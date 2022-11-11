Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great Harvest Bread Co. Kennewick

review star

No reviews yet

8378 West Grandridge Boulevard

Suite 130

Kennewick, WA 99336

Thanksgiving Week

Oder in advance for to guarantee availability. Some items may not be available for order prior to Thanksgiving week. Orders for AM pickup will be made the day before.
Bread Turkey

Bread Turkey

$15.00

Bring a smile to the Thanksgiving table with a loaf of bread shaped like a Turkey! Available in Cinnamon Burst or Honey Whole wheat. Includes approximately 12 half-rolls around the main body. Available the week of Thanksgiving for pre-order.

Pumpkin Oh's

Pumpkin Oh's

$15.00

Pumpkin cake rolled and filled with a sweet cream cheese filling. Store frozen and serve chilled for a cool treat.

Orange Rolls Tin

Orange Rolls Tin

$10.50

These orange sweet rolls are a unique take on a traditional cinnamon roll. Approx. 7-9 mini rolls per tin.

Chocolate Brownie Bread

Chocolate Brownie Bread

$9.50

If you love a rich chocolaty brownie, this breads for you! This luscious cake bread is blended with chocolate chips for an extra chocolate kick. It’s a heavenly treat morning, noon, or night!

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

$9.50

The perfect blend of pumpkin and chocolate chips in every delicious bite! Enjoy this addictive bread at brunch or as dessert, serve it at your next holiday party, or give it as a special gift.

Cinnamon Burst

Cinnamon Burst

$8.15

An all-time favorite flavoricious bread no matter how you slice it! This soft white bread with cinnamon chips makes fantastic French Toast! Cinnalicious!

Cranberry Orange

Cranberry Orange

$8.25

Dried cranberries and orange peel make a perfect pairing within a fresh-ground whole wheat dough. Makes incredible toast! Did we mention that this is the BEST bread in the world for turkey sandwiches? Fresh, flavorful, full of goodness!

Stuffing Bread

Stuffing Bread

$8.95

Tastes just like stuffing! Fresh celery, yellow onions, thyme and sage make this the perfect bread for your left over turkey sandwiches.

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

$8.50+

This white version of our buttery, gourmet potato roll is a must-have for your next family meal. Order in advance to guarantee availability.

Blend Potato Rolls

Blend Potato Rolls

$8.50+

These buttery, gourmet potato roll is our softest yet. These wheat/white blend rolls are a must-have for your next family meal. Order in advance to guarantee availability.

White Potato Rolls

White Potato Rolls

$8.50+

This white version of our buttery, gourmet potato roll is a must-have for your next family meal. Order in advance to guarantee availability.

Honey Whole Wheat Rolls

Honey Whole Wheat Rolls

$7.50+

100% Honey Whole Wheat dinner rolls. Order in advance to guarantee availability.

Farmhouse White Rolls

Farmhouse White Rolls

$7.50+

Farmhouse White dinner rolls. Order in advance to guarantee availability.

Gluten X Rolls

Gluten X Rolls

$7.75

Gluten "Friendly" Bread. Enjoy the sweet, nutty blend of oat, brown & white rice flour, sweetened with honey, flecked with flax, sunflower, and sesame seeds.

Cold Sandwiches

#1 Chipotle Steak Club

#1 Chipotle Steak Club

$7.65+

Roast beef, bacon, chipotle sauce, pepper jack, peppers, onion, lettuce, tomato on choice of bread. Served spicy.

#2 Pilgrim

#2 Pilgrim

$9.25+

Sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato on choice of bread.

#3 California Cobb

#3 California Cobb

$10.00+

Avocado, turkey, bacon, mayo, onion, lettuce, tomato on choice of bread.

#4 Spicy Cobb

#4 Spicy Cobb

$10.00+

Avocado, turkey, bacon, chipotle sauce, onion, lettuce, tomato on choice of bread. Served spicy.

#5 Veggie Pecan

#5 Veggie Pecan

$9.25+

Avocado, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Garlic Spread , Feta Cheese, Spiced Pecans, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato on Choice of Bread

#6 Chicken Pecan

#6 Chicken Pecan

$9.50+

Chicken, Seasoned Mayo, Spiced Pecans, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato on Choice of Bread

#7 Classic

#7 Classic

$9.25+

Choice of Meat & Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on Made-From-Scratch Bread

#8 Paige's PB&J

#8 Paige's PB&J

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly on Choice of Bread

Combo Meal

Combo Meal

$2.75

Get any 2 of a combination of chips, cookies, or fountain drinks

Hot Sandwiches

#9 Turkey Pesto Panini

#9 Turkey Pesto Panini

$10.75

Turkey, Basil Pesto, Provolone, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato Served on Sourdough Bread

#10 Reuben

#10 Reuben

$10.75

Corned Beef or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on Toasted Rye Bread

#11 BBQ Chicken Panini

#11 BBQ Chicken Panini

$10.75

​​Tangy BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato Served on Sourdough Bread

#12 Roasted Pepper Cheesesteak Panini

#12 Roasted Pepper Cheesesteak Panini

$10.75

Roast Beef, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Chipotle Sauce, Pepper Jack on Sourdough Bread

#13 Hawaiian

#13 Hawaiian

$10.75

Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Grilled Pineapple, Teriyaki Glaze, Lettuce, Tomato on Sourdough Bread

#14 Apple Bacon Grilled Cheese

#14 Apple Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Apple Slices, Mildly Spicy Pepper Jelly on Choice of Bread

