Great Harvest Bread Co. Mentor OH

Breads

Harvest White

$7.00

Honey Whole Wheat

$7.00

Cinnamon Swirl

$8.95

Cinnamon Chip

$8.75

FREE LOAF

REWARDS LOAF

Ambrosia

$9.50

Anadama

$5.95

Apple Cinn Swirl

$9.50

Apple Cherry Pecan

$8.95

Apple Pie Bread

$8.50

Apple Scrapple

$8.50

Apricot Almond

$8.50

Autumn Apple

$8.50

Asiago Pesto Bread

$8.50

Bacon Cheddar Beer

$9.95

Breakfast Blast

$8.50

Buckeye Bread

$8.50

Caraway Rye/NYR

$7.50

Challah

$8.50

Cheddar Garlic

$8.75

Cherry Walnut

$9.25

Chocolate Babka

$7.95

Cinnamon Raisin

$7.75

Cinn Raisin Walnut

$8.50

Cran Crunch/Orange

$8.50

Dakota

$7.50

Focaccia

$6.00

Guinness & Gouda

$10.95

High 5 Fiber

$7.50

High 5 Fiber w/ BB

$8.95

Irish Baked Potato

$9.95

Irish Soda Bread

$8.95

Jalapeno Cheddar

$9.75

Lemon Blueberry

$8.50

Merry Berry

$8.50

Nine Grain

$7.50

Olive Bread

$8.50

Onion Dill Rye

$7.50

Pesto Sundried Tom

$8.95

Popeye Bread

$9.50

Pumpkin Swirl

$9.50

Red/White/Blue

$8.50

Rustic Italian Herb

$7.50

Sourdough

$7.50

Spinach Feta

$8.95

Stuffing Bread

$9.50

White Choc Cherry

$9.95

Cinnamon Chip Log

$14.95

Rolls/Buns

Asiago Pesto Roll

$6.75

Pepperoni Roll

$6.25

Pepp/Pepp Roll

$6.75

Spinach Roll

$6.75

Spinach Roll w/ Banana Peppers

$7.00

Corned Beef/Swiss Roll

$9.50

Corned Beef & Swiss Roll - Reuben Style

$11.00

White DINNER ROLLS

$4.50+

Wheat DINNER ROLLS

$4.50+

Specialty DINNER ROLLS

$5.00+

BCB DINNER ROLLS

$5.50+

White/Wheat BURGER BUNS

$1.25

Specialty BURGER BUNS

$1.50

Bacon Cheddar Beer BURGER BUNS

$2.00

Gluten X

GX CNC

$7.50+

GX Dakota

$7.50+

GX CNC w/ Raisins

$13.95

GX White

$6.00+

GX Whole Grain

$6.50+

GX Dakota w/ Blueberries

$14.95

GX Challah

$12.95

GX Irish Soda Bread

$10.95

GX Pepperoni Roll

$10.95

GX Pepperoni w/ Peppers Roll

$11.95

GX Pesto Sundried Tomato

$8.00+

GX Stuffing Bread

$13.95

GX WG Dairy & Egg Free

$6.50+

GX WG Dairy Free

$6.50+

REWARDS GX Loaf

Whole Grain

$6.50+

White

$6.25+

CNC

$7.50+

Dakota

$7.50+

Whole Grain

$2.25+

White

$2.25+

CNC

$2.50+

Dakota

$2.50+

REWARDS GX Goodie

GX Almond Cookies

$2.50+

GX Banana Cookies

$2.50+

GX Batter Bread

$7.75

GX Brownies

$4.00+

GX Brownies w/ Walnuts

$4.50+

GX Carrot Cake

$6.00

GX Choc. Chip Cookie

$2.00+

GX Coffee Cake

$6.00

GX Croutons

$7.00

GX Cupcakes

$3.00

GX Frosted Sugar Cookie

$3.00

GX Gingerbread Bar

$4.00+

GX Gingerbread Cookies

$2.50+

GX Lemon Bar

$4.00+

GX Linzer Cookies

$3.00+

GX Muffins

$3.00+

GX Pie Crust

$7.95

GX Pie Dough Ball

$6.00

GX Pizza Crust

$7.95

GX Pumpkin Choc Chip Bars

$4.00+

GX Pumpkin Pie

$18.95

GX RWB Dessert Bread

$6.25+

GX Scones

$3.00+

GX Brownie Cake

$12.00

Bread Bowls/Characters

White/Wheat Bread Bowl

$3.50

Specialty Bread Bowl

$4.50

BCB Bread Bowl

$5.50

Bunny Bread

$16.95+

Snowman Bread

$14.95

Spider Bread

$11.95

Teddy Bear Bread

$14.95

