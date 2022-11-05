Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great Harvest Bread Co. Warrenton, Virginia

446 Reviews

$

108 Main St.

Warrenton, VA 20186

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

California Cobb

$8.69

BLT

$6.10

Turkey and Swiss

$7.75

Ham and Swiss

$7.75

Harvest Veggie

$7.04

Roast Beef and Provolone

$7.75

Perfect PB&J

$3.79

Piedmont Bleu

$8.45

Old Town Chicken Salad

$7.75

Test Sandwich

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

108 Main St., Warrenton, VA 20186

Directions

Gallery
Great Harvest Bread Co. image
Great Harvest Bread Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Third + Main
orange starNo Reviews
15 South Third Street Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Molly's Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 1,080
36 Main St Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
The Natural Marketplace Organic Deli
orange star4.8 • 163
5 Diagonal Street Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Carousel Frozen Treats
orange star4.6 • 510
346 Waterloo St Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Graze to Griddle - WARRENTON
orange starNo Reviews
Warrenton VA Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Denim and Pearls - Old Town Warrenton, VA
orange starNo Reviews
29 Main St, Warrenton Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Warrenton

Black Bear Bistro
orange star4.1 • 1,260
32 Main St Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Molly's Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 1,080
36 Main St Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Carousel Frozen Treats
orange star4.6 • 510
346 Waterloo St Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Wort Hog Brewing Company - 41 Beckham Street
orange star4.7 • 482
41 Beckham Street Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
The Natural Marketplace Organic Deli
orange star4.8 • 163
5 Diagonal Street Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Old Bust Head Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 146
7134 Farm Station Road Warrenton, VA 20187
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warrenton
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Front Royal
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston