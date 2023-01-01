Great Grandma Flahertys East Bridgewater
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Specializing in hand cut French fries, poutine, panini's. And all of your catering needs!
Location
724 Elm St, East Bridgewater, MA 02333
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Perfectly Flavahd Cafe - 224 N. Bedford St
No Reviews
224 N. Bedford St East Bridgewater, MA 02333
View restaurant
Wicked Flavah Food Truck -
No Reviews
224 North Bedford Street East Bridgewater, MA 02333
View restaurant
Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA - 979 Main St
No Reviews
989 Main St Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurant
More near East Bridgewater