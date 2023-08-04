FOOD

MEAT PLATE

BBQ PLATE

$9.49

CHICKEN – DARK PLATE

$7.99

CHICKEN – WHITE PLATE

$8.99

BBQ & CHICKEN COMBO PLATE

$11.99

FRIED CHICKEN WING PLATE

$9.49

FRIED CHICKEN LEGS PLATE

$7.99

CHICKEN TENDERS PLATE

$9.99

CHICKEN LIVERS PLATE

$8.49

CHICKEN GIZZARDS PLATE

$8.49

FRIED PORK CHOP PLATE

$9.99

CHICKEN SALAD PLATE

$9.99

MEATLOAF PLATE

$9.99

VEGGIE PLATE

$7.99

SEAFOOD PLATE

FRIED SHRIMP PLATE

$10.99

FRIED FLOUNDER PLATE

$11.99

SHRIMP & FLOUNDER PLATE

$15.99

SNACK BOXES

2 PIECE DARK SNACK

$4.99

3 PIECE WING SNACK

$5.99

3 PIECE TENDER SNACK

$4.99

SANDWICHES

2 HOT DOGS

$4.99

BBQ SANDWICH

$4.49

COUNTRY SAUSAGE DOG

$3.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$3.99

FLOUNDER SANDWICH

$4.99

PORK CHOP SANDWICH

$3.99

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$3.99

SALADS/WRAPS

SALAD

$6.99

SALAD W/ TENDERS

$8.99

CHOPPED BBQ WRAP

$2.99

CHICKEN TENDER WRAP

$2.99

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$2.99

WRAP COMBO

$8.99

DAILY SPECIALS

CHICKEN & PASTRY

$9.99Out of stock

BBQ PORK RIBS

$9.99Out of stock

SMOTHERED PORK LOIN

$9.99Out of stock

FRIED CATFISH

$11.99

STEW BEEF WITH RICE

$11.99Out of stock

KIDS MEAL

HOT DOG

$4.99Out of stock

CHICKEN LEG

$4.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.99

DESSERTS

PECAN PIE

$2.99

PEACH COBBLER

$2.99

BANNA PUDDING

$2.99

CHEESE CAKE

$2.99

FAMILY PACKS

FAMILY #1- 16 PCS CHICKEN TENDER

$26.99

FAMILY #2- 8 PCS CHICKEN

$26.99

FAMILY #3- 8 PCS CHICKEN & BBQ

$34.99

EXTRAS

ADD CHEESE

$1.00

SIDES

FAT BACK

$4.99

PORK SKINS

$4.99Out of stock

HOT DOG

$3.00Out of stock

SAUSAGE

$5.00

CATFISH

$7.00

FLOUNDER

$7.00

SHRIMP

$6.00

STEW BEEF

$6.50+Out of stock

RIBS

$5.00Out of stock

CHICKEN & PASTRY

$3.00+Out of stock

PORK CHOPS

$6.00

MEATLOAF

$5.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.00

HUSHPUPPIES

$1.00+

DINNER ROLL

$0.50

CHICKEN SALAD

$4.00+

1 FRIED CHICKEN WING

$2.00

1 FRIED CHICKEN LEG

$2.00

1 FRIED THIGH THIGH

$2.00

1 FRIED CHICKEN BREAST

$4.00

GIZZARDS

$3.00+

LIVERS

$3.00+

BBQ

$5.00+

8 PCS CHICKEN BOX

$13.50

HOT DOG BUNS

$1.00

HAMBURGER BUNS

$1.00

BAKED CHICKEN DARK

$4.00

BAKED CHICKEN WHITE

$4.00

CONDIMENTS

Tartar Sauce

$0.35

Cocktail Sauce

$0.35

BBQ Sauce

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

Grandsons BBQ Sauce

Sauteed Onions

$0.35

Gravy

$0.35

Hot Sauce

Ketchup

Mayo Packet

Mustard Packet

Salt

Pepper

Vinegar

Butter

Sugar

Lemon Packet

Splenda

Creamer

Syrup

Jelly

BEVARAGES

BREAKFAST DRINKS

COFFEE

$1.49

APPLE JUICE

$0.99+

ORANGE JUICE

$1.99

TEA/LEMONADE

SWEET TEA

$0.99+

UNSWEET TEA

$0.99+

FRESH LEMONADE

$2.49+

1/2 SWEET 1/2 UNSWEET

$0.99+

1/2 SWEET 1/2 PINK LEMONADE

$0.99+

1/2 TEA 1/2 FRESH LEMONADE

$2.09+Out of stock

PEPSI PRODUCTS

PINK LEMONADE

$0.99+

FRUIT PUNCH

$0.99+

PEPSI

$0.99+

DIET PEPSI

$0.99+

SUNKIST ORANGE

$0.99+

MOUNTAIN DEW

$0.99+

DR. PEPPER

$0.99+

SIERRA MIST

$0.99+

BOTTLE DRINKS

PEPSI BOTTLE

$2.49

DIET PEPSI BOTTLE

$2.49

PEPSI ZERO BOTTLE

$2.49

GINGER ALE BOTTLE

$2.49

SUNKIST ORANGE BOTTLE

$2.49

SUNKIST GRAPE BOTTLE

$2.49

STARRY BOTTLE

$2.49

MOUNTAIN DEW BOTTLE

$2.49

DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.49

WATER BOTTLE

$2.49Out of stock

ICE/WATER

WATER

$0.30+

ICE CUP

$0.30+