Turkey Bread

$16.95

Wreath

$16.95

Goodies

Scones

$3.00+

Muffins

$3.00+

Biscotti

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$4.00+

C-Rolls

$4.00+

Cinnamon Stix

$2.00

Cookie Kit

$7.00+

Cream Roll

$5.50+

Cupcakes

$3.95+

FREE GOODIE

Fruit Pies

$15.95

KING CAKE

$24.95

Pizzelles

$6.00

Pumpkin Pies

$16.95

REWARDS GOODIE

Banana Nut

$8.95

Blueberry Coffeecake

$10.99

Blueberry Oatbran

$7.95

Cappuccino Chocolate/Irish Coffee Cake

$8.95

Caramel Apple/Paddy's Lucky Loaf

$8.95

Carrot, Raisin

$8.50

Cherry Oatbran

$7.95

Choc. Cherry Brownie Bread

$8.95

Chocolate Brownie Bread

$7.95

Cornbread

$7.95

Cornbread w/ Jalapenos

$8.50

Eggnog

$8.95

Gingerbread

$7.95

Heart-Shaped Choc Brownie Bread

$8.95

Hot Buttered Rum

$8.95

Lemon Blueberry Batter Bread

$8.95

Lemon Raspberry Batter Bread

$8.95

Molly's Coconut Pineapple

$8.95

Peachy Keen Batter Bread

$8.95

Pumpkin Choc Chip

$8.95

Raspberry Oatbran

$7.95

Snickerdoodle Batter Bread

$7.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.95

Sweet Cherry

$7.95

Zucchini Bread

$7.95

Choc Candy Cane Crunch

$2.00+

Chocolate Bliss

$2.00+

Dr. Cookies

$3.00+

Frosted Sugar Cookies

$3.00+

Gingerbread

$2.00+

Just Choc Chip

$2.00+

Oatmeal Choc Chip w/ Walnuts

$2.00+

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.00+

Peanut Butter

$2.00+

Salted Caramel

$2.00+

Snickerdoodle

$2.00+

Brownies

$4.00

Energy Bars

$4.00

Harvest Bar

$4.00

Lemon/Lime Bars

$4.00

Mud Bar

$5.00

Pecan Bars

$4.00

Rice Cereal Bars

$4.00

S'Mores Bars

$5.00

Savannah Bars

$4.00

Lobby

Almond Butter

$12.95

Bread Knife

$8.95

Caruso's Coffee Bricks

$2.50+

Chips

$2.29

Cooper's Flavored Syrup

$6.95

Cooper's Jams/Fruit Butters

$6.95

Cutting Board

$17.95

Dip Mixes

$5.00

Dipping Oil

$12.95

Doggie Bones

$0.50+

Harney & Sons Tea (Full Box)

$6.95

Honey Bear

$4.95

Maple Syrup - 100% Pure

$13.95

Mug

$7.95

Pancake Spatula

$6.00

Peanut Butter

$6.95

Pizza Dough

$3.00

Soup Mixes

$8.50

Spreader Knife

$6.00

Tumbler Cup

$9.95

Tuna To-Go

$6.25

Wooden Spoon

$6.00

Homemade Mixes

9-Grain Hot Cereal

$10.50

Brownie Mix

$11.95+

Cookie Mix

$9.75

Cornbread Mix

$6.95

Croutons

$5.00

Garlic Butter

$5.00

GF Croutons

$6.50

GF Pancake Mix

$8.95

Granola

$7.95

Oatmeal Mix

$8.95

Pancake Mix

$7.95

Scone Mix

$7.95

Trail Mix

$8.95

Spicy Trail Mix

$10.95

Vanilla Honey Butter

$5.00

Whipped Cinnamon Butter

$5.00

Yoghurt Parfait with Berries

$5.95

Gift Containers

Gift Bags

$2.00

Shipping Boxes

$5.00+

Gift Baskets

$14.25+

Let It Snow Box

$3.00

Holiday Print Cello Bag

$1.00

Snowflake Box

$3.00

Tea Towel

$7.00

Gift Wrap - Bag & Bow

$3.00

Bow

$1.00

Items By the Pound

Bleu Cheese Spread

$4.00+

Butter

$4.00+

Chicken Salad

$5.95+

Garlic & Herb Spread

$4.00+

Mac Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Roasted Red Pepper Spread

