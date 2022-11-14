The Kitchen by GFG Longley
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Welcome to The Kitchen by Great Full Gardens We are an Organic Soup/Salad/Hot Bar serving Sandwiches, Burgers and More! Try our Catering Services for you next luncheon!
Location
5220 Longley Lane, # 100, Reno, NV 89511
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
No Reviews
6015 South Virginia Street Reno, NV 89502
View restaurant
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
No Reviews
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C RENO, NV 89511
View restaurant