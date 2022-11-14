Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Kitchen by GFG Longley

5220 Longley Lane

# 100

Reno, NV 89511

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
BLTA
Great Full Burrito

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Organic Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella, Tots, Choice of Meat, Pico de Gallo

Egg Tacos & Tots

$8.50

2 Organic Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Salsa. Served with Tater Tots

S/ (1) Liege Waffle

$5.25

S/ 2 Slices of Toast

$2.50

S/ Tots

$2.50

MEXICAN

3 Tacos Combo

3 Tacos Combo

Organic Corn Tortillas, Served with (V) Great Full White Beans & (V) Mexican Rice & Salsa

2 Tamale Combo

2 Tamale Combo

Served with (V) Great Full White Beans & (V) Mexican Rice & Salsa

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.50

Organic Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Cheese or Vegan Cheese, Sour Cream or Cashew Cream & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Tri Tip, Jackfruit, or Roasted Veggies. Served With White Beans, Mexican Rice, & Salsa.

2 Enchilada Verde Combo

Served with (V) Great Full White Beans & (V) Mexican Rice & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Jackfruit Tinga, or Roasted Veggies

Great Full Burrito

Great Full Burrito

$11.00

Organic Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Sourcream or Cashew Cream & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Tri Tip, Jackfruit, or Roasted Veggies

S/ 1 Tamale

$3.50

S/ 1 Taco

SMALL Chips and Guacamole

$4.50

LARGE Chips and Guacamole

$6.50

SMALL Chips and Salsa

$3.00

LARGE Chips and Salsa

$5.00

SMALL Side of Beans

$3.00

LARGE Side of Beans

$5.00

SMALL Side of Mexican Rice

$3.00

LARGE Side of Mexican Rice

$5.00

Box Lunch

$15.00

BOWLS AND SALADS

Keto Mexi Bowl

$15.00

Organic Romaine, Choice of Chicken Tinga OR Marinated Grass Fed Tri Tip, Salsa, Cheese, & Guacamole

Paleo Mexi Bowl

$16.00

Organic Romaine, Choice of Chicken Tinga Or Marinated Grass Fed Tri Tip, Roasted Veggies, Salsa, Cheese, & Guacamole

Chicken Taco Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

$16.00

Organic Greens, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Sour Cream, Black Beans, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Dressing

(V) Fiesta Salad

(V) Fiesta Salad

$12.50

Organic Spinach, Cabbage, Quinoa, Black Beans, Carrots, Roasted Organic Corn, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips, Salsa, Cilantro Lime Dressing

(V) Enhancement Bowl

$13.50

Organic Greens, Black Beans, Organic Quinoa, House Fermented Sauerkraut, Carrots, Cucumbers, & Avocado, Lemon Oil

Classic Cobb Salad

Classic Cobb Salad

$18.00

Organic Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Choice of Dressing

LARGE (V) Greenhouse Salad

$9.00

Organic Lettuce, Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing

SMALL (V) Greenhouse Salad

$6.00

Organic Lettuce, Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing

BURGERS

The Classic

$13.50

Toasted Bun, 1000 Island, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles

The BBQ

$14.00

Toasted Bun, Mayo, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles

The Southwest

The Southwest

$14.50

Toasted Bun, Jalapeno Aioli, Havarti Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

BLTA

$13.50

Uncured Natural Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Roasted Tomato Aioli

(V) FLTA

$14.00

Smoked Vegan Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Roasted Tomato Aioli

Hickory Ham

$13.50

Hickory Ham, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tomato Aioli

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$13.50

Natural Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto Aioli

Gourmet Grilled cheese

$12.50

Cheddar, Provolone, & Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Pesto Aioli

Vegan Grilled cheese

Vegan Grilled cheese

$13.00

Violife Cheddar, Provolone, & Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Pesto Aioli

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce

Vegan Reuben

Vegan Reuben

$15.50

Smoked Organic Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Sauerkraut, Vegan Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye Bread

Turkey Reuben

$15.00

All Natural Turkey, 1000 Island, House Fermented Sauerkraut, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye Bread

Curried Chickpea

Curried Chickpea

$12.50

Curried Chickpeas, Sweet Relish, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Vegan Veggie

$12.50

Hummus, Carrots, Lettuce, Sunflower Seeds, Red Onion, Tomato

Box Lunche

$13.75Out of stock

SOUPS/SIDES

Cup Soup

$5.50

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Quinoa Cup

$3.50

Quinoa Bowl

$5.00

Coleslaw Cup

$3.50

Coleslaw Bowl

$5.00

Mini Green Salad

$3.50

Chips

$2.50

DESSERTS

Raw Dessert Cup

$5.00

Juli's Famous Apple Chai Cookie

$4.25

Liege Waffle

$5.25

Kristen's Famous Brownie

$4.25

Vegan/GF Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.25

Vegan Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

GF Coconut Chai Cookie

$4.25

GF Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

Vegan Cupcake

$4.25

Power seed bar

$5.00

Whole Vegan Cake

$55.00Out of stock

Whole Pumpkin pie

$31.50

Vegan Pecan Pie

$37.00

Whole Apple Pie

$39.00

Small C

$2.75

8" Whole Raw Pie

$59.95Out of stock

(V)(gf) Brookie

$4.25

Chocolate Chip

$4.25

(V) Ginger Molasses

$4.25

CRUMB BARS

$4.25

BEVERAGES

Just Ice Tea

$3.50

Coconut Water

$4.25

Folk Kombucha

$6.00

GTS Kombucha

$4.25

Honest Tea

$3.00

LG Water

$4.00

Lighthouse Coffee Brewed

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Stok Coffees

$4.25Out of stock

Water

$3.00

24 OZ ELEVATED BOTTLE + KOMBUCHA

$27.00

Tractor Fountain Drink

$3.50

Light Coffee

$24.00Out of stock

ONLINE ORGANIC PRESSED JUICE

Cuke Skywalker

$11.00

Buddha

$11.00

Phunky Beets

$11.00

You Glow Girl

$11.00

Yogi

$11.00

Celery Juice

$9.00

Johnny Cashew

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Kitchen by Great Full Gardens We are an Organic Soup/Salad/Hot Bar serving Sandwiches, Burgers and More! Try our Catering Services for you next luncheon!

Website

Location

5220 Longley Lane, # 100, Reno, NV 89511

Directions

