

Organic Beetroot Powder, Organic Raw Cacao, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup ***heart protective, circulation, antioxidant*

Mushroom Blend

$6.00

Organic Cacao, Medicinal Mushrooms (Chaga, Reishi, Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Cordyceps), Organic Maple Syrup, Choice of Milk *Immune Modulating, Antiviral, Brian Health*

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$6.00

Turmeric, Al's Bees Honey, Cinnamon, Choice of Steamed Milk *Anti-inflammatory, Immune Boosting*

Maple Maca Latte

$6.00

Mermaid Latte

$6.00

Blue Spirulina, Lavender Syrup, Choice of Milk **anti-oxidant, digestive health, anti-inflammatory**

N/A BEVERAGES

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Sm Lemonade

$4.00

Sm Fruit Infused Lemonade

$4.75

Tractor Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Soda Water

Kombucha

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Peligrino

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Cup of Hot Tea

$3.25

Coconut Water

$3.50

Fiji H20

$3.00

Glass Of Milk

$3.50

Choc Milk

$4.00

ONLINE PRESSED JUICE

Buddha

$12.50

Apple | Kale | Broccoli | Celery | Lemon

Cuke Skywalker

$13.00

Cucumber, Kale, Celery, Broccoli, Lemon

Phunky Beets

$13.00

Apple | Beets | Carrots | Lemon | Ginger

You Glow Girl

$12.00

Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Ginger

Yogi

$12.00

Carrot, Orange, Pineapple

Celery Juice

$10.00Out of stock

Ginger Shot

$5.00Out of stock

Johnny Cashew

$13.00

Cashews, Dates, Maca, Cacao, Sea Salt

PB&J

$13.00

FROZEN QUARTS

Aztec

$12.99

Chayote Chowder

$12.99

Coconut Corn & Sweet Potato Chowder

$12.99

Curried Cauliflower Bisque

$12.99

Fired Up Apple Curry

$12.99

French Onion

$12.99

Krazy Kale & Lentil

$12.99

Luscious Lemon & Artichoke

$12.99

Magical Mushroom & Barley

$12.99

Mega Vega Chili

$12.99

Mom's Mediterranean Manta

$12.99

Pumpkin Sage & Hempseed

$12.99

Rae's Red Lentil

$12.99

Roasted Eggplant & Garlic

$12.99

Sensational Split Pea

$12.99

Smokin' Potato Leek

$12.99

Tomato

$12.99

Vegistroni

$12.99

Jumbaplaya

$12.99

Vegan Jumbaplaya

$12.99Out of stock

GFG FOOD

32oz Kombucha Refill

$10.00

8 oz Siren Sauce

$8.95

8 oz Cashew Chz

$12.00

12 oz Cashew Chz

$18.00

32 oz Cashew Chz

$40.00

8 oz Quinoa

$3.50

12 oz Quinoa

$5.00

32 oz Quinoa

$12.00

8 oz Hummus

$3.50

12 oz Hummus

$5.00

32 oz Hummus

$12.00

8 oz Salad Dressing

$7.00

12 oz Salad Dressing

$10.00

8 oz Coleslaw

$3.25

12 oz Coleslaw

$4.50

32 oz Coleslaw

$11.00

1 Pc Raw Onion Bread

$2.50

8 oz Bean Dip

$3.50

12 oz Bean Dip

$5.00

32 oz Bean Dip

$12.00

8 oz Mexi Rice

$2.50

12 oz Mexi Rice

$3.75

32 oz Mexi Rice

$10.00

Sauerkraut Quart

$13.00

Truckee Sourdough Bread (pack)

$7.00

Lighthouse Coffee Bags

$14.95

FROZEN TAKE HOME MEALS

Meat Lasagna

$20.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Lasagna

$16.00Out of stock

Vegan Lasagna

$20.00Out of stock

Meat Shepards Pie W/ Gravy

$16.00Out of stock

Vegan Shepards Pie W/ Gravy

$14.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Eggplant Parm

$16.00Out of stock

Vegan Eggplant Parm

$17.00Out of stock

Beef Chili

$17.00Out of stock

Vegan Chili

$17.00Out of stock
Vegan Meatloaf Dinner

Vegan Meatloaf Dinner

$16.00Out of stock
GF/V Mac N Cheeze

GF/V Mac N Cheeze

$14.00Out of stock

Mac N Chz (Contains Gluten)

