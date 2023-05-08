Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great Harvest Billings

review star

No reviews yet

907 Poly Drive

Billings, MT 59102

Popular Items

California Cobb

$9.50

Turkey, crisp bacon, avocado, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese spread, on your choice of bread (Cal. 530-560).

Smoked Turkey Pesto Panini

$9.50

Turkey, swiss cheese, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, pesto, mayonnaise, brown mustard, balsamic vinegar, on Foccacia bread (Cal. 520)

Roast Beef Panini

$9.50

Roast Beef, provolone cheese, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomatoe, roasted peppers & onions, southwest mayonnaise, on Focaccia bread (Cal. 500).

Sandwiches & Salads

Adam & Eve

$8.00

Vegetarian - Provolone cheese, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber, apple slices & garlic herb spread, on your choice of bread (Cal.410-440).

Baja Turkey Chipotle

$9.00

Turkey, chipotle honey lime yogurt sauce, pepperjack cheese, shaved cabbage, pickled red onions, & avocado (Cal. 460-490).

California Cobb

$9.50

Turkey, crisp bacon, avocado, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese spread, on your choice of bread (Cal. 530-560).

Craisy Chick

$8.25

Seasoned chicken salad mix, provolone cheese, green leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomato, on your choice of bread (Cal. 580-610).

Pepper Bleu Roast Beef

$9.25

Roast Beef, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese spread & pepper, on your choice of bread (Cal.490-520).

Quick Pick

$8.25

Pick your choice of meat, cheese, and toppings: green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayonaise, mustard, balsamic vinegar, on your choice of bread.

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00

Peanut butter and jelly (grape, strawberry, or raspberry), on your choice of bread (Cal.370-400).

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar cheese and swiss cheese, toasted on your choice of bread (Cal. 370-400).

BLT

$8.25

Bacon, provolone cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise, on your choice of bread (Cal. 510-540).

Cheesy Italian Hog

$8.25

Fancy name for grilled cheese! Ham, cheddar and swiss cheese, garlic & herb spread, on your choice of bread (Cal. 540-570).

Smoked Turkey Pesto Panini

$9.50

Turkey, swiss cheese, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, pesto, mayonnaise, brown mustard, balsamic vinegar, on Foccacia bread (Cal. 520)

Roast Beef Panini

$9.50

Roast Beef, provolone cheese, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomatoe, roasted peppers & onions, southwest mayonnaise, on Focaccia bread (Cal. 500).

Cobb Salad

$9.75

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced egg, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, & croutons with Ranch dressing on the side (Cal. 310-550).

Mexicali Salad

$9.75

Mixed greens, cabbage, grilled chicken, black beans, roasted chickpeas, red onions, tomato, cilantro, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and Chipotle Ranch dressing on the side (Cal. 250-470).

Sesame Chicken Grain Bowl

$9.75

Mixed greens, cabbage, roasted quinoa and wheat berries, carrots, grilled chicken, roasted cashews and peanuts, sesame seeds, cilantro, Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette on the side (Cal. 380-660).

Yardbird Salad

$9.75

Mixed greens, spinach, grilled chicken, roasted nuts & seeds, roasted chickpeas, craisins, golden raisins, avocado, parmesan cheese, with a Garlic Lemon Vinaigrette on the side (Cal. 510-790).

Half Sandwich & Soup

$9.50

Your choice of sandwich and soup of the day.

Soup & Fat Slice

$6.25

Your choice of soup and fat slice of bread.

Chips

$1.25

Carrot Sticks

$1.25

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Egg, cheddar cheese, and swiss cheese, with your choice of ham or bacon, on your choice of toasted bread.

French Toast

$6.00

Cinnamon Swirl slices dipped in egg batter and cooked to perfection.

Cranberry Almond Oatmeal

$5.00

Raisin Cinnamon Oatmeal

$5.00

Beverages

Water Cup

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Small Coffee

$2.00

Large Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$1.75

Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Cascade Ice

$2.00

Gatorade

$1.25

Henry Weinhards

$2.25

High Brew Coffee

$4.00

Energy

$2.75

Snapple

$2.25

Goodies

Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Gingersnap Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.25

Muffins

$2.50

Scones

$2.50

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.25

Goodie Bars

Shortbread Cookies

$6.75

Biscotti

$2.00+

Bread

Bread

Honey Whole Wheat

$6.90

Harvest White

$6.90

Dakota Whole Wheat

$7.25

High 5 Fiber

$7.25

Cinnamon Swirl

$8.25

Challah

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$8.75

Raspberry Blueberry

$8.75Out of stock

Garlic Cheddar

$8.00

Jalapeno Cheddar

$8.00

Sourdough

$7.50

Three Cheese Sourdough

$8.25Out of stock

Bread of the Month

Fat Slice

$0.50

Freezer Items

Lemon Oh

$14.00

1/3 Lemon Oh

$6.00

Monkey Bread

$10.50

Pizza Dough

$3.75

Dinner Rolls

Honey Butter White

$7.25

Honey Whole Wheat

$7.25

Retail Gifts

Gift Bag

$25.00

Gift Box

$45.00

Gift Basket

$66.00

Gift Bag w/Tissue

$2.00

Empty - product not included

BYO Gift Basket

$20.00

Empty - product not included

BYO Gift Basket XL

$30.00

Empty - product not included

BYO Gift Box

$8.00

Empty - product not included

Gift Wrap

$1.00

Cookie & Cocoa Gift Pack

$18.25

Jam & Honey Gift Pack

$18.00

Knife & Cutting Board Gift Pack

$21.00

Knife & MT Cutting Board Gift Pack

$33.00

Pancake & Syrup Gift Pack

$20.00

Soup & Cornbread Gift Pack

$19.00

Hot Pad Gift Set

$12.00

Oven Mitt Gift Set

$16.00