$4.50+

Spicy SW Mayo

$4.00+

Tuna Salad

$6.50+

Wheat Flour

$2.00

White Flour

$2.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Whole Sandwiches

California Cobb

$10.95

Chicken Cucumber Dill

$11.95

Ham & Swiss

$9.25

Harvest Veggie

$9.25

Louisville Chicken Salad

$9.25

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.95

Pepper Bleu Roast Beef

$10.95

Roast Beef & Provolone

$10.95

The Italian

$10.95

Tuna Salad

$9.25

Turkey & Swiss

$9.25

SOM - Corned Beef & Swiss

$10.50

REWARDS Sandwich

BBQ Cheddar Chicken

$11.95

BLT

$7.95

Cheesesteak

$11.95

Country Smoked Turkey

$9.25

Cubano

$11.95

Grilled Cheese Panini

$7.95

Portobello Pesto Melt

$11.95

Rachel - HOT

$11.95

Reuben - HOT

$12.95

Turkey & Pepper Jack

$11.95

Turkey Chile Cheddar Melt

$11.95

Tuscan Chicken Panini

$11.95

SOM - Better Than Leftovers

$11.95

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Egg & Cheese

$5.95

Firehouse Egg

$6.50

Veggie Egg

$6.50

Half Sandwiches

HALF California Cobb

$5.25

HALF The Italian

$5.75

HALF Chicken Cucumber Dill

$5.75

HALF Louisville Chicken Salad

$5.00

HALF Tuna Salad

$5.00

HALF Harvest Veggie

$5.00

HALF Ham & Swiss

$5.00

HALF Turkey & Swiss

$5.00

HALF Roast Beef & Provolone

$5.50

HALF Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.50

HALF Sandwich of the Month - Cold

$6.50

HALF BLT

$4.50

HALF Tuscan Chicken Panini

$6.00

HALF Smoky BBQ Cheddar Chicken

$6.25

HALF Spicy Turkey & Pepper Jack

$6.25

HALF Cubano

$6.25

HALF Portobello Pesto Melt

$6.25

HALF Roasted Pepper Chipotle Cheesesteak

$6.25

HALF Country Smoked Turkey

$6.00

HALF GHBC Grilled Cheese Panini

$5.50

HALF Sandwich of the Month - HOT

$7.50

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Egg & Cheese

$4.25

Firehouse Egg

$5.00

Veggie Egg

$5.00

Salads

Greek

$8.95+

Yardbird

$8.95+

Cobb

$8.95+

GH Chef

$8.95+

Soup

Large Soup

$4.50

Grain Bowls

Carrot Sesame Grain Bowl

$6.95+

Fresh Seasons Grain Bowl

$6.95+

Portobello Sesame Grain Bowl

$6.95+

Chicken Sesame Grain Bowl

$6.95+

Gift Baskets

Comfort & Joy

$39.95

Baci "Italian Kiss"

$54.95

Build Your Own

$59.95

Abundant Basket

$65.00

Basket of Goodies

$79.95

Basket of Gratitude

$84.95

School Fuel Box

$32.00

Grab N Go

Cookie Mix & Spoon

$17.95

Cozy Breakfast Blend (Pancake Mix)

$29.95

Healthy Oatmeal Blend (Oatmeal Mix)

$27.95

Great with Bread Sweet Spreads

$22.95

Oatmeal & Spoon

$17.95

Pancake Mix & Spatula

$17.95

Red Velvet Pancake Mix

$7.00

Sweet & Salty

$36.95

Teacher Gift Bag

$22.95

Warm Wishes Gift Bag

$22.95

You're the Bees Knees

$45.00

Jam with Spreader Knife

$14.95

Gift Wrap

Gift Bags

$2.00

Gift Baskets

$14.25+

Gift Wrap - Bag & Bow

$3.00

Clear Gift Basket Bag

$2.00

Let It Snow Box

$3.00

Holiday Print Cello Bag

$1.00

Snowflake Box

$3.00

Tea Towel

$7.00

Bow

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local, cozy bakery & cafe! Enjoy fresh, made-to-order sandwiches and salads! Treat yourself, a friend, or colleague to made-from-scratch cookies, batter breads, muffins, and scones that change seasonally! There's something for every taste and every budget!

Website

Location

9440 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060

Directions

Great Harvest Bread Co. image
Great Harvest Bread Co. image