#15 Grilled Cheese

#15 Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Apple Slices, Pepper Jelly on Choice of Bread

Combo Meal

Combo Meal

$2.75

Get any 2 of a combination of chips, cookies, or fountain drinks

Salads/Soup

#16 Yard Bird Salad

#16 Yard Bird Salad

$9.25

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Nut Mix (Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Walnuts, Cranberries, Raisins), Parmesan Cheese, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Served w/ Roll

#17 Apple Feta Salad

#17 Apple Feta Salad

$9.25

Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Apples, Feta Cheese, Almonds & Sunflower Seed Mix, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Served w/ Roll

#18 Seasame Chicken Salad

#18 Seasame Chicken Salad

$9.25

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Quinoa, Peanut & Sesame Seed Mix, Carrots, Miso Vinaigrette, Served w/Roll

Soup w/ Roll

Soup w/ Roll

$6.50

12 oz cup of our soup with a house made roll. Kinds vary based on day and time. Contact store to confirm availability.

Combo Meal

Combo Meal

$2.75

Get any 2 of a combination of chips, cookies, or fountain drinks

Sides/Drinks

Cookie

Cookie

$1.75

Fresh, made-from-scratch cookies

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Catering & Delivery

Executive Lunch

Executive Lunch

$12.50

Assorted whole sandwiches wrapped in halves and labeled. Served with cookies, chips, and pickles. This buffet style lunch is perfect for office meetings.

Bag Lunch

Bag Lunch

$12.50

Each bag includes your choice of sandwich, cookie, chips, and a pickle. This is a great grab and go option for field trips!

Box Lunch

Box Lunch

$13.50

Each Box includes your a sandwich, cookie, chips, pickle, and a drink.

Breakfast Box

Breakfast Box

$59.00

Serves 10-12 People. Includes sunrise rolls (w/ ham, eggs, bacon, eggs, hash browns, cheese & bell peppers), scones, muffins, and cinnamon rolls served halved.

Tray of Treats

Tray of Treats

$32.00+

Assorted muffins, cookies, bars, and cinnamon roles served halved.

Box Coffee

Box Coffee

$20.00

96 oz Box Coffee. Serves 8-10

Fruit Tray

$27.00+

Variety of cut up fruits and berries from Fresh Pick's

Bread

Honey Whole Wheat

$7.75

Farmhouse White

$7.75

Harvest Blend

$7.75

Sourdough

$7.75
Cinnamon Burst

Cinnamon Burst

$8.15

An all-time favorite flavoricious bread no matter how you slice it! This soft white bread with cinnamon chips makes fantastic French Toast! Cinnalicious!

Gluten X

$9.75

Gluten X Cinnamon Burst

$10.15

Sweets

Pumpkin Oh's

Pumpkin Oh's

$15.00

Pumpkin cake rolled and filled with a sweet cream cheese filling. Store frozen and serve chilled for a cool treat.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

$9.50

The perfect blend of pumpkin and chocolate chips in every delicious bite! Enjoy this addictive bread at brunch or as dessert, serve it at your next holiday party, or give it as a special gift.

Chocolate Brownie Bread

Chocolate Brownie Bread

$9.50

If you love a rich chocolaty brownie, this breads for you! This luscious cake bread is blended with chocolate chips for an extra chocolate kick. It’s a heavenly treat morning, noon, or night!

Rolls

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

$8.50+

This white version of our buttery, gourmet potato roll is a must-have for your next family meal. Order in advance to guarantee availability.

Blend Potato Rolls

Blend Potato Rolls

$8.50+

These buttery, gourmet potato roll is our softest yet. These wheat/white blend rolls are a must-have for your next family meal. Order in advance to guarantee availability.

Honey Whole Wheat Rolls

Honey Whole Wheat Rolls

$7.50+

100% Honey Whole Wheat dinner rolls. Order in advance to guarantee availability.

Farmhouse White Rolls

Farmhouse White Rolls

$7.50+

Farmhouse White dinner rolls. Order in advance to guarantee availability.

Gluten X Rolls

Gluten X Rolls

$7.75

Gluten "Friendly" Bread. Enjoy the sweet, nutty blend of oat, brown & white rice flour, sweetened with honey, flecked with flax, sunflower, and sesame seeds.

Gifting

Harvest Basket

$53.00

Tea Towel, Daily Bread, Cinnamon Burst, cake bread, six cookies, a jar of jam, a honey bear and a Great Harvest bread knife

Classic Basket

$42.00

Tea Towel, Daily Bread, Cinnamon Burst (or cake bread), Groovy Granola, jam, and a honey bear

Celebration Basket

$78.00

Tea Towel, Daily Bread, Cinnamon Burst, cake bread, Groovy Granola, six cookies, Whole Grain Pancake Mix, gourmet syrup, pancake flipper, jam, honey bear and a Great Harvest bread knife

Jam & Bread Gift Bag

$14.00

Daily Bread and a jar of jam in a Great Harvest Gift Bag

Sweet Treats Box

$28.00

One dozen Great Harvest cookies, and cake bread in a gift box

Original Bread Box

$30.00

Daily Bread, cake bread, honey bear, and a jar of jam in a gift box

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
We make wholesome, from-scratch breads, goodies, and sandwiches daily. Taste the difference of fresh baked bread and sandwiches that are as good on the outside as on the inside. Bread. The way it ought to be.™

Location

8378 West Grandridge Boulevard, Suite 130, Kennewick, WA 99336