$14.00Out of stock

Chix Tamale 6ct

$12.00

Organic Corn Tamales, Chicken Verde

Vegan Rst Veg Tamale 6ct

$12.00

VEGAN Organic Corn Tamales. Roasted Veggie

Chs & Jal Tamale 6ct

$12.00Out of stock

VEGETARIAN Organic Corn Tamales, Cheese & Jalapeno

GFG SWAG

Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $12.00

$12.00

Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $7.00

$7.00

Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $8.00

$8.00

Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $5.00

$5.00

Rno Envy Tshirt

$25.00

BB Caps

$28.00
Elevated Bottle

Elevated Bottle

$25.00

100 Things Reno Book

$16.00

Reusable Straw

$3.00

GFG Gift Basket

$50.00

Sustain Tahoe Key 6.00

$6.00

Sustain Tahoe Key 16

$16.00

Resist Vitamins

$100.00

Spritz-It Sanitizer

$4.00

Secret Reno Book

$22.50

HDYGG Shirt

$50.00

GFG Beanie

$26.00

15 Bracelet

$15.00

DESSERTS

Banana Split

Banana Split

$11.00

Liege waffle, Hoch Family vanilla ice cream, banana, whipped cream, slivered almonds, caramel sauce, Dorinda's decadent dark chocolate

J’Aime Tortue

J’Aime Tortue

$11.00

Liege waffle, Hoch family salted caramel ice cream, dorinda's chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, pecans

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.50

House Made Bread Pudding served with Whipped Cream, and Chocolate or Caramel

GFG Cookie

GFG Cookie

House Made GFG Cookies of your choice!

Cookie a la Mode

Cookie a la Mode

$11.00

House Made GFG Cookie served with Hoch Ice Cream!

Brownie

$4.25

Cream Cheese Brownie

Brownie a la Mode

Brownie a la Mode

$11.00

House Made Cream Cheese Filled Chocolate Brownie served with Local Hoch Ice Cream!

Fruit Crisp

$10.00

Organic Fruit, Housemade Oat Crisp, Coconut Bliss Ice Cream *Vegan *Gluten Free

Raw Dessert

Raw Dessert

$11.00

All Raw Desserts are ALWAYS Vegan, Gluten Free, and Organic. Flavors change daily!

Kombucha Float

Kombucha Float

$9.00

Local made FOLK Kombucha on tap with Hoch Ice Cream. Flavors change daily!

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$8.50

Coconut bliss ice cream, Oogave organic root beer

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.75

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Mini Raw Cups

$5.00

Raw Power Cookie

$5.00

Brookie

$4.25

Peach Cobbler Cupcake

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Vanilla Cupcake

$4.50

Crumble Bar

$4.25

LIEGE WAFFLES

Traditional Liege

Traditional Liege

$5.25

Served the way they eat them in Belgium... Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar (one)

Bedazzle

Bedazzle

$10.25

Liege Waffle with Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Organic Egg Sunny Side Up, Havarti Cheese, Fresh Basil, Organic Real Maple Syrup

Fruitfull

Fruitfull

$9.75

Liege Waffle, Sliced Banana, Mixed Berry Compote, Dark Chocolate

Funkytown

Funkytown

$9.25

Liege Waffle, Melted Bleu Cheese, Warm Apples, Cinnamon, Local Al's Bees Honey

The Elvis

The Elvis

$10.25

Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natrual Bacon, Sliced Bananas, Organic Peanut Butter, Local Al's Bees Honey

Waffle Breakfast

$15.00

One Liege Waffle, Two Organic Eggs Your Way, Choice of Meat

J’aime Tortue

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Pecans

Banana Split Liege Waffle

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Slivered Almonds, Caramel Sauce, Dark Chocolate Sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Mission: We support people's choice to eat healthy by creating a restaurant concept that works for every lifestyle. Our focus is serving delicious food made with love, with an emphasis on local, organic, and clean ingredients.

Website

Location

748 South Meadows Parkway, # A13, Reno, NV 89521

Directions

