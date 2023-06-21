A map showing the location of Great Harvest of Elm Grove View gallery

Great Harvest of Elm Grove

review star

No reviews yet

13404 Watertown Plank Rd

Elm Grove, WI 53122

Breakfast

Classic Breakfast Sandwiches

Classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese bread

$7.50

Classic Ham, Egg & Cheese bread

$7.50

Classic Egg & Cheese bread

$7.00

Classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese biscuit

$7.00

Classic Ham, Egg & Cheese biscuit

$7.00

Classic Egg & Cheese biscuit

$6.50

Specialty Breakfast Sandwiches

The Morning Gobbler

$8.00

The Kickstart

$8.00

Loaded Bacon

$8.50

Loaded Ham

$8.50

Lunch

Hot Sandwiches

Butler BLAT

$8.50

Our version of a Bacon Lettuce and Tomato with Avocado spread and seasoned mayo grilled on Focaccia Bread

Falls Spicy Turkey & Pepper Jack

$9.00

Turkey breast, Pepper Jack cheese, red onion, Romaine lettuce, peppers and tomato with our spicy Chipotle mayo grilled on Oregon Herb Bread

Tosa Turkey Pesto

$9.00

Turkey breast, pesto sauce, seasoned mayo, Swiss cheese, red onion, tomato, fresh spinach and peppers grilled on Focaccia Bread

Greenfield Grilled Cheese

$6.50+

A twist on the traditional sandwich with our garlic herb spread, Sharp Cheddar and Swiss cheese on Focaccia Bread

Soup

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.50

Chips

Chips - 1.5 oz bag

$1.90

Drinks

Soda 12oz can

Coke

$1.43

Pepsi

$1.43

Mt Dew

$1.43

Diet Coke

$1.43

Diet Pepsi

$1.43

Diet Mt Dew

$1.43

Sprite

$1.43

Coffee

Stone Creek 12oz

$2.50

Stone Creek 16oz

$3.00

Stone Creek 20oz

$3.50

Waters

Bottled Water - Century Springs

$1.50

Bai

$3.00

Milk

Chocolate Milk 12oz bottle

$3.00

Banana Chocolate

$2.50

Sparkling

Bubbly

$2.00

Bubblr

$3.00

Spindrift

$2.00

ICE

$2.25

Juice

Orange Juice - 10oz bottle

$2.50

Juice Box

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Great Harvest Bread Co.

